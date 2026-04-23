Going to be upfront, I'm not just asking to be nosy. I've been in the software industry for over 10 years and seriously considering building something to compete with TradeMe. But before I commit, I want honest feedback from real NZ buyers and sellers, because the last thing I want to do is spend my time building something nobody actually wants.

So tell me why this is a bad idea. Or why it isn't.

A bit of context on what I'm thinking. Free to list for everyone, always. No success fees. No dropshipping. Verified NZ accounts only so you know you're dealing with actual Kiwis. Modern design that doesn't feel like it was built in 2003. AI tools built in so you can take a few photos on your phone and have your listing written for you including title, description and suggested price. And for buyers, optional protection with a small fee that actually covers full refund and return shipping if something goes wrong, or free bank transfer if you'd rather take your chances.

A few specific things I genuinely don't know the answer to:

If you sell regularly or run a small online store:

Would a store dashboard with AI tools that:

write your listings from photos

suggest the right title, description and category automatically

show you what similar items actually sold for

flag demand trends so you know what's hot right now

track your views, saves and conversion rate per listing

manage your orders, messages and shipping in one place

show your store analytics, revenue, top sellers, what's not moving

display your buyer feedback and response rate

give your store a public profile page with your ratings and policies

..be worth paying a small monthly subscription for? Or is that solving a problem you don't actually have?

2. If you're an occasional seller:

is zero fees enough to make you try somewhere new even if it has fewer buyers to start with? Or is it purely about audience size and nothing else matters?

3. If you're a buyer:

do you care about buyer protection? Would you pay around $1-2 on a $50 item for a genuine money-back guarantee including return shipping covered? Or would you always choose free bank transfer and take the risk?

And the big one

what would it actually take for you to switch regardless of whether you're a buyer or seller? And if you're a business, would you consider listing on our platform and Trade Me at the same time while waiting to see if it gets traction, or is that too much hassle?

Be brutal. I'd rather know now than after I've built it. Thank you all :)