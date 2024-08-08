CokemonZ: TBF Governments can be rubbish as well, but at least the incentive is more aligned with providing a service than extracting a profit.

No,

Government monopolies have an incentive to ensure their preservation, and that as little as possible changes,

The experience of Government monopolies of NZ Rail/ NZPO and the Health system should give many people pause about wanting to create a new "Government power company"

The Last government's actions in banning new oil and gas fired power stations, bringing forward the 100% renewable electricity target to 2030 and deterring any major private investment in Generation by promoting the huge "singing and dancing" project Onslow as the solution to all our woes have all contributed to getting us to where we are today,

But the biggest driver is the lack of rain in the South Island, which has happened on a regular basis since when ever, under both nationalised and privatised power networks,

AND for those who can remember, in 1992 when we still had a Nationalised power Network we suffered with government Mandated Brownouts,

I remember sitting in a empty government department manning the phones telling callers that the office was shut today to save power and all the staff were at home in the dark....

"Energy Minister Pete Hodgson calling for the public to cut consumption by 10 per cent and the State sector by 15 per cent a week through to October. Then, it was state-owned enterprise Electricorp, the nation’s sole electricity generator, which called for nationwide cuts of 10 per cent, later raised to 15 per cent, to avoid rationing.

Auckland region power boards responded by cutting households’ water heating, shops dimmed their lights, businesses cut back wherever they could and stretches of the Auckland motorway system were left dark in their quietest hours.

Pubs closed early; TVNZ and TV3 moved their nightly close-down time forward by an hour or so; an interisland ferry hooked its generators to the national grid and the Government looked at cloud-seeding options from Australia.

Nationwide savings of around 20 per cent were achieved and luckily the rains came in July, averting the crisis.

