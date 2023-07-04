With the recent Chorus price increase, and many ISPs passing on the cost, I'm looking at options. I host some things at home, and life is much easier without CGNAT (don't need a static IP necessarily). Is there definitive list of ISPs that enable you to have public IP address - either through the purchase of a static IP, or they simply don't use CGNAT?

I'll start the list with the ISP I currently use - we can add more if other users report their findings here:

Slingshot - no CGNAT

What other ISPs don't use CGNAT?