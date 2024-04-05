Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicemail from Promisia Healthcare asking for all my details - "Holiday Act Remediation"
kingdragonfly

10948 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#312301 5-Apr-2024 07:43
I'm only posting this because the person who sent this email is probably just incompetent, and really clueless about security, and just picked the laziest least secure way to start this conversation.

"Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity."

I think this is related to a job I held where the company owner used another company he owned to do my payroll.

Title: Promisia Healthcare - Holiday Act Remediation
Promisia Remediation

I got an email to a generic email account I use, one I use for junk email.

Note the email has all the hallmarks of a phishing email, just stupider. I'm asked to fill out a PDF and send it back.
  • my firstname and surname name are never used
  • the return phone number is a mobile phone
  • my position title, or hire act is never used
  • asking for all primary bank details
  • asking for all tax information
  • child support information
  • Kiwisaver information
  • court fines, WINZ payments, ...


"Good afternoon,

By way of introduction, I’m H______, Payroll Manager for Ranfurly Manor Residential Care and Nelson Street Rest Home.

Over the past few years, it has come to our attention that there have been inaccuracies in the calculation of statutory leave entitlements for some of our employees. We understand that this issue stems from the complexity of the Holidays Act and the intricacies involved in calculating annual leave payments and accruals.

You may recall recent news reports highlighting similar discrepancies within organizations such as MBIE, the Police Force, and various other Government Institutions, all of which had to conduct audits of their payroll systems, revealing errors in their processes.

In collaboration with MERO, an external company specialising in payroll reviews, and with the involvement of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), Promisia has conducted a comprehensive review of our statutory leave calculations covering the period from October 2020 to March 31, 2023. This review has revealed discrepancies in how some of our employees' statutory leave entitlements were calculated and paid in the past, particularly concerning waged employees who worked varying hours and days on a week-to-week basis. To address these issues, necessary corrections have been made to our payroll system, ensuring that statutory leave entitlements are accurately calculated from April 1, 2023, onwards. However, it is imperative to us that we rectify any underpayment of statutory leave entitlements owed to current and former employees.

In order for us to review your case and ensure that any outstanding entitlements are addressed, we kindly request that you complete the attached Former Employee Information Form and return via email to Remediation@promisia.co.nz. Rest assured, we are committed to resolving this matter promptly and fairly. Should you have any questions or require further clarification, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.

Thank you for your attention to this important matter.

Kind Regards,
H_____ S____
Payroll Manager
h____.s____@promisia.co.nz
his mobile number

 1 | 2
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8662 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3214364 5-Apr-2024 08:12
Yes, that's crap but assuming they do owe you some money and that you will want to get it, how will you follow-up/proceed with this?

 

Holiday Act Remediation payments are a real and serious thing in the health sector. Many employees in the public health area have already individually received many tens of thousands of dollars in payments.




trig42
5785 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3214365 5-Apr-2024 08:12
Call him?

 

Does sound Phishy though, and I agree, could just be really stupid.

Eva888
2308 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3214367 5-Apr-2024 08:16
I got a call from someone from Southern Cross. I couldn’t quite figure what they were on about as my brain was busy telling myself it’s a maybe scam. Something about some travel insurance that I was owed a refund for. I’ve never had travel insurance with them. The phone number was shown and it was a NZ one, kiwi voice and he didn’t ask for any details. 

 

It was all rather strange so I called Southern Cross scam line and left a message for a call back. No one bothered to call and I’ve been too busy with tradies to bother. Thinking about it I suspect that with their mobile number showing they may have been waiting for me to call back and then they would extract details. Might call it when I have time to waste. Disappointed that Southern Cross didn’t bother.



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8662 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3214370 5-Apr-2024 08:21
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8662 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3214373 5-Apr-2024 08:37
Eva888:

 

I got a call from someone from Southern Cross. I couldn’t quite figure what they were on about as my brain was busy telling myself it’s a maybe scam. Something about some travel insurance that I was owed a refund for. I’ve never had travel insurance with them. The phone number was shown and it was a NZ one, kiwi voice and he didn’t ask for any details. 

 

It was all rather strange so I called Southern Cross scam line and left a message for a call back. No one bothered to call and I’ve been too busy with tradies to bother. Thinking about it I suspect that with their mobile number showing they may have been waiting for me to call back and then they would extract details. Might call it when I have time to waste. Disappointed that Southern Cross didn’t bother.

 

 

This is getting OT but in January we received this legit email from Southern Cross  - and they did promptly pay us the amount once we gave them some basic info and bank account number.

 

"We're getting in touch to let you know we owe you a refund.

 

What happened?

 

In a recent review of our website, we identified that we were not clear in our communication about how we applied discounts that you were eligible for, when you bought a policy (or policies) with us. The discounts include those offered to Southern Cross Health Society members who were named on your travel insurance policy with us, online or promotional discounts.

