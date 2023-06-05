Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What board/card game have you been playing and how was it?
Handle9

#305804 5-Jun-2023 04:44
I don’t think we have a thread for this so here it goes with a couple I enjoy.

We’ve been playing Catan quite a lot as a family. It’s fun as the kids can pick it up really easily but it’s still got a ton of strategy. It’s really a modern classic with heap of replayability.

The only real downside is it’s not something you can play for half an hour, there’s too much setup involved

9/10


I got my wife Lost Cities Duel for her birthday

It’s a cracking two player game card with a ton of strategy but a game can be done in 10-15 minutes if you play fast. There’s also minimal setup so it’s great for a quick game after dinner.

Basically you have to play cards in order to make sets before the cards run out. There are multipliers and also a penalty when you start a set so it’s really about choosing where to use limited resources wisely.

It’s a cracking 2 player game where you aren’t really playing adversarialy but you need to keep an eye on what your opponent is up to.

Also 9/10

 

Edit: Included links

blackjack17
  #3084984 5-Jun-2023 08:19
My nine year old love Ticket to Ride First Journey Board game that has a mix of strategy and luck where you have to earn tickets by linking cities with trains.

 

Out foxed is a co-op board game which my 5 year old loves but has enough in it that the 9 year old will play.  A little to easy and so you can change up the rules a little to make it harder.

 

Sleeping queens really engaging card game that my 9 year old got when she was 6.  We still take it hiking with us every time.

 

5 minute dungeons.  Co-op game  where each round takes 5 minutes where you have to beat the monsters.  Very fast paced. Little fast for the 5 year old but he loves playing it

 

 




davidcole
  #3085035 5-Jun-2023 09:16
Guy at worked developed https://www.whitcoulls.co.nz/kiitos-card-game-6613332 So have been playing that on occasion.




