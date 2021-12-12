Hi the kids are looking at a dog, "breeders" asking $4000 and someone on facebook with the same dog asking $2600, and someone on trademe asking $1000.
How would you go about choosing the puppy - they all look the same. They are all the same breed.
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
Hmmmm. Here we go.
MadEngineer: SPCA, dog from registered kennel club member or bust.
or a rescue dog from a shelter.
how does one verify a registered kennel club member? (NZKC?)
is that for pure bred only? they are looking at a cross breed.
also can you explain the reason behind that?
Another vote for SPCA or dog shelter / rescue organisation.
Don't get a dog just because the kids think they want one. Only get one if you want one. They require almost as much work and commitment as looking after your children does.
What breed are you looking at?
Don't get a dog just because the kids think they want one. Only get one if you want one. They require almost as much work and commitment as looking after your children does.
Exactly, there is a very cute Huntaway pup next door that the kids are already sick of.
They all look the same, they are all the same breed...... Yes that may be so, but have they been tested for their common genetic issues (depending on the breed).
Also get pet insurance for a dog, about $50 per month, but it likely work out cheaper in the long run.
Do not jump into getting a dog, think about it properly. Once the kids are sick of it, are you happy to get up early and take it for a walk every day?
They are too smart to be left alone for 8 hours a day, so do you have a plan for a walker etc if someone can't be with it during the week?
I'd love my own dog but no way would I get one for it to get bored in a crate for 8 hours a day, so I wont. I have to borrow my folks border collie, who is happy to go on how ever many walks a day it can get.
We bought our German Shepherd from a very reputable guy in Christchurch (We flew from AKL to Christchurch and met him, the Sire and the bitch). It wasn't cheap, but he was everything we could have hoped for and more. He lived 13 years. The guy knew pretty much everything about that line of bred dog. We called him a few times and he knew what was up within a minute and was right every time. In my experience, buying a dog is the cheapest part of owning one, especially one that eats 700-1000grams of food a day :)
If I ever bought another dog, it would be through a breeder with an excellent reputation. Puppy mills make me feel slightly ill.
If you haven't owned a dog, then can I just give you the most important tip to happy ownership... socialise socialise socialise your dog as soon as he has had his or her shots. That means exposing them to all sorts of other dogs, people of all colour (no I am not kidding) and creed, take him to the local school and let the kids pet him/her. You cannot over socialise a dog. Expose them to everything you can. It's SO important to having a well balanced happy and social pet. Teach your kids the dog is not a human. Dogs don't think like humans. Humans you comfort when they are unhappy/scared, but dogs, you reinforce the behaviour when you do that. Point in case. When we bought Thunder home from Christchurch there was a week of severe storms with Thunder and Lightning, he wasn't happy. What I did was just sit in the same room as him, read a book and totally ignored the thunder and lightning. He watched me and my reaction, and learned there was nothing to be scared of. My wife used to go running with him during storms etc and he never missed a beat. Also, if your dog growls, don't tell him off. He is warning you he doesn't feel safe. If you growl at him for warning you, he won't warn you. Last thing, get online and read about the benefits of crating your dog. Do it from the first day. It's an excellent thing. Gives them somewhere safe to go, it's a place they are happy to be in when guests who don't like dogs come around. When my sister told me about it I was sceptical and very reluctant. She all but insisted, and it was something I'd do every dog I got from now on.
Good luck. Dogs are a lot of hard work, but they are also exceptionally rewarding pets if you start the way you intend to continue. The investment at the start in terms of time and attention, is what sets all that up. A bit like kids.
@batman I hope by now you understand why buying from Facebook and Trade Me is a terrible, horrible idea.
If you haven't owned a dog, then can I just give you the most important tip to happy ownership... socialise socialise socialise your dog as soon as he has had his or her shots.
That was a big problem for us. We got our second dog in July 2021 and couldn't go out until all shots we completed. By then we had a lockdown and we couldn't have the puppy in social situations because there were none to have.
Not very easy.
That was a big problem for us. We got our second dog in July 2021 and couldn't go out until all shots we completed. By then we had a lockdown and we couldn't have the puppy in social situations because there were none to have.
Not very easy.
It's a tough one. I mean, you can only do what you can do. It's never too late though.
The reason I emphasized the creed and colour thing, was because despite feeling like we had socialised Thunder all the time with everyone we could find, one day a Nigerian man with very very dark skin came to our door to sell us something, Thunder went totally totally mental. The guy was a total legend though. I explained what I thought would happen and despite our decent sized german shepherd acting like he wanted to kill him initially he offered to let Thunder 'experience' him. He stayed about 40 minutes and then came back the next day and 3 days later just to make sure Thunder had the full experience. Sometimes people can be really awesome.
Wife took the puppy a few times to Bunnings - they are happy to have dogs around the stores here in Wellington.
