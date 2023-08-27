Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mobile Broadband vs Phone Sims
Hello,

 

 

 

I am moving into a new build shortly but Chrous is a couple weeks away from connecting up a Fibre connection and im looking at temporarily solutions.

 

 

 

Is there a difference between 4/5G mobile broadband and using their supplied modems vs just buying a 5G compatible device such as the Huawei B618?

 

 

 

The only thing i can tell is the price is cheaper on mobile broadband but i have to use their supplied modem where as if i just get a regular 5G sim card and my own modem, it works out a bit more $$ but more convenient than waiting for delivery of their modem etc.

 

 

Some ISPs might let you sign up and collect a modem in store, rather than wait for it to be delivered. Not sure?

 

 

 

'Fixed wireless' broadband plans are generally going to be cheaper and come with higher data limits, but they will only sell them if they have tower capacity in the area, and they'll only work on that site.

 

Attempting this with standard mobile SIMs will work, but if you use a lot of data for a while, you'll spend a lot of money, and might run into 'fair use' agreements.


 
 
 
 

Yes, you can get a regular SIM and any 4G modem and it should work. Only catch is if the plan has limited tethering, then you may be bound for that. Also it looks like the My Republic mobile plans will only work in a phone.




