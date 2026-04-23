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ForumsOff topicThinking of building a Trade Me alternative. Tell me why it's a terrible idea
yudumcan

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#324537 23-Apr-2026 14:51
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Going to be upfront, I'm not just asking to be nosy. I've been in the software industry for over 10 years and seriously considering building something to compete with TradeMe. But before I commit, I want honest feedback from real NZ buyers and sellers, because the last thing I want to do is spend my time building something nobody actually wants.

 

So tell me why this is a bad idea. Or why it isn't.

 

A bit of context on what I'm thinking. Free to list for everyone, always. No success fees. No dropshipping. Verified NZ accounts only so you know you're dealing with actual Kiwis. Modern design that doesn't feel like it was built in 2003. AI tools built in so you can take a few photos on your phone and have your listing written for you including title, description and suggested price. And for buyers, optional protection with a small fee that actually covers full refund and return shipping if something goes wrong, or free bank transfer if you'd rather take your chances.

 

A few specific things I genuinely don't know the answer to:

 

     

  1. If you sell regularly or run a small online store:

 

Would a store dashboard with AI tools that:

 

  • write your listings from photos
  • suggest the right title, description and category automatically
  • show you what similar items actually sold for
  • flag demand trends so you know what's hot right now
  • track your views, saves and conversion rate per listing
  • manage your orders, messages and shipping in one place
  • show your store analytics, revenue, top sellers, what's not moving
  • display your buyer feedback and response rate
  • give your store a public profile page with your ratings and policies

..be worth paying a small monthly subscription for? Or is that solving a problem you don't actually have?

 

     2. If you're an occasional seller:

 

  • is zero fees enough to make you try somewhere new even if it has fewer buyers to start with? Or is it purely about audience size and nothing else matters?

     3. If you're a buyer:

 

  • do you care about buyer protection? Would you pay around $1-2 on a $50 item for a genuine money-back guarantee including return shipping covered? Or would you always choose free bank transfer and take the risk?

And the big one

 

  • what would it actually take for you to switch regardless of whether you're a buyer or seller? And if you're a business, would you consider listing on our platform and Trade Me at the same time while waiting to see if it gets traction, or is that too much hassle?

 

 

Be brutal. I'd rather know now than after I've built it. Thank you all :) 

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wellygary
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  #3483512 23-Apr-2026 14:59
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"considering building something to compete with TradeMe"

 

The problem is that Trademe is no long the market leader in the field its FB Marketplace.. 
That's where all the listings have gone. So you need to think "How can I do a better job than FB" .. 

 

FB charge nothing so you have to compete with that from the get go, .. saying "no success fees" isn't going to make an alternative attractive to FB sellers as that's what they have now... 

 

Building a better mouse trap is always possible, 

 

But you just need to be measuring yourself against the leading competitor.  



yudumcan

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  #3483527 23-Apr-2026 15:11
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That's a fair point. FB Marketplace has absolutely eaten the casual local pickup end of the market, nobody's disputing that and you're right that "no success fees" means nothing to someone already listing on FB for free.

 

But I'd push back on FB being the leading competitor for what we're thinking about. Free local pickup is one slice of the market. What FB can't do is give a buyer any protection whatsoever, provide a seller with actual tools to manage inventory or track what's selling, filter out scammers, or give a business a proper storefront. The NZ FB Marketplace scam situation is genuinely bad, there have been multiple news articles about it.

 

The people still on TradeMe paying Ping fees are there because they don't trust FB for anything over about $50. That's the gap we're looking at, not the free couch pickup market, but the $50-$2000 secondhand and small business market where trust actually matters.

 

But you've made me think about how we explain that differentiation clearly from day one. If our positioning reads as "Trade Me but cheaper" then you're right, we've already lost. It needs to read as FB Marketplace but with actual trust and protection. cheers

Linux
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  #3483529 23-Apr-2026 15:13
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Bad idea

 

Wheedle shuts site after technology fails | Stuff



yudumcan

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  #3483533 23-Apr-2026 15:26
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Wheedle is a great example, worth understanding why it failed though, because it wasn't "Trade Me crushed them." Wheedle shut down on day two because a someone tweeted instructions on how to change reserve prices on other people's auctions. Critical security hole, live on launch day. That's a technical failure not a market failure.

 

Wheedle had 17 programmers and burned through $18 million before closing. The owner got sick and lost control of management. These aren't reasons the NZ market can't support competition. They're reasons why they collapsed.

 

The lesson from Wheedle isn't "don't compete with Trade Me." It's "don't raise $18 million, hire 17 people and launch with a security hole." We're two people, planning to start lean and if it doesn't work we walk away. No $18 million at stake.

 

The other thing; Wheedle launched in 2012. There was no Ping fee, no private equity, no FB Marketplace trust crisis. The reasons people are frustrated with Trade Me right now didn't exist then. But thanks for the feedback

ringbearer
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  #3483548 23-Apr-2026 15:40
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Trust is the biggest issue I think. Even Trade Me is unreliable for popular items like iPhones and cameras. I've had a fair number of emails from Trade Me's safety team telling me not to engage with an auction.

