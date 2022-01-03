Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Contact Energy settings when using your own router ?
#293173 3-Jan-2022 21:45
Hi,

Are there any tips, issues I need to be aware of with Contact Energy when using a BYO router ?

I understand contact energy use IPoE with VLAN 10.
Is there anything I need to do apart from setting an EdgeRouter X for DHCP and VLAN 10 ?
Is there any password or other authentication required for a broadband connection ?

Background:
My brother and his girlfriend has a contract with Contact Energy and they find the fiber broadband speed spotty at times.
About 4 month ago I turned off the WiFi on the contact supplied NetComm NF18ACV router and configured a brand new Unifi AP AC Lite for them(latest Unifi controller and AC Lite firmware version was loaded at the time.
They are still not impressed with the speed consistency, she says it improved a lot but it is usually worst in the morning.

Today I configured an EdgeRouter X that they picked up from Trademe and will swap the router out tomorrow.
Loded the latest hotfix 2 firmware (Linux kernel version 4 based) and enabled hwnat and ipsec for hardware offload as per
https://help.ui.com/hc/en-us/articles/115006567467-EdgeRouter-Hardware-Offloading

Cheers.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

liquidcore
144 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2842611 3-Jan-2022 22:58
Sounds like they’re experiencing performance problems with WiFi, rather than with the router itself? Do they have any hard-wired devices also having performance problems?

While the WiFi is not great on the Netcomm, the ISP-supplied router should be fully capable of routing performantly.

nztim
2282 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2842615 3-Jan-2022 23:05
Netcomm wifi is terrible but can route GB fine

Disable the netcomm wifi and llet it just be a router then get proper access points




Firstclass

26 posts

Geek


  #2842780 4-Jan-2022 08:43
liquidcore: Sounds like they’re experiencing performance problems with WiFi, rather than with the router itself? Do they have any hard-wired devices also having performance problems?

While the WiFi is not great on the Netcomm, the ISP-supplied router should be fully capable of routing performantly.



Now, for my original question ?
If I set up the EdgeRouter X for Contact Energy as DHCP and VLAN 10, is that enough or is there any authentication that is needed for a Contact Energy Fibre connection ?

Possible. They have a TV which is hardwired to the Netcomm router, and my brother mentioned the TV performs much better since it is on the ethernet.

I was hoping the newer Linux kernel version 4 in EdgeOS and the fq_codel smart queue will improve things if we use the EdgeRouter.
Originally I left the Netcomm in place as it should do routing and switching fine.



Firstclass

26 posts

Geek


  #2842781 4-Jan-2022 08:44
nztim: Netcomm wifi is terrible but can route GB fine

Disable the netcomm wifi and llet it just be a router then get proper access points


These were already done 4 month ago but have not fixed all the issues, hence my post.

liquidcore
144 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2842786 4-Jan-2022 08:54
Considering you’ve just said that the hard-wired TV performs better, don’t you think it’s still most likely something to do with their WiFi set up?

As for your original question, should just be DHCP/IPoE with no credentials.

Firstclass

26 posts

Geek


  #2842958 4-Jan-2022 09:59
So just DHCP and VLAN 10 ?
I will give that a go, cheers.

The WiFi setup is identical to my place where it works reliably and fast,
and for $65 the EdgeRouter X will be an improvement in any case.

liquidcore
144 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2842960 4-Jan-2022 10:01
Think so - have a look at https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=269878



Firstclass

26 posts

Geek


  #2843271 4-Jan-2022 23:00
SOLVED !

For future reference to help others.
I swapped out the Netcomm NF18ACV for the Trademe special $65 EdgeRouter X.
Using DHCP and VLAN 10 it connected and works A+.

Speeds are hitting 300Mbps DOWN and 100Mbps UP which is the plan my brother is on.

