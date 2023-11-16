kingdragonfly: 

My American sister-in-law is over 90 years old. She was widowed twice. My guess is relatively well-off. Her current husband's into restoring old "big rigs", semi-trucks, and has a some children.



She bought a wrecked hose in New Mexico, and shortly will be really off-grid. The nearest town is 50 KM away, which only has 50 people. The whole US county of 350 square KM only has 82 houses, 194 people. The nearest medical care is 100 KM away, more than an hour drive



I'm not sure what she paid, but it's a 4BR 1Ba house on 29 acres, very hilly. My guess is the property went for around $300,000 - $400,000.



It's next to Gila National park (pronounced "heela"). The house had a kitchen fire, and was already trashed and full of garbage, rats and mice beforehand.



It's high elevation at 2KM, which is higher than Denver, Colorado, lower than almost all NZ mountains.



That's still within rattlesnakes range. (up to 3 KM) There's actually 8 type of rattlesnakes in the area, up to 2 M long. There's a concrete pad directly on the ground should keep them from living under the house, though they have sheds which will be appealing for mice, rats, and of course snakes. Not much they can do about that.



They have wood-burning (pellet) heater, propane heat, water heater, new solar panels, batteries, Spacex Starlink (NZ $200/month).



I can't imagine any child wanting to live there.



For me, I must have a medical center within a 15 minute drive, otherwise I ain't living there.



Still at least with today's solar and batteries, and Starlink, life off-grid is more civilized.