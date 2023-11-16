as part of the general decline in society and overall meism, I find it highly disrespectful that people visiting someone else's workplace find it ok to use their phones with the volume up a significant level.

If you were waiting for a haircut would you watch a youtube video loudly? if you were waiting in an accountants office would you play a loud game? Surely not, so its peculiar to me that people find it acceptable in a doctors waiting room. No one, literally no one else, staff or other patients, wants to hear what these people are doing. Wear ear buds and keep it to yourself.

Its distracting when I'm trying to work and all I can hear is a plethora of noises as people insist on sharing their experience with everyone else.

Am I being precious or is it inconsiderate? I'm wondering whether a sign asking people to be considerate and use their earbuds/headphones instead would be received well.