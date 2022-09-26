OnceBitten

Ok so as mentioned here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=47&topicid=296226&page_no=4 we got a new Macbook Pro and I've set it all up and transferred everything from the old MacBook over and it's all running fine - new MacBook Pro is great

I've followed the process to erase the data from the old MacBook and it all worked (I think), so I turned on the old MacBook to see what would happen and all that comes up is the grey screen with a flashing question mark folder - is this normal?

I'm not sure if that's what's supposed to happen or not

Can someone let me know if this is 'normal or if something else is supposed to happen?

I intend to sell the old MacBook, so I'd like to know if I've done everything correctly before I list it for sale

If someone can let me know if I've done everything correctly that would be great

thanks in advance