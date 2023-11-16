Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
boflit

82 posts

Master Geek


#310724 16-Nov-2023 15:00
as part of the general decline in society and overall meism, I find it highly disrespectful that people visiting someone else's workplace find it ok to use their phones with the volume up a significant level.

 

If you were waiting for a haircut would you watch a youtube video loudly? if you were waiting in an accountants office would you play a loud game? Surely not, so its peculiar to me that people find it acceptable in a doctors waiting room. No one, literally no one else, staff or other patients, wants to hear what these people are doing. Wear ear buds and keep it to yourself.

 

Its distracting when I'm trying to work and all I can hear is a plethora of noises as people insist on sharing their experience with everyone else.

 

Am I being precious or is it inconsiderate? I'm wondering whether a sign asking people to be considerate and use their earbuds/headphones instead would be received well.

 

 

Journeyman
1180 posts

Uber Geek


  #3160187 16-Nov-2023 15:25
Selfishness is definitely on the rise. Just look at the behaviour of people during covid.

 
 
 
 

Senecio
2686 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160190 16-Nov-2023 15:27
Not just workplaces, any public space. Could be sitting at a train station, bus stop, cafe etc.... and all you can here is someone scrolling reels or watching something. Not just children either.

SaltyNZ
8133 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160193 16-Nov-2023 15:37
Came here to read about someone walking into a bank and strutting around making chicken noises. Am disappoint.




tehgerbil
1096 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3160194 16-Nov-2023 15:38
I'm not a psych but would love to know if this is sociopathic behaviour, cause it certainly some boxes. 

alasta
6679 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3160195 16-Nov-2023 15:43
On some days in my office I can hear an electronic device, presumably an iPhone, screeching at regular intervals all day. I've been trying to figure out who the culprit is, but recently I have started noticing it happening when one particular person is in the office. 

 

It's really annoying - almost right up there with cars parked on the footpath. 

gzt

gzt
16950 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3160198 16-Nov-2023 15:51
boflit: Am I being precious or is it inconsiderate? I'm wondering whether a sign asking people to be considerate and use their earbuds/headphones instead would be received well.

It is inconsiderate no doubt. I find some people can easily tolerate that and some people can't. I'm somewhere on the can't end of the spectrum when I'm working. Sony noise reduction headphones have been good for me. Battery lasts for days.

A sign might reduce the frequency. It's worth a go if it's supported.

alasta
6679 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3160203 16-Nov-2023 15:58
gzt: 
A sign might reduce the frequency. It's worth a go if it's supported.

 

In my experience on body corporate governance, signs are generally ineffective. People with common sense don't need a sign to tell them what to do, and people without common sense just ignore signs. 



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8745 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3160219 16-Nov-2023 16:50
Earlier this year a close rellie was very ill in hospital. There were four beds in the room, separated only by circular tracked curtains. An elderly woman patient in an adjacent space was frequently using her phone on speaker and having shouty conversations with family and friends.

 

After a while I went in and asked her not to use the speaker etc. English was not her first language and I’m not sure she fully understood what I was getting at - but she did stop. Incredibly inconsiderate.




boflit

82 posts

Master Geek


  #3160221 16-Nov-2023 16:56
SaltyNZ:

 

Came here to read about someone walking into a bank and strutting around making chicken noises. Am disappoint.

 

 

 

 

oh yeah, that happened too, ANZ Hornby, then in runs the rooster and starts clawing at the hen and chased her outside. I think the situation resolved itself.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8745 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3160223 16-Nov-2023 16:59
SaltyNZ:

 

Came here to read about someone walking into a bank and strutting around making chicken noises. Am disappoint.

 

 

… or someone farting in the lift.




networkn
Networkn
32228 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160250 16-Nov-2023 18:53
alasta:

 

On some days in my office I can hear an electronic device, presumably an iPhone, screeching at regular intervals all day. I've been trying to figure out who the culprit is, but recently I have started noticing it happening when one particular person is in the office. 

 

It's really annoying - almost right up there with cars parked on the footpath. 

 

 

Put into your companies teams chat: @everyone would everyone mind checking their mobile device for an alarm going off frequently and switch it to silent or vibrate so we aren't all alarmed :) 

 

 

ANglEAUT
2300 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160267 16-Nov-2023 20:05
alasta: ... It's really annoying - almost right up there with cars parked on the footpath.

 

Agreed

 




johno1234
2715 posts

Uber Geek


  #3160270 16-Nov-2023 20:20
boflit:

 

as part of the general decline in society and overall meism, I find it highly disrespectful that people visiting someone else's workplace find it ok to use their phones with the volume up a significant level.

 

If you were waiting for a haircut would you watch a youtube video loudly? if you were waiting in an accountants office would you play a loud game? Surely not, so its peculiar to me that people find it acceptable in a doctors waiting room. No one, literally no one else, staff or other patients, wants to hear what these people are doing. Wear ear buds and keep it to yourself.

 

Its distracting when I'm trying to work and all I can hear is a plethora of noises as people insist on sharing their experience with everyone else.

 

Am I being precious or is it inconsiderate? I'm wondering whether a sign asking people to be considerate and use their earbuds/headphones instead would be received well.

 

 

 

 

People with the phone on speaker holding it like a platter in front of their chin. I. Hate. That.

 

 

lxsw20
3521 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3160276 16-Nov-2023 20:48
Someone in my office has alerts enabled on his laptop, phone and watch, so you get 3x the fun every time there is an email/teams alert comes in. I just think they are oblivious of how painful it is. 

Wheelbarrow01
1706 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3160283 16-Nov-2023 21:23
ANglEAUT:

 

alasta: ... It's really annoying - almost right up there with cars parked on the footpath.

 

Agreed

 

 

 

To be fair to the Jag, it probably broke down there....

