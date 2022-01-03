Firstclass

Hi,



Are there any tips, issues I need to be aware of with Contact Energy when using a BYO router ?



I understand contact energy use IPoE with VLAN 10.

Is there anything I need to do apart from setting an EdgeRouter X for DHCP and VLAN 10 ?

Is there any password or other authentication required for a broadband connection ?



Background:

My brother and his girlfriend has a contract with Contact Energy and they find the fiber broadband speed spotty at times.

About 4 month ago I turned off the WiFi on the contact supplied NetComm NF18ACV router and configured a brand new Unifi AP AC Lite for them(latest Unifi controller and AC Lite firmware version was loaded at the time.

They are still not impressed with the speed consistency, she says it improved a lot but it is usually worst in the morning.



Today I configured an EdgeRouter X that they picked up from Trademe and will swap the router out tomorrow.

Loded the latest hotfix 2 firmware (Linux kernel version 4 based) and enabled hwnat and ipsec for hardware offload as per

https://help.ui.com/hc/en-us/articles/115006567467-EdgeRouter-Hardware-Offloading



