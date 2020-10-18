I know some consider anything other than the originals for music to be sacrifiledge, but occasionally, I'll hear a remake or remaster or different take on a song and like it as much if not more than the original.
One recent example.
Nice still listen to Disturbed version, here's zombie
Zombie (metal cover by Leo & Stine Moracchioli)
his sultans of swing good also
Brown eyed girl by Everclear.
Yellow Taxi by the Counting Crows
I also absolutely love this version of this song:
don't know how to do preview box so txt link
Sam Perry When Doves Cry
Miley Cyrus - The Backyard Sessions - "Jolene"
Kings Of Leon - Sex On Fire (acoustic cover by Tijana & Branko)LIVE!
They are both fantastic. I've heard the Miley version of that song before, and yeah, it's amazing.
I've got _way too many_ covers I've liked over the years in my Spotify history - it is hard to find a single one I like however stumbled onto this today. There is some talent here:
Michael Murphy
Kings Of Leon - Sex On Fire (acoustic cover by Tijana & Branko)LIVE!
Faith by George Michael covered by Limp Bizkit
Who can't get by without some Johhny Cash.
And while not all that different from the origin, David Cook doing Don't you from Simple Minds
https://youtu.be/EBEP1K1OtGY
I do really love the Dirturbed version of A sound of Silence as well.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AHCfZTRGiI
(sorry couldn't link, they wouldn't take)
Joe Cocker - With a Little Help From My Friends
Oh and this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjvGjUovxPU
One of my all time favourite songs, there's something about well constructed metal that lends itself to instrumental....that's why I was a little disappointed with S&M album....but this is the shizz.
Comfortably Numb with Van Morrison
Billy does a great job covering LA Woman.
I've joined a carpenters course. Haven't made anything yet....we've only just begun.