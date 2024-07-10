Stuff: Her campaign started after her 8-year-old son was exposed to some g-string wearers while he was at a swimming lesson. “It was pornographic,” [the petitioner] claimed. "I don’t want to be an overprotective mum. Is that the space we’re in with society now? If so, I’ll find ways to prepare my kids for that. But do we have to do that?"
I've been to the beach or the pool only a few times this year. Maybe I missed the trend. Maybe I didn't notice. I doubt I'd see a gstring bikini as being pornographic. It's bad manners to stare and in some cases it's bad manners to look but other than that I'm not sure boys really need much advice on the topic.