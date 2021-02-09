Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandStarlink - pre-order available in NZ
Chrisclarke

169 posts

Master Geek


#281278 9-Feb-2021 10:38
Send private message quote this post

Starlink have updated their website today and instead of registering for a future beta service you can now pre-order with service expected in mid to late 2021.

 

  • Equipment Cost $799
  • Monthy Charge $159

A deposit of $159 is payable now and the balance is payable when service becomes available (Starlink will email and give a heads up before your card is charged for the balance). You can cancel the order and ask for a refund of the $159 at any point. Orders will be fulfilled on a first come, first served basis.

 

(Worked seamlessly for me although I didn't receive a password for the website. I hit the password reset button and it let me set a password). Confirmation email received including terms of service etc.

 

Exciting news for those of us in rural areas with limited options!

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 52
NotATurkey
18 posts

Geek
Inactive user


  #2650089 9-Feb-2021 10:54
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the update,

That's incredibly expensive but also exciting at the same time.
Can't wait to see how Starlink develops in the future.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
Talkiet
4573 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2650099 9-Feb-2021 11:10
Send private message quote this post

NotATurkey: Thanks for the update,

That's incredibly expensive but also exciting at the same time.
Can't wait to see how Starlink develops in the future.

 

It's incredibly expensive considering "The cost of the decade-long project to design, build, and deploy the constellation was estimated by SpaceX in May 2018 to be at least US$10 billion.", and that they are planning on about 12000 satellites?

 

Gosh, you have some pretty demanding expectations!

 

I'd love an excuse to test this... It sounds great and early reviews are generally positive - it's just not clear to me if it would be good enough to reliably game and WFH.

 

Pricewise, I think it's an unbelievable bargain.

 

Cheers - N




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

Chrisclarke

169 posts

Master Geek


  #2650130 9-Feb-2021 11:39
Send private message quote this post

I suppose 'value for money' is relative subjective. I pay Spark approx $160 a month for landline and internet - in my rural location copper is the only option. If wireless becomes available it will likely have data caps. So the choice is low speed and unlimited data, or better speed (via RBI) but caps on data. We have two teenagers and in the evening have to limit use to one or two devices at the same time... so for us Starlink represents great value. I appreciate that if you're in town and have access to fibre it wouldn't be an attractive alternative.

 

The Starlink reddit threat is a great source of information - and there's lots of (overwhelmingly positive) feedback from the invite-only beta's currently underway in the northern US, Canada and the UK. To many of the (predominantly rural) folk there the service has been life-changing.



CYaBro
3826 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2650139 9-Feb-2021 11:43
Send private message quote this post

NotATurkey: Thanks for the update,

That's incredibly expensive but also exciting at the same time.
Can't wait to see how Starlink develops in the future.

 

Umm yea check out the prices for current satellite internet providers in NZ!

 

That's cheaper than some WISPs are charging.

 

If I wasn't able to get connected to the Chorus rural fibre running past our place here then I'd be signing up for this.

dt

dt
1088 posts

Uber Geek


  #2650207 9-Feb-2021 12:09
Send private message quote this post

Just passed this onto a friend who has signed up to the pre order for his father living out in Kumeu, currently has a 2mb adsl connection 🤢

wratterus
1500 posts

Uber Geek


  #2650225 9-Feb-2021 12:34
Send private message quote this post

NotATurkey: Thanks for the update,

That's incredibly expensive but also exciting at the same time.
Can't wait to see how Starlink develops in the future.

 

I would say it's extremely reasonably priced, even cheap! Will be very interesting to see how it develops. 

l43a2
1687 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2650266 9-Feb-2021 12:51
Send private message quote this post

Looking at the pricing, specially the monthly charge, they charge $99 in the US, so comparable pricing to NZ once taxes and such are considered no hints of an apple tax here :)







richms
25261 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2650268 9-Feb-2021 12:52
Send private message quote this post

NotATurkey: Thanks for the update,

That's incredibly expensive but also exciting at the same time.
Can't wait to see how Starlink develops in the future.

 

I would disagree 100% on both the hardware and monthly being expensive. I feel that it is incredibly good value for what you get, and would IMO be worried about it going up to what it is worth once out of the "better than nothing" beta phase.




Richard rich.ms

wratterus
1500 posts

Uber Geek


  #2650273 9-Feb-2021 12:55
Send private message quote this post

I guess they would need to set up one or more 'ground stations' in NZ before pulling the trigger on this? 

Chrisclarke

169 posts

Master Geek


  #2650313 9-Feb-2021 13:24
Send private message quote this post

There are I understand two operational ground stations in NZ - south of Invercargill and outside Warkworth. I understand very limited private beta testing is happening in NZ already. The expected service commencement in the second half of 2021 reflects the need for the deployment of more satellites to increase the coverage and remove gaps (Starlink have just over 1000 in orbit, permission for 12,000 and would like to increase this to 42,000).

