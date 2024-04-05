Eva888: I got a call from someone from Southern Cross. I couldn’t quite figure what they were on about as my brain was busy telling myself it’s a maybe scam. Something about some travel insurance that I was owed a refund for. I’ve never had travel insurance with them. The phone number was shown and it was a NZ one, kiwi voice and he didn’t ask for any details. It was all rather strange so I called Southern Cross scam line and left a message for a call back. No one bothered to call and I’ve been too busy with tradies to bother. Thinking about it I suspect that with their mobile number showing they may have been waiting for me to call back and then they would extract details. Might call it when I have time to waste. Disappointed that Southern Cross didn’t bother.

This is getting OT but in January we received this legit email from Southern Cross - and they did promptly pay us the amount once we gave them some basic info and bank account number.

"We're getting in touch to let you know we owe you a refund.

What happened?

In a recent review of our website, we identified that we were not clear in our communication about how we applied discounts that you were eligible for, when you bought a policy (or policies) with us. The discounts include those offered to Southern Cross Health Society members who were named on your travel insurance policy with us, online or promotional discounts.

We have since updated the wording on our website to make it clearer how discounts are applied, and we apologise for any confusion.

We have identified that we owe you a refund and, to make it right we're refunding you the difference, plus interest*, totalling $280.24."

Last week we received a legit email from our home/contents/cars insurer. They said they had incorrectly applied the discount for us having all our insurances with them. They are going to refund us $350 next week after we gave them basic info etc.