Going off grid. I wouldn't do it, because of lack of medical care.
kingdragonfly

#310718 16-Nov-2023 08:17
My American sister-in-law is over 90 years old. She was widowed twice. My guess is relatively well-off. Her current husband's into restoring old "big rigs", semi-trucks, and has a some children.

She bought a wrecked hose in New Mexico, and shortly will be really off-grid. The nearest town is 50 KM away, which only has 50 people. The whole US county of 350 square KM only has 82 houses, 194 people. The nearest medical care is 100 KM away, more than an hour drive

I'm not sure what she paid, but it's a 4BR 1Ba house on 29 acres, very hilly. My guess is the property went for around $300,000 - $400,000.

It's next to Gila National park (pronounced "heela"). The house had a kitchen fire, and was already trashed and full of garbage, rats and mice beforehand.

It's high elevation at 2KM, which is higher than Denver, Colorado, lower than almost all NZ mountains.

That's still within rattlesnakes range. (up to 3 KM) There's actually 8 type of rattlesnakes in the area, up to 2 M long. There's a concrete pad directly on the ground should keep them from living under the house, though they have sheds which will be appealing for mice, rats, and of course snakes. Not much they can do about that.

They have wood-burning (pellet) heater, propane heat, water heater, new solar panels, batteries, Spacex Starlink (NZ $200/month).

I can't imagine any child wanting to live there.

For me, I must have a medical center within a 15 minute drive, otherwise I ain't living there.

Still at least with today's solar and batteries, and Starlink, life off-grid is more civilized.

networkn
Networkn
  #3160053 16-Nov-2023 08:22
I wouldn't do it because of the lack of Geekzone :) 

 

I do find it interesting the lives people choose to live and the environments they choose to live in.

 

My Nephew is one of the smartest humans I've known in my lifetime, he could have done anything he wanted to do, but he is as happy as anything living in a room on a commune growing dope with his 'wife' and kids. 

 
 
 
 

Bung
  #3160058 16-Nov-2023 08:36
She's over 90 and probably knows that when the time comes it won't matter how close the medical centre is. In the mean time she's living a fuller life than most.

floydbloke
  #3160061 16-Nov-2023 08:48
[cynical rant]

 

Given the state of health services in NZ, vicinity of medical facilities wouldn't be a factor for me in deciding whether or not to go off-grid.

 

[/cynical rant]




networkn
Networkn
  #3160063 16-Nov-2023 08:59
floydbloke:

 

[cynical rant]

 

Given the state of health services in NZ, vicinity of medical facilities wouldn't be a factor for me in deciding whether or not to go off-grid.

 

[/cynical rant]

 

 

 

 

Really? I've had quite a considerable amount of medical care unfortunately, and I'd say with a few exceptions (and generally being slow to get non urgent stuff), I've been taken care of to a very high standard. 

 

 

wellygary
  #3160064 16-Nov-2023 09:00
kingdragonfly: 

For me, I must have a medical center within a 15 minute drive, otherwise I ain't living there.

 

In the US. its not so much about physical proximity to medical care, its how much medical care your medical insurance will cover 

 

Once you leave the big coastal conurbations, the concept of distance changes, most Americans I known who live in the central US  wouldn't blink an eye about driving an hour to a major town to do shopping/errands/medical appointments etc. 

 

Having to go "A couple of towns over" isn't a big thing...

Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #3160066 16-Nov-2023 09:06
networkn:

 

My Nephew is one of the smartest humans I've known in my lifetime, he could have done anything he wanted to do, but he is as happy as anything living in a room on a commune growing dope with his 'wife' and kids. 

 

 

Maybe he knows something you don't.

 

Why 'wife' in quotes? Is she a different species?

 

 




floydbloke
  #3160067 16-Nov-2023 09:09
networkn:

 

floydbloke:

 

[cynical rant]

 

Given the state of health services in NZ, vicinity of medical facilities wouldn't be a factor for me in deciding whether or not to go off-grid.

 

[/cynical rant]

 

 

 

 

Really? I've had quite a considerable amount of medical care unfortunately, and I'd say with a few exceptions (and generally being slow to get non urgent stuff), I've been taken care of to a very high standard. 

 

 

 

 

No issue with the standard of care and I tip my hat to the people delivering the actual services.  I was having a dig at not being able to access these services in a timely manner, so an additional two hours travel to get to a facility becomes rather insignificant.




frankv
  #3160068 16-Nov-2023 09:14
wellygary:

 

In the US. its not so much about physical proximity to medical care, its how much medical care your medical insurance will cover 

 

 

100km isn't far by helicopter. If your medical insurance covers that.

 

I suspect most Kiwis are more fearful of snakes than they need be, through lack of familiarity. So, whilst rattlesnakes may live in the area, I expect that the locals know how to live with/around them, and she'll be just fine if she is a local.

 

 

sir1963
  #3160075 16-Nov-2023 09:29
Bung:

 

She's over 90 and probably knows that when the time comes it won't matter how close the medical centre is. In the mean time she's living a fuller life than most.

 

 

 

 

My grandfather had an arrangement with his GP.

 

If there is an emergency call, he is to make himself a cup of tea, then slowly walk to my grandfather.

 

He was 93 when he died.

networkn
Networkn
  #3160076 16-Nov-2023 09:29
Rikkitic:

 

Maybe he knows something you don't.

 

Why 'wife' in quotes? Is she a different species?

 

 

I expect he may know lots of things I don't, he's pretty smart, as I said, but he definitely has a different take on standard of living to me. I'm comfortable with mine, even if I have to work a lot harder for it. 

 

She's a commune wife. They are not legally married. 

Geektastic
  #3160081 16-Nov-2023 09:42
One thing that I can say from personal experience is that urgent medical care in NZ has always been excellent.

I’d not be here irritating you but for the cardiac team that fixed me in 2006 when I was within shouting distance of meeting Death in person.

(HE WAS, YOU KNOW! )

Earlier this year my wife had a swarm of pulmonary embolisms and they sorted that pretty sharply too.

Non urgent stuff can be a bit hit and miss though.





Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #3160082 16-Nov-2023 09:43
networkn:

 

I expect he may know lots of things I don't, he's pretty smart, as I said, but he definitely has a different take on standard of living to me. I'm comfortable with mine, even if I have to work a lot harder for it. 

 

She's a commune wife. They are not legally married. 

 

 

Don't see the need for quotes. If they say they are married, then they are.

 

 




SJB

SJB
  #3160084 16-Nov-2023 09:49
Brit Ben Fogle had a TV series called Where The Wild Men Are where he visited people living off grid.

 

The most remote I remember were a couple in Canada I think that were 100 miles from the nearest town but there were no roads to get them there. Their son would visit using a sea plane and land on the adjacent river.

 

I also remember in an episode of Michael Palin's Pole To Pole that they were still in the Artic Circle when they came across a house in the middle of nowhere with a guy living on his own with his dog. God knows how far he was from civilization.

MadEngineer
  #3160090 16-Nov-2023 10:30
My grandparents owned a few houses around the marlborough sounds which I had the pleasure of spending many school holidays in. Some were boat access only.

Best memories of my life.




networkn
Networkn
  #3160092 16-Nov-2023 10:33
Rikkitic:

 

Don't see the need for quotes. If they say they are married, then they are.

 

 

Agree to strongly disagree. Neither if he says he is an elephant, will that make him an elephant. 

 

 