 

We have since updated the wording on our website to make it clearer how discounts are applied, and we apologise for any confusion.

 

We have identified that we owe you a refund and, to make it right we're refunding you the difference, plus interest*, totalling $280.24."

 

 

 

Last week we received a legit email from our home/contents/cars insurer. They said they had incorrectly applied the discount for us having all our insurances with them. They are going to refund us $350 next week after we gave them basic info etc.




Eva888
2308 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3214374 5-Apr-2024 08:45
Wow, maybe for a change a refund is on the cards. Thanks eracode.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8662 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3214375 5-Apr-2024 08:54
Eva888:

 

Wow, maybe for a change a refund is on the cards. Thanks eracode.

 

 

We did have a once-only travel policy with SC for a trip in 2017 (incidentally Mrs Code had an accident slipping on ice in Canada and broke her wrist. They reimbursed us about $13,000 in medical bills and short-notice flights home and were brilliant to deal with).

 

The weird thing is, their recent refund email says: 

 

"The discounts include those offered to Southern Cross Health Society members who were named on your travel insurance policy with us, online or promotional discounts."

 

We are not and have never been SC Health Society members - so we can't figure all this out but, hey, we got the money.

 

 




kingdragonfly

10948 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3214389 5-Apr-2024 09:27
Doesn't apply to me (I think)

For others, found this article, from 3 weeks ago

The Press: Health workers fed up with delay in owed holiday pay

Next month will mark Janine Randle’s 50th year as a nurse.

For the last eight of those years, she has been waiting to be paid outstanding holiday pay and other leave owed to her.

But it could be much later in the year before Te Whatu Ora/Health New Zealand pays up.

On Monday afternoon members of New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) picketed Christchurch Hospital to voice their frustrations against the delays in the Holidays Act remediation payments.

Eight years after being told their employer was non-compliant and had paid them incorrectly for leave, Te Whatu Ora Canterbury staff are still expecting reimbursement but are being told to wait longer.

The labour inspectorate of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment identified in 2016 that there were issues with District Health Boards’ (now Te Whatu Ora) payroll systems and their compliance with the Holidays Act.
...

cddt
1395 posts

Uber Geek


  #3214392 5-Apr-2024 09:51
Eva888:

 

Wow, maybe for a change a refund is on the cards. Thanks eracode.

 

 

 

 

I recently received an email from Contact Energy offering me a refund of $0.01 (including interest)...




kingdragonfly

10948 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3214396 5-Apr-2024 10:08
I emailed the payroll manager and he called me.

Despite sounding overwhelmed, he was legit.

I lectured him on how he could make this email less "phishy."

To his benefit, he handled my call well.

I still think using a printed PDF from Word, without any form features, not digitally signed is not good.

I'm sure he was just doing what his boss told him.

Bung
6314 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3214398 5-Apr-2024 10:33
Assuming you're still on the payroll why are they asking for information they already have?

plas
449 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3214416 5-Apr-2024 10:48
I had the samething from a previous employeer who had outsourced the process to a third party, the email failed all the standard spf etc because they were trying to spoof the email address, the contents was hallmarks of phishing emails and was wanting way to much PI.

 

When I pointed this out to them they just said "oh we are looking after this for many businesses you can trust us". Ended up just deleting the email as they wanted all this info before they would even tell me what I was owed, I knew it was legit but I didn't trust those clowns with that info.

kingdragonfly

10948 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3214447 5-Apr-2024 11:57
Bung:

Assuming you're still on the payroll why are they asking for information they already have?



I was wondering that too.

richms
27871 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3214452 5-Apr-2024 12:12
eracode:

 

Yes, that's crap but assuming they do owe you some money and that you will want to get it, how will you follow-up/proceed with this?

 

Holiday Act Remediation payments are a real and serious thing in the health sector. Many employees in the public health area have already individually received many tens of thousands of dollars in payments.

 

 

Because they are a thing makes it more likely that people will try to scam people with this.

 

IMO report stuff like this as an attempted scam and let them deal with it.




ANglEAUT
2272 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3214729 5-Apr-2024 17:11
kingdragonfly: ... Despite sounding overwhelmed, he was legit. ...

 

Agreed, it's legit. The method might be iffy, but the NZ Holidays Act is a pain. See The Detail on RNZ. I know that NZ Post & Kiwibank went through this exercise years ago.

 

From the RNZ episode:

 

Impossible calculations, incomprehensible entitlements - it's widely agreed across the political spectrum that the Holidays Act is a mess.
"We are doing non-stop audits trying to help our members with the issues in the act," New Zealand Payroll Practitioners Association chief executive David Jenkins tells The Detail. 
"It takes up probably about 80 to 90 percent of our work."

 

Emphasis mine.




