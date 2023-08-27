Hello,
I am moving into a new build shortly but Chrous is a couple weeks away from connecting up a Fibre connection and im looking at temporarily solutions.
Is there a difference between 4/5G mobile broadband and using their supplied modems vs just buying a 5G compatible device such as the Huawei B618?
The only thing i can tell is the price is cheaper on mobile broadband but i have to use their supplied modem where as if i just get a regular 5G sim card and my own modem, it works out a bit more $$ but more convenient than waiting for delivery of their modem etc.