rattewisday

Hey all,

I'm moving into a new place in a week or so and noticed it doesn't have fibre installed yet. I filed an order (via Chorus direct) a couple of weeks ago and had an appointment scheduled for just before Christmas, however it's been moved around a bunch of times since then (with poor communication) and now the install is at the end of Jan (a month and a half away!). I spoke to Chorus and they advised that there isn't any availability sooner at the moment, but to call back every day to check for a better appointment as availability changes day-to-day. A few questions:



1) Is this really the recommended way to get a decent appointment slot? Any other tips to get the ball rolling sooner?

2) Would cancelling the install via Chorus and instead going via an ISP yield a better result?

3) Do many ISPs offer temporary ASDL/VDSL connections while waiting for a fibre install? I haven't found much info about this online. All of the ISPs I've looked at only offer fibre when I enter the address (which makes sense, but isn't very helpful if I'll be without internet for over a month).

Appreciate any thoughts! Thanks