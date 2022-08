johno1234: We would be ignored in the nuclear conflict itself, but the complete breakdown of international trade and commerce would mean the end of all exports and imported goods, along with all the industries and infrastructure that trade supports. We'd be going back to an agrarian society with no particular means to support millions of people in cities. Therefore mass breakdown of civilisation into anarchy and starvation.

Yep, this. Some things would keep going until the fuel ran out - e.g. the majority of fossil fueled vehicles because even if Marsden Point hadn't already been decommissioned, it never refined New Zealand oil anyway and without international imports of machinery we probably couldn't readily modify it to do so. Other services that rely primarily on pure electricity (e.g. communications) could keep running until the spare parts ran out and/or there was no way for people to get out to replace them (because they had no fuel).

So in a matter of weeks rather than months for all practical purposes the cities are starving to death because there is no way to transport food to them without fuel, and the farmers can't produce enough to feed them anyway without technology for fertilisers (which also rely on imports and/or petrochemical production) and irrigation (which will rely on power & spare parts).

Long story short, if there's a nuclear war on, book a one-way ticket for a holiday to a priority one target location. You'll be better off that way.