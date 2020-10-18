Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic Share your favourite musical cover or remake
networkn

27639 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#278476 18-Oct-2020 23:11
I know some consider anything other than the originals for music to be sacrifiledge, but occasionally, I'll hear a remake or remaster or different take on a song and like it as much if not more than the original.

 

 

 

One recent example.

 

 

 

 

 

daunjan
111 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2587301 18-Oct-2020 23:24
Nice still listen to Disturbed version, here's zombie

 

 

 

Zombie (metal cover by Leo & Stine Moracchioli)

 

 

 

his sultans of swing good also

Handle9
7796 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2587302 18-Oct-2020 23:29
Brown eyed girl by Everclear.

 

 

 

 

Yellow Taxi by the Counting Crows

 

networkn

27639 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2587303 18-Oct-2020 23:32
I also absolutely love this version of this song:

 

 

 

 

 



daunjan
111 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2587304 18-Oct-2020 23:40
don't know how to do preview box so txt link

 

 

 

Sam Perry When Doves Cry

 

 

 

 

Miley Cyrus - The Backyard Sessions - "Jolene"

 

 

 

 

Kings Of Leon - Sex On Fire (acoustic cover by Tijana & Branko)LIVE!

 

networkn

27639 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2587306 19-Oct-2020 00:04
daunjan:

 

don't know how to do preview box so txt link

 

 

 

Sam Perry When Doves Cry

 

 

 

Miley Cyrus - The Backyard Sessions - "Jolene"

 

 

 

 

They are both fantastic. I've heard the Miley version of that song before, and yeah, it's amazing.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11021 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2587307 19-Oct-2020 00:15
I've got _way too many_ covers I've liked over the years in my Spotify history - it is hard to find a single one I like however stumbled onto this today. There is some talent here:

 




daunjan
111 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2587308 19-Oct-2020 00:17
Kings Of Leon - Sex On Fire (acoustic cover by Tijana & Branko)LIVE!

 



tukapa1
597 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2587321 19-Oct-2020 06:24
Faith by George Michael covered by Limp Bizkit

 

 

 

 

 

davidcole
5535 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2587338 19-Oct-2020 07:27
Who can't get by without some Johhny Cash.

 

And while not all that different from the origin, David Cook doing Don't you from Simple Minds

 

https://youtu.be/EBEP1K1OtGY

 

I do really love the Dirturbed version of A sound of Silence as well.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AHCfZTRGiI

 

 

 

(sorry couldn't link, they wouldn't take)




cshwone
899 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2587339 19-Oct-2020 07:27
Joe Cocker - With a Little Help From My Friends

 

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfLyK2DVVUU&pbjreload=101

CYaBro
3826 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2587340 19-Oct-2020 07:28
daunjan:

 


Nice still listen to Disturbed version, here's zombie


 


Zombie (metal cover by Leo & Stine Moracchioli)


 


his sultans of swing good also



Leo is great and has tons of awesome covers.
Africa seems to be the most popular one.
He just did Jump as a tribute to Eddie Van Halen.

davidcole
5535 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2587343 19-Oct-2020 07:35
Oh and this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjvGjUovxPU

 

One of my all time favourite songs, there's something about well constructed metal that lends itself to instrumental....that's why I was a little disappointed with S&M album....but this is the shizz.




beehappy
99 posts

Master Geek


  #2587344 19-Oct-2020 07:35
Comfortably Numb with Van Morrison 

 

 

 

https://youtu.be/wpFo_E9Fq2k

 

 

CYaBro
3826 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2587347 19-Oct-2020 07:44
Another great cover of Africa
https://youtu.be/MLrC7e3vSv8

floydbloke
2849 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2587362 19-Oct-2020 08:17
Billy does a great job covering  LA Woman.

 




