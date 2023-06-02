So I paid for a full year of https://fullflavour.nz/ Residential Fibre - Go Fast Fibre 300/100 - (01/05/2023 - 30/04/2024) for $950, a saving of two months on my usual monthly $95 bill.
But I just received a bill for the past month - the first I prepaid for - that states I owe $95, with no mention of the $950 credit I ought to have.
I'm concerned and I'm hoping their Xero billing simply doesn't show amounts in credit… but if so I find that rather astonishing.
I guess I'll find out for sure in another 18 days when my usual billing date is, and I'd normally get a direct debit for $95. But even if I'm worried about nothing, I'm not impressed with the fact they're worrying me in the first place.