

Am trying to remember when I ever felt treated badly by tradesmen. Except for one guy off B Crack laying a path who tried to push for extras to the job and who was quite threatening when I didn’t accept, I've always been treated very well. Instinctively didn’t like him from the moment I set eyes on him.



It works both way...you treat the tradies nice they generally respond. I’ve never felt talked down to and in most instances for quotes etc they have been most helpful and pointed out relevant stuff I hadn’t thought of. I make a point of treating any tradesperson like my own family, they get fed at lunchtime and drinks etc laid on.



Once stopped into an auto garage as was worried about the car. Total stranger to me asked me to wait and 20 minutes later he checked the car and said it was fine. He didn’t charge me anything. I will be taking my car to him next time it needs work just out of appreciation.



AA came to fix a flat battery. Said I need a new battery which was generic and very expensive. My gut feeling was maybe they get a commission if they sell a battery so decided no till I get some advice from a relative in the motor trade. I ran the car so the battery would recharge and it’s still going strong 2 months later. Who knows, but at least I can get a new one in my own time and it to be a trusted brand.



So personally can’t complain and believe a decent, fair attitude goes a long way whether you are male or female. I wouldn’t dream of pulling the gender victim card because I find that a bit pathetic and demeaning to myself. If a tradie is a person with questionable standards and practices they will be that no matter which choice of gender you are.













