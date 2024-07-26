I was in a shop and they asked if I was a reward member so they looked up my number, at which point the girl said, oh that must be an old number ... worked out I'd had my number 3 years longer than she has been alive! :-(
One of my mobile numbers is about 22+ years old now. Thats about a third of my life!
Himself was mortified back in covid times when a supermarket worker told him he could go to the front of the line.
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
jrdobbs:
One of my mobile numbers is about 22+ years old now. Thats about a third of my life!
My phone number is mostly the same as my original BellSouth number from the mid nineties. Just the prefix changed in 30+ years!
Yikes, my number is from Bellsouth as well. Crikey that is ancient.
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
I was early enough in the game when Xtra started around 1996 that I was able to get my three initials as my email address - xxx@xtra.co.nz. Thought nothing of it at the time. This is one reason why I am reluctant to move from Xtra.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
I was going through the BK drive through the other evening and got asked if I had a Gold Card. Do I look that old? 20% off with a gold card. I'm still a few years away. lol.
richrdh18:
I was going through the BK drive through the other evening and got asked if I had a Gold Card. Do I look that old? 20% off with a gold card. I'm still a few years away. lol.
Who can remember being asked for ID in a bar? Not me. Not in NZ anyway. I do remember being routinely carded in the USA in my 30's but they are stricter there and were carding anyone who looks about 30 and under.
Can't wait for a Gold Card, all those discounts!
johno1234:
Who can remember being asked for ID in a bar? Not me. Not in NZ anyway.
My daughter is 28 and always gets asked to provide ID when she purchases alcohol. Somebody recently approached her at work and asked what youth employment scheme she was on. 🤣
I was playing badminton one night, my racquet was older than one of the girls in the team (she was about 14/15)...
eracode:
I was early enough in the game when Xtra started around 1996 that I was able to get my three initials as my email address - xxx@xtra.co.nz. Thought nothing of it at the time. This is one reason why I am reluctant to move from Xtra.
I know someone with a one-letter address.
eracode:
I was early enough in the game when Xtra started around 1996...
Oh yeah, it will be my 30th Anniversary on the net next year. Early subscriber to IHUG in 95.
A few weeks ago I went into the supermarket after a day replacing siding on a scout hall.
Hadn't shaved for a week, hair was a bit wild, and a bit grubby.
Automatically gave me the senior discount.
I am in my early 40's.
CokemonZ:
A few weeks ago I went into the supermarket after a day replacing siding on a scout hall.
Hadn't shaved for a week, hair was a bit wild, and a bit grubby.
Automatically gave me the senior discount.
I am in my early 40's.
Shaggy hair and beard is so aging. I stopped shaving during the 2nd lockdown in AKL and by the end of it I looked like an elderly homeless person. Terrible.