"Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity."
I think this is related to a job I held where the company owner used another company he owned to do my payroll.
Title: Promisia Healthcare - Holiday Act Remediation
Promisia Remediation
I got an email to a generic email account I use, one I use for junk email.
Note the email has all the hallmarks of a phishing email, just stupider. I'm asked to fill out a PDF and send it back.
- my firstname and surname name are never used
- the return phone number is a mobile phone
- my position title, or hire act is never used
- asking for all primary bank details
- asking for all tax information
- child support information
- Kiwisaver information
- court fines, WINZ payments, ...
"Good afternoon,
By way of introduction, I’m H______, Payroll Manager for Ranfurly Manor Residential Care and Nelson Street Rest Home.
Over the past few years, it has come to our attention that there have been inaccuracies in the calculation of statutory leave entitlements for some of our employees. We understand that this issue stems from the complexity of the Holidays Act and the intricacies involved in calculating annual leave payments and accruals.
You may recall recent news reports highlighting similar discrepancies within organizations such as MBIE, the Police Force, and various other Government Institutions, all of which had to conduct audits of their payroll systems, revealing errors in their processes.
In collaboration with MERO, an external company specialising in payroll reviews, and with the involvement of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), Promisia has conducted a comprehensive review of our statutory leave calculations covering the period from October 2020 to March 31, 2023. This review has revealed discrepancies in how some of our employees' statutory leave entitlements were calculated and paid in the past, particularly concerning waged employees who worked varying hours and days on a week-to-week basis. To address these issues, necessary corrections have been made to our payroll system, ensuring that statutory leave entitlements are accurately calculated from April 1, 2023, onwards. However, it is imperative to us that we rectify any underpayment of statutory leave entitlements owed to current and former employees.
In order for us to review your case and ensure that any outstanding entitlements are addressed, we kindly request that you complete the attached Former Employee Information Form and return via email to Remediation@promisia.co.nz. Rest assured, we are committed to resolving this matter promptly and fairly. Should you have any questions or require further clarification, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.
Thank you for your attention to this important matter.
Kind Regards,
H_____ S____
Payroll Manager
h____.s____@promisia.co.nz
his mobile number