Has anyone been through the process to obtain reasonable costs due to failure of goods?
www.consumer.org.nz
Specifically "In addition to these rights, consumers may also claim for any reasonably foreseeable extra loss that results from the initial problem"
The short version, is some residential equipment is faulty, the supplier is overseas based (but selling in NZ) and was installed by a preferred nz contractor.
Its a couple of years into use and has failed. Replacement parts are required and the supplier has so far taken 4 months to 'try' and organize a repair through another preferred service agent
The guarantee is still the obligation of the original contractor I believe, but I dont wish to target them as the delay and fault is not theirs.
The communication has been abysmal
If so, any pointers or links? (more specifically - how to claim)