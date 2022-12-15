Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand BroadbandAny tips for speeding up fibre install?
rattewisday

193 posts

Master Geek


#302735 15-Dec-2022 22:07
Hey all,

 

I'm moving into a new place in a week or so and noticed it doesn't have fibre installed yet. I filed an order (via Chorus direct) a couple of weeks ago and had an appointment scheduled for just before Christmas, however it's been moved around a bunch of times since then (with poor communication) and now the install is at the end of Jan (a month and a half away!). I spoke to Chorus and they advised that there isn't any availability sooner at the moment, but to call back every day to check for a better appointment as availability changes day-to-day. A few questions:

1) Is this really the recommended way to get a decent appointment slot?  Any other tips to get the ball rolling sooner?

 

2) Would cancelling the install via Chorus and instead going via an ISP yield a better result?

 

3) Do many ISPs offer temporary ASDL/VDSL connections while waiting for a fibre install?  I haven't found much info about this online. All of the ISPs I've looked at only offer fibre when I enter the address (which makes sense, but isn't very helpful if I'll be without internet for over a month).

 

Appreciate any thoughts! Thanks

quickymart
9610 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3010555 15-Dec-2022 22:25
(1) there may be cancellations but remember it's coming up to the Christmas break, and a lot of techs are probably away on holiday

 

(2) nope, you'll go to the very back of the queue and start all over again

 

(3) any provider that offers a DSL connection should be able to help - from experience that's the first thing I ever organise when moving house, in the event that the fibre install doesn't go ahead on the day for whatever reason. Pretty sure Spark/Skinny/Bigpipe do DSL connections; does the property have a telephone jackpoint?

boosacnoodle
461 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3010558 15-Dec-2022 22:28
If you cancel your order right now, you’ll go right to the back of the queue. The delay isn’t with your ISP - it’s with Chorus.

