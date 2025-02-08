As a consumer you have the choice of pursuing a claim from either the retailer or importer/manufacturer of the goods. The process is essentially the same regardless of who you pursue.





In the case of an importer to have any real chance of recovery you need to pursue the New Zealand legal entity which imported the goods. If they are drop shipping its going to be much harder.





The first step is to contact the importer and tell them you are pursuing compensation under the CGA. You can explain it verbally but make sure you follow up in writing. Make it very straightforward and try to avoid emotional language or escalation. Make it clear that you are choosing to seek compensation from the importer, as you are entitled to do under the CGA.





If, or more likely when, they fob you off then respond again in writing explaining that you are pursuing your rights under the CGA and that you will escalate to the disputes tribunal. Ask for an address for service and a contact person. If they continue to obfuscate then you file a case with the disputes tribunal.





If necessary you go to a hearing and put your case to an adjudicator.