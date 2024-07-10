Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicMum of three boys says ban g-string bikinis at the pool

gzt

gzt

16814 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#315385 10-Jul-2024 14:14
Send private message

Mum of three boys says ban g-string bikinis at New Plymouth pool

Stuff: Her campaign started after her 8-year-old son was exposed to some g-string wearers while he was at a swimming lesson. “It was pornographic,” [the petitioner] claimed. "I don’t want to be an overprotective mum. Is that the space we’re in with society now? If so, I’ll find ways to prepare my kids for that. But do we have to do that?"

I've been to the beach or the pool only a few times this year. Maybe I missed the trend. Maybe I didn't notice. I doubt I'd see a gstring bikini as being pornographic. It's bad manners to stare and in some cases it's bad manners to look but other than that I'm not sure boys really need much advice on the topic.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
wellygary
8165 posts

Uber Geek


  #3258177 10-Jul-2024 14:32
Send private message

The pearl clutching and curtain twitching in this story is so strong it almost got to the point of parodying itself ...

 

"Her campaign started after her 8-year-old son was exposed to some g-string wearers while he was at a swimming lesson.

 

"“It was the frustration after spending a summer at rivers, beaches and the pools, of always seeing girls in g-string bikinis,” Dixon explained."

 

and then to top it all off we had 

 

"However, Todd Energy Aquatic Centre operations manager Mike Roberts believed it could be time for a change.
G-string bikinis had become more prevalent with the arrival of European tourists post-Covid, he said.

 

“I think you’d find the majority of them are tourists.”

 

Roberts was considering canvassing other aquatic centres on the topic at the upcoming Waves Conference 2024, run by Recreation Aotearoa, and held in Lower Hutt in August.

 

There was nothing written against swimmers wearing speedos or g-strings in terms of minimalist swimwear, Roberts said.

 

“But I can certainly put it forward for discussion.”

 

 

 

Most pools are run by local councils, and given the proclivity of local councils to support pretty much every "progressive" cause on the planet I think the chances of a local council pool banning skimpy Bikinis is Zero......

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78895 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258181 10-Jul-2024 15:03
Send private message

The council already said no changes are coming.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

Linux
11160 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258182 10-Jul-2024 15:12
Send private message

I wish I was 8 again all of a sudden!



Handle9
11101 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258183 10-Jul-2024 15:16
Send private message

If you start a petition to figure out if you are a prude then you are a prude.

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3286 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3258184 10-Jul-2024 15:16
Send private message

Linux:

 

I wish I was 8 again all of a sudden!

 

 

and this is why mothers dont let fathers take the kids to the pools 😀




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

MikeAqua
7767 posts

Uber Geek


  #3258202 10-Jul-2024 16:42
Send private message

At eight years old the kid is probably either oblivious or thinks it's hilarious.  This 'exposure' is neither harmful to her son, nor inappropriate.  I wouldn't call her prudish, as much as interfering.  She needs to chill.




Mike

CYaBro
4506 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3258206 10-Jul-2024 16:49
Send private message

Just wait until the all the guys start wearing g-strings! 🤣




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



Bung
6312 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3258221 10-Jul-2024 17:31
Send private message

The Borat look has already had its 15 minutes of fame and banning from 7s Rugby.

Oblivian
7265 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3258229 10-Jul-2024 18:06
Send private message

So ~2. Here's an exposed breast for feeding. Its normal. It's natural. Nothing wrong with it.

~5-8(?) These covered ones are not natural/normal?

Just a reboot of the ol who decides..others for you, or yourself with teaching thing again.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78895 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258230 10-Jul-2024 18:09
Send private message

I know it when I see it - Wikipedia

 

"I shall not today attempt further to define the kinds of material I understand to be embraced within that shorthand description ["hard-core pornography"], and perhaps I could never succeed in intelligibly doing so. But I know it when I see it, and the motion picture involved in this case is not that."

 

Replace "motion picture" with "bikini".

 

 

The phrase "I know it when I see it" is a colloquial expression by which a speaker attempts to categorize an observable fact or event, although the category is subjective or lacks clearly defined parameters. It has been a common expression since at least the 19th century. A similar phrase appears in Arthur Conan Doyle's The Hound of the Baskervilles, in which Sherlock Holmes comments on the quality of a portrait by stating "I know what is good when I see it." The phrase was used in 1964 by United States Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart to describe his threshold test for obscenity in Jacobellis v. Ohio. In explaining why the material at issue in the case was not obscene under the Roth test, and therefore was protected speech that could not be censored, Stewart wrote:

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

Wheelbarrow01
1691 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3258259 10-Jul-2024 21:33
Send private message

I sincerely hope this woman never goes to any beach or pool while on holiday in Australia - her eyes will explode....

 

However if she waits till her boys are teens, I am sure they'll have a marvellous time 😎

Wombat1
586 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #3258264 10-Jul-2024 22:47
Send private message

Funny she is not complaining about the men in their Budgie Smugglers. 🤣

pdh

pdh
283 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3258270 10-Jul-2024 23:21
Send private message

A few days ago, I was wandering round Dubai in the UAE.
My first time in a country with such draconian laws on clothing (male and (mostly) female).

 

I pondered the range of human acceptance:
  modern Iran & Afghanistan
  modern Amish
  Victorian piano legs
  Brazilian beaches in the 70's
  European beaches in the 90's
  S Pacific beaches in the 1700's

 

I wonder how anyone can believe that a 'proper boundry' exists outside their own head ?

 

I've always struggled with the term pornography... to me it is also just a personal limit for torn flesh or exposed flesh or sexual activity.  A society's limit becomes the average of its members - skewed by those who shout louder.
Boy - has that changed in the past 70 years.

 

I think freitasm's reference to 'I know it when I see it' very much defines the concept.
It's entirely subjective - and yet we spend a lot of time trying to pretend that it can be objective..

 

 

Handle9
11101 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258271 10-Jul-2024 23:30
Send private message

pdh:

 

A few days ago, I was wandering round Dubai in the UAE.
My first time in a country with such draconian laws on clothing (male and (mostly) female).

 

 

What are the laws you are referring to?

pdh

pdh
283 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3258277 11-Jul-2024 02:05
Send private message

 

> What are the laws you are referring to?

 

 

Well, without trying for the correct garment names, a large portion of the locals (less-so the immigrant workers) find it good to wear a form of all-encompassing robe, with varying amount of head covering. As a visitor, there's a code of compliance for men and women in public (more so in mosques) that mentions cleavage, sleeves, shorts length, etc.
The tone of visitor info is that you could (eg) go to jail for too skimpy a top.
(If you were female... I wasn't personally worried, as I'm male and past wearing skimpy tops ;-).

 

Certainly we were aware that a public kiss or hug (of a married, hetro couple) could well land you in handcuffs.

 

A long way from the Spanish Inquisition, and not insufferable... I just wouldn't care to live in a society with those norms.  

 

My point was that for many people in the world, that's a norm.
A 'proper-behaviour' norm.
But it seems to me it's not a firmware norm - it's a more superficial cultural norm.
Just like many of ours - eg: the lady who's offended by G-strings.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright