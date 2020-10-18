Who can't get by without some Johhny Cash.

And while not all that different from the origin, David Cook doing Don't you from Simple Minds

https://youtu.be/EBEP1K1OtGY

I do really love the Dirturbed version of A sound of Silence as well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AHCfZTRGiI

(sorry couldn't link, they wouldn't take)