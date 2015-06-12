Hi all,
For the benefit of people that want to choose an ISP for UFB, and already have a router that may not support VLAN tagging, I've decided to maintain a list of the various ISP requirements.
Without further ado, here's the information that I have:
ISP: VLAN Tagged - Authentication - Voice
Bigpipe: No [1] - PPPoE
Compass: No - PPPoE - ONT
Contact: Yes - DHCP
Inspire: No - PPPoE - RGW
Megatel: No - PPPoE - RGW
MyRepublic: No - DHCP - ONT
Nova: Yes - PPPoE - RGW
Now: Yes - PPPoE - ONT
Orcon: Yes - DHCP - ONT [2]
Quic: No [1] - PPPoE
Skinny: No - PPPoE
Sky: Yes - DHCP + PPPoE - ONT
Slingshot: Yes - DHCP - RGW
Spark: Yes - PPPoE - ONT
Stuff Fibre: Yes - DHCP - ATA [3]
Taylor Broadband: No - DHCP - RGW
TrustPower: Yes - DHCP - ONT
Vodafone: Yes - DHCP - RGW
Voyager: Yes [4] - PPPoE - RGW
WorldNet: No - DHCP - ATA
WXC: No - PPPoE - RGW
2degrees: Yes - PPPoE - ONT [2]
2talk: Yes - PPPoE - ONT
There are other ISPs that I haven't looked at, and there are still a couple of incomplete entries. Can anyone supply any more details?
Thanks :)
[1] Untagged by default, but tagged is available by request.
[2] ONT for new connections, but existing customers may be on RGW.
[3] ATA is apparently separate from RGW; see page 4 of this thread for some more detail.
[4] Tagged by default, but untagged is available by request (can be chosen when signing up).
Legacy Orcon voice details are available here, although the MAC address changes are not required.
ISPs known to use CGN by default
2degrees
Now
This list is incomplete. Please supply information if you have it :)