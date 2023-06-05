I don’t think we have a thread for this so here it goes with a couple I enjoy.
We’ve been playing Catan quite a lot as a family. It’s fun as the kids can pick it up really easily but it’s still got a ton of strategy. It’s really a modern classic with heap of replayability.
The only real downside is it’s not something you can play for half an hour, there’s too much setup involved
9/10
I got my wife Lost Cities Duel for her birthday
It’s a cracking two player game card with a ton of strategy but a game can be done in 10-15 minutes if you play fast. There’s also minimal setup so it’s great for a quick game after dinner.
Basically you have to play cards in order to make sets before the cards run out. There are multipliers and also a penalty when you start a set so it’s really about choosing where to use limited resources wisely.
It’s a cracking 2 player game where you aren’t really playing adversarialy but you need to keep an eye on what your opponent is up to.
Also 9/10
