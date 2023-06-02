So I paid for a full year of https://fullflavour.nz/ Residential Fibre - Go Fast Fibre 300/100 - (01/05/2023 - 30/04/2024) for $950, a saving of two months on my usual monthly $95 bill.



But I just received a bill for the past month - the first I prepaid for - that states I owe $95, with no mention of the $950 credit I ought to have.



I'm concerned and I'm hoping their Xero billing simply doesn't show amounts in credit… but if so I find that rather astonishing.



I guess I'll find out for sure in another 18 days when my usual billing date is, and I'd normally get a direct debit for $95. But even if I'm worried about nothing, I'm not impressed with the fact they're worrying me in the first place.



"The surest sign that intelligent life exists elsewhere in the universe is that it has never tried to contact us." - Calvin and Hobbes (Bill Watterson) - Calvin and Hobbes (Bill Watterson)