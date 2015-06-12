Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandUFB ISPs and VLAN Tagging
Behodar

8987 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#174969 12-Jun-2015 14:03
Hi all,

For the benefit of people that want to choose an ISP for UFB, and already have a router that may not support VLAN tagging, I've decided to maintain a list of the various ISP requirements.

Without further ado, here's the information that I have:

ISP: VLAN Tagged - Authentication - Voice
Bigpipe: No [1] - PPPoE
Compass: No - PPPoE - ONT
Contact: Yes - DHCP
Inspire: No - PPPoE - RGW
Megatel: No - PPPoE - RGW
MyRepublic: No - DHCP - ONT
Nova: Yes - PPPoE - RGW
Now: Yes - PPPoE - ONT
Orcon: Yes - DHCP - ONT [2]
Quic: No [1] - PPPoE
Skinny: No - PPPoE
Sky: Yes - DHCP + PPPoE - ONT
Slingshot: Yes - DHCP - RGW
Spark: Yes - PPPoE - ONT
Stuff Fibre: Yes - DHCP - ATA [3]
Taylor Broadband: No - DHCP - RGW
TrustPower: Yes - DHCP - ONT
Vodafone: Yes - DHCP - RGW
Voyager: Yes [4] - PPPoE - RGW
WorldNet: No - DHCP - ATA
WXC: No - PPPoE - RGW
2degrees: Yes - PPPoE - ONT [2]
2talk: Yes - PPPoE - ONT

There are other ISPs that I haven't looked at, and there are still a couple of incomplete entries. Can anyone supply any more details?

Thanks :)

[1] Untagged by default, but tagged is available by request.
[2] ONT for new connections, but existing customers may be on RGW.
[3] ATA is apparently separate from RGW; see page 4 of this thread for some more detail.
[4] Tagged by default, but untagged is available by request (can be chosen when signing up).

 

Legacy Orcon voice details are available here, although the MAC address changes are not required.

 

ISPs known to use CGN by default
2degrees
Now

 

This list is incomplete. Please supply information if you have it :)

BigPipeNZ
1170 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
BigPipe

  #1323407 12-Jun-2015 14:14
we can also provision with VLAN tagging if the customer wants it, but the default is untagged.




Behodar

8987 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1323409 12-Jun-2015 14:15
Thanks; you get the honour of footnote number 1 :)

NZCrusader
646 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1323420 12-Jun-2015 14:37
Sticky thread?

Seems useful.
Would want to view in the future.




Behodar

8987 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1323421 12-Jun-2015 14:39
Yeah, I'd ultimately like to make it sticky, but getting rid of some of the ?s is a more pressing concern at the moment :)

deadlyllama
1204 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1323422 12-Jun-2015 14:43
Someone at Compass support told me their UFB is untagged DHCP.

One thing you might like to add to the table is how voice (if any) is delivered.  Voice via the ISP-supplied RGW is a PITA if you don't want to use their RGW.

BlackHand
122 posts

Master Geek


  #1323423 12-Jun-2015 14:44
Bigpipe: No[1] - PPPoE

yitz
1806 posts

Uber Geek


  #1323424 12-Jun-2015 14:46
Compass UFB is untagged UNI, PPPoE with credentials
Spark UFB is tagged UNI, PPPoE



Behodar

8987 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1323435 12-Jun-2015 14:48
deadlyllama: Someone at Compass support told me their UFB is untagged DHCP.

One thing you might like to add to the table is how voice (if any) is delivered.  Voice via the ISP-supplied RGW is a PITA if you don't want to use their RGW.

Compass added :)

I considered adding voice but didn't want to fill the table up with too many question marks right off the bat. If anyone can provide any details around voice then I'll add them in.

BlackHand: Bigpipe: No[1] - PPPoE

Thanks, updated.

Behodar

8987 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1323436 12-Jun-2015 14:49
deadlyllama: Someone at Compass support told me their UFB is untagged DHCP.

yitz: Compass UFB is untagged UNI, PPPoE with credentials

And we have our first conflict! Tiebreaker required :)

deadlyllama
1204 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1323441 12-Jun-2015 14:57
Behodar:
deadlyllama: Someone at Compass support told me their UFB is untagged DHCP.

yitz: Compass UFB is untagged UNI, PPPoE with credentials

And we have our first conflict! Tiebreaker required :)


I'd take yitz's memory over mine as I've never been a Compass customer or done any setup for one.

Voice (to my knowledge)

WxC - RGW (?)
Spark - ONT (was copper)
MyRepublic - ONT
Compass - ONT
Orcon - RGW
Snap - RGW (if it wasn't for this I would be a Snap customer by now)
Slingshot - RGW (judging by the problems a friend in Auckland has had, the RGW is terrible too)

Behodar

8987 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1323445 12-Jun-2015 15:02
OK, have set Compass to PPPoE and have added those voice settings.

yitz
1806 posts

Uber Geek


  #1323447 12-Jun-2015 15:05
Might be useful to also state whether the ISP has an automatic provisioning system alongside authentication. 

i.e. whether they push out configuration to the supplied RGW based on serial number, other forms of registration on to the network, or manual username/password credentials required.

Behodar

8987 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1323452 12-Jun-2015 15:23
I don't want to make the thing a maintenance nightmare :)

mrgsm021
1086 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1323470 12-Jun-2015 15:43
WXC runs voice via the RGW

Brumfondl
1165 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1323499 12-Jun-2015 15:59
PPPoE for Slingshot, and you already have they they are voice via RGW :)





