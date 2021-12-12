We bought our German Shepherd from a very reputable guy in Christchurch (We flew from AKL to Christchurch and met him, the Sire and the bitch). It wasn't cheap, but he was everything we could have hoped for and more. He lived 13 years. The guy knew pretty much everything about that line of bred dog. We called him a few times and he knew what was up within a minute and was right every time. In my experience, buying a dog is the cheapest part of owning one, especially one that eats 700-1000grams of food a day :)

If I ever bought another dog, it would be through a breeder with an excellent reputation. Puppy mills make me feel slightly ill.

If you haven't owned a dog, then can I just give you the most important tip to happy ownership... socialise socialise socialise your dog as soon as he has had his or her shots. That means exposing them to all sorts of other dogs, people of all colour (no I am not kidding) and creed, take him to the local school and let the kids pet him/her. You cannot over socialise a dog. Expose them to everything you can. It's SO important to having a well balanced happy and social pet. Teach your kids the dog is not a human. Dogs don't think like humans. Humans you comfort when they are unhappy/scared, but dogs, you reinforce the behaviour when you do that. Point in case. When we bought Thunder home from Christchurch there was a week of severe storms with Thunder and Lightning, he wasn't happy. What I did was just sit in the same room as him, read a book and totally ignored the thunder and lightning. He watched me and my reaction, and learned there was nothing to be scared of. My wife used to go running with him during storms etc and he never missed a beat. Also, if your dog growls, don't tell him off. He is warning you he doesn't feel safe. If you growl at him for warning you, he won't warn you. Last thing, get online and read about the benefits of crating your dog. Do it from the first day. It's an excellent thing. Gives them somewhere safe to go, it's a place they are happy to be in when guests who don't like dogs come around. When my sister told me about it I was sceptical and very reluctant. She all but insisted, and it was something I'd do every dog I got from now on.

Good luck. Dogs are a lot of hard work, but they are also exceptionally rewarding pets if you start the way you intend to continue. The investment at the start in terms of time and attention, is what sets all that up. A bit like kids.