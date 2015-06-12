Hi all,



For the benefit of people that want to choose an ISP for UFB, and already have a router that may not support VLAN tagging, I've decided to maintain a list of the various ISP requirements.



Without further ado, here's the information that I have:



ISP: VLAN Tagged - Authentication - Voice

Bigpipe: No [1] - PPPoE

Compass: No - PPPoE - ONT

Contact: Yes - DHCP

Inspire: No - PPPoE - RGW

Megatel: No - PPPoE - RGW

MyRepublic: No - DHCP - ONT

Nova: Yes - PPPoE - RGW

Now: Yes - PPPoE - ONT

Orcon: Yes - DHCP - ONT [2]

Quic: No [1] - PPPoE

Skinny: No - PPPoE

Sky: Yes - DHCP + PPPoE - ONT

Slingshot: Yes - DHCP - RGW

Spark: Yes - PPPoE - ONT

Stuff Fibre: Yes - DHCP - ATA [3]

Taylor Broadband: No - DHCP - RGW

TrustPower: Yes - DHCP - ONT

Vodafone: Yes - DHCP - RGW

Voyager: Yes [4] - PPPoE - RGW

WorldNet: No - DHCP - ATA

WXC: No - PPPoE - RGW

2degrees: Yes - PPPoE - ONT [2]

2talk: Yes - PPPoE - ONT



There are other ISPs that I haven't looked at, and there are still a couple of incomplete entries. Can anyone supply any more details?



Thanks :)



[1] Untagged by default, but tagged is available by request.

[2] ONT for new connections, but existing customers may be on RGW.

[3] ATA is apparently separate from RGW; see page 4 of this thread for some more detail.

[4] Tagged by default, but untagged is available by request (can be chosen when signing up).

Legacy Orcon voice details are available here, although the MAC address changes are not required.

ISPs known to use CGN by default

2degrees

Now

This list is incomplete. Please supply information if you have it :)