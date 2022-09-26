Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
OnceBitten

#300667 26-Sep-2022 21:25
Ok so as mentioned here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=47&topicid=296226&page_no=4 we got a new Macbook Pro and I've set it all up and transferred everything from the old MacBook over and it's all running fine - new MacBook Pro is great

 

I've followed the process to erase the data from the old MacBook and it all worked (I think), so I turned on the old MacBook to see what would happen and all that comes up is the grey screen with a flashing question mark folder - is this normal?

 

 

 

I'm not sure if that's what's supposed to happen or not

 

Can someone let me know if this is 'normal or if something else is supposed to happen?

 

I intend to sell the old MacBook, so I'd like to know if I've done everything correctly before I list it for sale

 

If someone can let me know if I've done everything correctly that would be great

 

thanks in advance 

 

 

 

 

 

 

sir1963
  #2973274 26-Sep-2022 21:33
Yep, everything including the operating system is gone.

 

 

 

You can reboot it holding down command-r

 

That will either boot from the recovery partition (if there is one) or from Apple servers and install a new OS for you

OnceBitten

  #2973277 26-Sep-2022 21:38
sir1963:

 

Yep, everything including the operating system is gone.

 

 

 

You can reboot it holding down command-r

 

That will either boot from the recovery partition (if there is one) or from Apple servers and install a new OS for you

 

 

 

 

thanks for that - so if someone buys it, turns it on and presses command-r it won't restart / recover it with all our stuff on it or anything?

 

I'm just paranoid that someone might restart it and be able to recover all our old files and access everything

