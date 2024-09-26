Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicNo tracking after customs clearance?
peejayw

1810 posts

Uber Geek


#316214 26-Sep-2024 07:22
Send private message

Parcel from Aliexpress, value $70. Tracking indicates that it has cleared Customs but nothing after that.

 

Customs clearance complete
Sep 14, 00:25 NZST

 

Left from departure country/region
Sep 13, 01:42 NZST

 

Left from transit country/region
Sep 12, 12:29 NZST

 

Arrived in transit country/region
Sep 11, 20:17 NZST

 

Leaving from departure country/region
Sep 10, 12:00 NZST

 

NZ Post doesn't recognize the tracking number, when I approached the seller he just sent me a screenshot of the tracking as above. Could the clearance have been completed en-route and it actually hasn't arrived in the country yet?




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
openmedia
3238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3286469 26-Sep-2024 07:54
Send private message

Try track24 or https://www.parcelous.com/ and see if a new tracking code has been applied. There is a chance it now has an Aramex code.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
peejayw

1810 posts

Uber Geek


  #3286475 26-Sep-2024 08:12
Send private message

Thanks, Track 24 just gave the same result and Parcelous said it was in transit :-(




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Behodar
10250 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3286476 26-Sep-2024 08:15
Send private message

I suspect it was pre-cleared with Customs and is currently on a slow boat. Don't panic just yet.



peejayw

1810 posts

Uber Geek


  #3286493 26-Sep-2024 08:55
Send private message

I wondered about pre-clearance, hopefully that is the reason.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

boosacnoodle
932 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3286515 26-Sep-2024 10:43
Send private message

Try Postal Ninja as well.

peejayw

1810 posts

Uber Geek


  #3286517 26-Sep-2024 10:47
Send private message

Thanks, tried them same message, Import customs clearance complete.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Journeyman
1176 posts

Uber Geek


  #3286544 26-Sep-2024 11:48
Send private message

This seems pretty normal in my experience. As Behodar said, it appears to be more of a "pre-clearance" than an actual physical clearance by Customs. Aliexpress is fairly good with the tracking these days so you'll probably receive another update in time. My current Aliexpress purchase shows "Customs clearance complete" followed by "Left from departure country/region". It has now "Arrived at line-haul office" and is now going through another customs clearance. No idea why, but it's not that unusual.



peejayw

1810 posts

Uber Geek


  #3286552 26-Sep-2024 12:07
Send private message

Thanks, its not something I have come across before. I must say Aliexpress deliveries are a lot faster now than Covid days :-)  I will continue to wait patiently.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Oblivian
7257 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3286607 26-Sep-2024 13:12
Send private message

They seem to end up in a big warehouse at the airport for rebagging from bulk deliveries.

It'll show up with a new White bag and all nz labels with a return address of akl I bet.

Seem to do that like magic

nitro
599 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3286626 26-Sep-2024 13:38
Send private message

If it follows the package I got from them recently, you'll see 'Customs' entries a couple more times.

 

 

 

Delivery update
Your package has been delivered
Sep 20, 08:47 NZST

 

We're preparing your package for delivery
Sep 20, 06:14 NZST

 

Your package has arrived at the local delivery center and will be on its way to you soon
Sep 19, 15:54 NZST

 

Your package has been received by the local delivery company
Sep 19, 11:01 NZST

 

Customs clearance complete
Sep 19, 11:00 NZST

 

Customs clearance started
Sep 18, 10:56 NZST

 

Arrived at line-haul office
Sep 18, 10:56 NZST

 

Left from departure country/region
Sep 18, 00:52 NZST

 

Leaving from departure country/region
Sep 17, 13:03 NZST

 

Customs clearance complete
Sep 17, 00:45 NZST

 

Customs clearance started
Sep 17, 00:00 NZST

 

Handed over to line-haul
Sep 16, 14:05 NZST

 

Left from departure country/region sorting center
Sep 16, 09:43 NZST

 

Received by logistics company
Sep 16, 09:22 NZST

 

Processing at departure country/region sorting center
Sep 16, 09:22 NZST

 

Left from warehouse
Sep 16, 02:26 NZST

 

Ready to be shipped by warehouse
Sep 16, 02:00 NZST

 

Shipment info received by warehouse
Sep 15, 20:33 NZST

 

 

 

 

skewt
746 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3286729 26-Sep-2024 17:15
Send private message

It’s because it now gets handed over to aramex and changes tracking number but they don’t update it so you have no idea what’s happening


All my recent aliexpress packages have been the same unfortunately

peejayw

1810 posts

Uber Geek


  #3287321 28-Sep-2024 18:12
Send private message

Interesting. I see your package left on the 16th and arrived on the 20th, pretty quick. Mine left on the 9th and is still not here on the 28th.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Kyanar
4089 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3287327 28-Sep-2024 18:49
Send private message

Consider yourself lucky you don't have Fast Horse Express or Dragonfly...

neb

neb
11232 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3288737 1-Oct-2024 19:11
Send private message

So the package whose last update was "Left from departure country" three days ago got delivered this morning by Aramex.  Very odd, no tracking beyond departure and incredibly quick delivery.  Details in the "What just arrived..." thread which is the more appropriate location for it.

nitro
599 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3290207 2-Oct-2024 20:01
Send private message

peejayw:

 

Interesting. I see your package left on the 16th and arrived on the 20th, pretty quick. Mine left on the 9th and is still not here on the 28th.

 

 

yes, this one was quick. lots of factors come into play, e.g. when Line Haul is used, it takes much longer (based on my own experience), but does arrive.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34

Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright