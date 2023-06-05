My nine year old love Ticket to Ride First Journey Board game that has a mix of strategy and luck where you have to earn tickets by linking cities with trains.

Out foxed is a co-op board game which my 5 year old loves but has enough in it that the 9 year old will play. A little to easy and so you can change up the rules a little to make it harder.

Sleeping queens really engaging card game that my 9 year old got when she was 6. We still take it hiking with us every time.

5 minute dungeons. Co-op game where each round takes 5 minutes where you have to beat the monsters. Very fast paced. Little fast for the 5 year old but he loves playing it