 

If you can solve that, I think you're in with a real shot.

 

Other issues that annoy me about both platforms:

 

Search and filtering is terrible on Facebook.

 

Location search is terrible on Trade Me.

 

Trade Me filters and categories are very out of date, and seem to be updated on an ad-hoc basis. Why I can't I search for a MacBook with a specific generation of processor?

 

Good luck!

richms
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  #3483551 23-Apr-2026 15:43
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Trademe is just one of many marketplace platforms that people peddling new stuff can put them on now - kogan have their 3 - kogan, dicksmith and mightyape, there is the warehouse, and I expect we will see bunnings do what they have done in AU here sometime soon too.

 

You will be just another place to sync product info to and get sales from. Nothing special there.

 

The used stuff on trademe has been decimated by facebook marketplace. If we ever had craigslist take off here then they wouldn't have got off the ground.

 

Both aspects of trademe are already being chomped away at. They will not be here much longer I think. You would just be joining them in a trip to irrelevance IMO.

 

For selling things you are going to compete with shopify who are getting a bulk of small sellers setting up their own sites now. With their horrid shop product that blurs the line between ecommerce platform and website products.

 

How would you win people over from those products? 




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

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yudumcan

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  #3483554 23-Apr-2026 15:52
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ringbearer:

 

Trust is the biggest issue I think. Even Trade Me is unreliable for popular items like iPhones and cameras. I've had a fair number of emails from Trade Me's safety team telling me not to engage with an auction.

 

If you can solve that, I think you're in with a real shot.

 

Other issues that annoy me about both platforms:

 

Search and filtering is terrible on Facebook.

 

Location search is terrible on Trade Me.

 

Trade Me filters and categories are very out of date, and seem to be updated on an ad-hoc basis. Why I can't I search for a MacBook with a specific generation of processor?

 

Good luck!

 

 

 

 

This is exactly the kind of feedback I was hoping for, thank you.

 

Trust is where we're putting most of our energy. NZ verified accounts only is the foundation, you have to verify your identity to sell, which immediately cuts out the overseas scammers and fake accounts that flood both Trade Me and Facebook. On top of that, the buyer protection holds payment in escrow until you confirm the item arrived as described. So if someone lists an iPhone that turns out to be a brick in a box, the money never reaches them. That's the mechanism that builds trust rather than just hoped for.

 

The search and categories point is something I feel personally. The MacBook processor generation example is perfect. Trade Me's category tree looks like it was designed in 2009 and nobody ever touched it since. We're building search that works the way people actually think about items, not the way a spreadsheet of categories was organised fifteen years ago. AI-assisted categorisation means a seller doesn't have to find the right category, the listing gets filed correctly automatically based on what's in the photos and description.

 

Location search is also on the list. Finding something within 20km of where you actually live shouldn't require three workarounds.

 

Really appreciate the examples. They're going straight into the product brief :)

yudumcan

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  #3483562 23-Apr-2026 16:05
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richms:

 

Trademe is just one of many marketplace platforms that people peddling new stuff can put them on now - kogan have their 3 - kogan, dicksmith and mightyape, there is the warehouse, and I expect we will see bunnings do what they have done in AU here sometime soon too.

 

You will be just another place to sync product info to and get sales from. Nothing special there.

 

The used stuff on trademe has been decimated by facebook marketplace. If we ever had craigslist take off here then they wouldn't have got off the ground.

 

Both aspects of trademe are already being chomped away at. They will not be here much longer I think. You would just be joining them in a trip to irrelevance IMO.

 

For selling things you are going to compete with shopify who are getting a bulk of small sellers setting up their own sites now. With their horrid shop product that blurs the line between ecommerce platform and website products.

 

How would you win people over from those products? 

 

 

 

 

Appreciate the response but I think there's a category mismatch in how you're framing this.

 

We're not building a new goods marketplace to compete with Kogan, Mighty Ape or The Warehouse. Nobody needs another product catalog destination and you're right that space is crowded. What we're building is a C2C secondhand marketplace with a community at its core, that's a completely different thing. The store subscription we're thinking about is for small NZ operators selling their own stuff, not for retailers syncing ten thousand units.

 

On Shopify, that's actually complementary not competitive. A small NZ business on Shopify still needs somewhere to get discovered. They'd list on our platform to reach local buyers the same way they might also list on Trade Me. We'd be another sales channel for them, not a replacement for their own store.

 

The most interesting thing you said is that both aspects of Trade Me are already being eaten away and they won't be here much longer. If that's true and I think you're more right than wrong then the question isn't "why compete with Trade Me" it's "what fills the gap when it's gone?" FB Marketplace won't fill it. You can't buy a $1200 camera off a stranger on FB with any confidence. Something trusted has to exist in that space.

 

That's the gap. Not new goods, not Shopify territory. The $50-$2000 secondhand market between strangers who need to trust each other. Trade Me used to own that. Nobody owns it well right now.

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