 

A week or so ago they launched 10 into polar orbit (they only have permission for 10 in the polar orbit, they are visible on the website below). They have laser links so they can transmit and receive data between satellites - this will eventually reduce the number of ground stations required however Starlink have indicated they won't deploy on their 'regular' satellites until 2022.

 

SpaceX seem to be aiming for two launches a month this year - releasing 60 satellites each time. Note they take between 1 and 3 months to reach their destination post launch.

 

This website is updated weekly and the circles give a reasonable indication of current coverage. (Bear in mind until laser links are fully operations the 'circle' needs to cover your dish and a ground station).

 

https://satellitemap.space/

 

 

 

Other useful links:

 

https://www.starlink.com/

 

https://www.spacex.com/

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/Starlink/

 

 

Oblivian
6653 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2650319 9-Feb-2021 13:29
Send private message quote this post

wratterus:

 

I guess they would need to set up one or more 'ground stations' in NZ before pulling the trigger on this? 

 

 

According to the articles hinding at Awaeua being one. Not necessary. As the uplink/downlink is purely via your dish. The rest is done by the Mesh up there. But may be of an advantage.

 

Robin McNeill, who runs the Awarua satellite ground station, is listed as a director of Starlink, but wouldn't discuss Musk's plans, citing a non-disclosure agreement.

 

https://app.companiesoffice.govt.nz/companies/app/ui/pages/companies/7744177?backurl=H4sIAAAAAAAAAEWNQQrCQAxFbzPb6sJlEEF0YReCvUCYRB3sTMYkVXp7K624e%2F%2FB4zcVb2xNlFyxpImMUeN9%2BwRz1D6VR%2BDiycdurGywa9tlXxx9sKPKUGedShStB5UMC3cCAYmUzf71Ik48vkUJwvfGYRX6lJPDehPsCnMuip6k7NE5GAGxxal%2BYYlMZyzcg%2BvAIQsx%2FPwHbazxds8AAAA%3D

 

https://theorg.com/org/spacex/org-chart/david-anderman 

 

https://businessdesk.co.nz/article/technology/whats-elon-musks-starlink-doing-in-new-zealand 

Chrisclarke

169 posts

Master Geek


  #2650333 9-Feb-2021 13:48
Send private message quote this post

Oblivian:

 

wratterus:

 

I guess they would need to set up one or more 'ground stations' in NZ before pulling the trigger on this? 

 

 

According to the articles hinding at Awaeua being one. Not necessary. As the uplink/downlink is purely via your dish. The rest is done by the Mesh up there. But may be of an advantage.

 

Robin McNeill, who runs the Awarua satellite ground station, is listed as a director of Starlink, but wouldn't discuss Musk's plans, citing a non-disclosure agreement.

 

https://app.companiesoffice.govt.nz/companies/app/ui/pages/companies/7744177?backurl=H4sIAAAAAAAAAEWNQQrCQAxFbzPb6sJlEEF0YReCvUCYRB3sTMYkVXp7K624e%2F%2FB4zcVb2xNlFyxpImMUeN9%2BwRz1D6VR%2BDiycdurGywa9tlXxx9sKPKUGedShStB5UMC3cCAYmUzf71Ik48vkUJwvfGYRX6lJPDehPsCnMuip6k7NE5GAGxxal%2BYYlMZyzcg%2BvAIQsx%2FPwHbazxds8AAAA%3D

 

https://theorg.com/org/spacex/org-chart/david-anderman 

 

https://businessdesk.co.nz/article/technology/whats-elon-musks-starlink-doing-in-new-zealand 

 

 

 

 

Much has changed since this article was published. While the satellite links have been successfully tested there were issues with some of the components not burning up on re-entry. They have been redesigned and only the 10 satelites recently deployed into the polar orbit have laser links. Elon indicated (within the last week or so from memory) that there won't be wider laser link deployment until 'next year'.

 

So for now the signal needs to bounce from your dish, to a single satellite, and back to a ground station. There are about 45 ground stations in the US so far.

Shindig
1173 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2650748 10-Feb-2021 08:36
Send private message quote this post

For someone who is looking at rural places in Kerikeri, the prereq of having UFB is now reduced, where starlink plusg that gap. For someone who needs to be online from a work perspective, but can look at deeper rural properties, it is a winner. 

 

I'd happy pay that price for the service you are getting. 

 

 




The little things make the biggest difference.

mentalinc
2462 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2650751 10-Feb-2021 08:39
Send private message quote this post

Whos going to be first to use it as their fibre fail over? 

 

When the light in the tube fails, use space technology! 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

zenourn
245 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
DR

  #2650753 10-Feb-2021 08:45
Send private message quote this post

Ordered. Currently have 4G (unlimited AM + 200GB PM) + ADSL connections and although fibre is just 600 m down the road would cost $60k to get installed.

 

If it works well I can see I'll be putting lots of them in around the place.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 52
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 