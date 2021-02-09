Starlink have updated their website today and instead of registering for a future beta service you can now pre-order with service expected in mid to late 2021.

Equipment Cost $799

Monthy Charge $159

A deposit of $159 is payable now and the balance is payable when service becomes available (Starlink will email and give a heads up before your card is charged for the balance). You can cancel the order and ask for a refund of the $159 at any point. Orders will be fulfilled on a first come, first served basis.

(Worked seamlessly for me although I didn't receive a password for the website. I hit the password reset button and it let me set a password). Confirmation email received including terms of service etc.

Exciting news for those of us in rural areas with limited options!