As above, no modem required for fiber.

But unless you get hyperfiber, the ONT isn't set up to do stuff like routing, switching, wifi, even if the hardware has that ability.

So you are best to put a router downstream (if you want internet access). Technically you could omit it, and set your computer up to handle routing & firewall stuff itself (pf sense?), but why bother. Consumer routers are cheap (especially if you are willing to pick up something used, or take the ISP freebie.), compact, and don't use much power.