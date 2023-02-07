Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
neb

neb

#303391 7-Feb-2023 15:54
There's a widespread perception among female clients of tradespeople that "this wouldn't have happened if I was a guy", but I wonder how accurate that really is? Recent example, a female friend was telling of dealing with builders: They didn't turn up when they said they would, they left a bit of a mess (just some dust and dirt as far as I could make out), and they left a window open when they were done. Her reaction was "this wouldn't have happened if I was a man". My reaction was "they're builders, that's just builders being builders" (or painters, or plumbers, or whatever).

 

 

So much so that it's a comedy trope, see for example https://youtu.be/AjikN4B95dk?t=385 (Warning: Lots of swearing: "What did you expect? They're builders! Have you ever seen a film where the hero is a builder? No, no, because they never --- ing turn up in the nick of time. Bat-builder? Spider-builder? Huh? That's why you never see a superhero with a hod!").

 

 

I wonder how much of the "this wouldn't have happened if I was a guy" is circular reasoning, tradies don't turn up because they're tradies, a guy responds with "typical tradies (eye-roll)", a woman responds with "this wouldn't have happened if I was a guy". Now I'm not saying there aren't genuine cases of tradies treating female clients worse than male ones, but is some of it just a case of framing events differently?

networkn
Networkn
  #3032916 7-Feb-2023 16:00
I don't think the scenario is man vs woman. I have seen male builders condescending to females or mansplaining. That is becoming less common as time progresses. 

 

As a male, I've had those situations occur. I guess the main thing is I am completely clear before I engage someone my expectations on what the finish looks like. So I don't (usually) get an unexplained mess. 

 

 

frankv
  #3032924 7-Feb-2023 16:11
I think that it's mainly a measure of the woman's insecurity.

 

But I think that it used to be common for (e.g.) a mechanic to take advantage of a woman's lack of car knowledge. e.g. Check the oil for her and not push the dipstick all the way down, so a guaranteed sale of some unnecessary oil.

 

 I do think that unscrupulous tradies will do the same to men if they can. "Yeah, your car computer's on the blink... probably from when you used jumper leads to start it. That'll be $2000 thanks."

 

 

Handle9
  #3032929 7-Feb-2023 16:20
It happens. There’s plenty of a-hole tradies and even more who aren’t. It’s hardly unique to traders, it happens in all walks of life.

Funnily enough brushing it off as the women’s problem or insecurity is reasonably similar behaviour.



Hammerer
  #3032932 7-Feb-2023 16:23
On balance, I think that women customers are treated worse than men by tradesmen. There have been quite a few formal and informal tests of the hypothesis and the results generally show a significant shortfall experienced by women.

 

My own experience supports this because my wife often gets treated worse for automotive work. The most consistent example is tire dealers who always try to push her into the most expensive tyres. She caved to their recommendation one time and I was really upset about the price. But I changed my mind when I drove the car because the tyres were great and definitely worth the price we paid.

 

I think we've only had one woman tradesperson working on our property so can't say if there is any improvement hiring women. 

 

But the actual examples you gave of leaving mess and not securing the place are just common occurrences. They happen almost every time we have tradesmen working on our house. I've only had one tradesman who carried a battery-powered vacuum cleaner and used it everywhere he worked - he was an electrician.

neb

neb

  #3032938 7-Feb-2023 16:39
It think it also depends on the trade a bit. When we did the Casa redo the builders always swept/cleaned up the worst of the mess every day and had their tools neatly hung up out of the way, but then since they were being paid by the hour I didn't want to have them going round picking up loose bits of sawdust with tweezers at the end of each day. And, they're builders, there's going to be a certain amount of dust and noise.

 

 

The people doing the final finishing OTOH, for example the carpetlayers, did an amazing job, they carefully vaccuumed everything and didn't leave a single loose carpet fibre anywhere I could see. But then again that's a completely different job, and a much later stage in the work.

 

 

If it's sparkies or plumbers I typically tell them not to worry about the cleanup, I'll take care of it. There's usually furniture to be moved back, stuff to be put back into cupboards, and other general cleanup, and I can push a vac around for a lot less than their callout rates.

frankv
  #3032952 7-Feb-2023 17:03
Hammerer:

 

But the actual examples you gave of leaving mess...

 

 

Do you want to pay $100 per hour for a tradie to do some vacuuming, or would you rather do it yourself? Tell the tradie which you expect.

 

 

 

 

networkn
Networkn
  #3032959 7-Feb-2023 17:21
frankv:

 

Do you want to pay $100 per hour for a tradie to do some vacuuming, or would you rather do it yourself? Tell the tradie which you expect.

 

 

It's rare these days for a mess-making tradie to not carry some cleanup tools in my experience, sometimes a tradie will ask what level of cleanup I want, I make an assessment at the time. My wife is 'particular' and likely even if the tradie did a good job, she would redo it, however, the commercial vacuums handle dust and debris better so I usually ask for a single pass to get the worst of it.



Eva888
  #3032964 7-Feb-2023 17:27
Am trying to remember when I ever felt treated badly by tradesmen. Except for one guy off B Crack laying a path who tried to push for extras to the job and who was quite threatening when I didn’t accept, I've always been treated very well. Instinctively didn’t like him from the moment I set eyes on him.

It works both way...you treat the tradies nice they generally respond. I’ve never felt talked down to and in most instances for quotes etc they have been most helpful and pointed out relevant stuff I hadn’t thought of. I make a point of treating any tradesperson like my own family, they get fed at lunchtime and drinks etc laid on.

Once stopped into an auto garage as was worried about the car. Total stranger to me asked me to wait and 20 minutes later he checked the car and said it was fine. He didn’t charge me anything. I will be taking my car to him next time it needs work just out of appreciation.

AA came to fix a flat battery. Said I need a new battery which was generic and very expensive. My gut feeling was maybe they get a commission if they sell a battery so decided no till I get some advice from a relative in the motor trade. I ran the car so the battery would recharge and it’s still going strong 2 months later. Who knows, but at least I can get a new one in my own time and it to be a trusted brand.

So personally can’t complain and believe a decent, fair attitude goes a long way whether you are male or female. I wouldn’t dream of pulling the gender victim card because I find that a bit pathetic and demeaning to myself. If a tradie is a person with questionable standards and practices they will be that no matter which choice of gender you are.







