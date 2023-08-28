Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mighty Ape Mobile (on One NZ network)
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
75858 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#306856 28-Aug-2023 10:44
Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile (geekzone.co.nz)

 

Mighty Mobile - NZ's Mightiest Prepay Plans 

 

 

New Zealand online retailer, Mighty Ape, has announced the launch of Mighty Mobile, a challenger prepay provider offering a one-of-its-kind prepay mobile plan to Kiwis.

 

Operating on the One New Zealand (One NZ) network, the new entrant is set to shake up the telco competition. Mighty Mobile will be the only Prepay provider to offer a plan (called "Fastest") giving consumers unlimited max speed data over One NZ’s network, and hotspotting is allowed.

 

Mighty Mobile is introducing three unlimited data prepay plans: Fast, Faster, and Fastest — each available with monthly and 365-day options. The plans include unlimited standard calls and texts to both New Zealand and Australian numbers from within New Zealand. The Fast and Faster plans provide unlimited data at speeds up to 10Mbps and 50Mbps, respectively, and the Fastest plans provide unlimited data with no capped maximum speed, all delivered through the One NZ network.

 

Hassle-free set-up, no excess usage charges, and a tri-fit SIM card, Mighty Mobile offers up a highly competitive alternative for Kiwi consumers seeking out the best value deals.

 

From 30th August, customers can access their Mighty Mobile prepay account via the Mighty Mobile App on the iOS and Android stores or online.

 

“More than ever, Kiwis are looking for better ways to stay connected ,” said Gracie MacKinlay, CEO of Mighty Ape and Mighty Mobile. “For over a decade, we’ve lived up to our mission to deliver a great online shopping experience to New Zealanders across the country. We are known by Kiwis for our great delivery service, wide range of products and excellent customer service.”

 

“Now we’re extending our commitment by launching into the telco market with Mighty Mobile, providing an unbeatable prepaid mobile experience as well as a competitive edge to what’s already on offer in the market. Through our plans, Kiwis get to experience the stress-free luxury of unlimited data at great prices, all the while enjoying the excellent coverage through One NZ’s network.”

 

Established in 2008, online retailer Mighty Ape has since grown steadily to serve over 700,000  customers each year, leading the e-commerce market in New Zealand. The company operates a purpose-built distribution centre in Auckland, which allows it to offer fast delivery nationwide, including same day delivery for many of its products to Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch with its proprietary delivery service Jungle Express.

 

Mighty Ape has earned a reputation as one of New Zealand's most beloved and trusted retail brands, with its fast delivery and exceptional customer service recognised through the Canstar Blue "Most Satisfied Customers" Award for multiple years including most recently in 2022.

 

As a special launch offer, Mighty Mobile customers will get access to a deal of 50% off all monthly plan for the first three months. After the first three months, customers will be automatically charged full price for their chosen plan unless they turn off auto-renew.

 

All the Mighty Mobile prepay deals and SIM cards can be purchased from Wednesday 30th August.

 




DjShadow
3938 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3121087 28-Aug-2023 10:56
Interesting, Kogan I believe owns Mighty Ape so wonder if the existing Kogan NZ Mobile will be swallowed into this

 
 
 
 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
75858 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3121090 28-Aug-2023 10:58
The Mighty Ape brand is better known than Kogan, I'd say.




Rushmere
279 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3121093 28-Aug-2023 11:02
With Mighty Ape being owned by Kogan now, it's interesting that they've launched different types of deals with Mighty Ape rather than using it to replace the Kogan Mobile offering in NZ.

 

I wonder if they'll all be sharing the same customer service rather than setting up a new operation, which I've personally found to be quite bad with Kogan Mobile. However, it will be interesting to see if it goes anywhere. You do seem to have to pay for a full year up-front to get a deal that's cheaper than One NZ (which is being used to deliver this service).

 

 

 

 



Inphinity
2757 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3121124 28-Aug-2023 12:10
Seems to target a very different market than Kogan Mobile, imo. Lowest plan is $40/month (after the 3 month special - or $33/month if you pay for a year). Tempting tho to move off my nodegrees plan for this...

Shaddow798
21 posts

Geek


  #3121135 28-Aug-2023 12:33
Inphinity:

 

Seems to target a very different market than Kogan Mobile, imo. Lowest plan is $40/month (after the 3 month special - or $33/month if you pay for a year). Tempting tho to move off my nodegrees plan for this...

 

 

Yeah it does, Kogan Mobile seems to target the nerds who care for nothing but getting the best value and not mind paying upfront, compared to this which is more expensive and starts with "unlimited plans"

 

It does seem like a diffrent market.

SirHumphreyAppleby
2376 posts

Uber Geek


  #3121144 28-Aug-2023 12:56
Shaddow798:

 

Yeah it does, Kogan Mobile seems to target the nerds who care for nothing but getting the best value and not mind paying upfront, compared to this which is more expensive and starts with "unlimited plans"

 

 

I'm a nerd, and, I'm pretty proud of it, but I use Kogan because I'm a cheapskate and resent paying good money for the tiny bit of data I actually require. A phone is a phone, and no I won't install your app.

 

While the new plans are not to my liking, I am disappointed they're not competing with their own Kogan brand. VodafoneOne NZ coverage is pretty rubbish where I am, in suburban Auckland. I would switch even they just matched the price.

 

Edit: Taking some time to get used to that new name.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
75858 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3121155 28-Aug-2023 13:13
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

While the new plans are not to my liking, I am disappointed they're not competing with their own Kogan brand. VodafoneOne NZ coverage is pretty rubbish where I am, in suburban Auckland. I would switch even they just matched the price.

 

Edit: Taking some time to get used to that new name.

 

 

You mean switch from One NZ to Mighty Ape? They are on the same network.




heavenlywild
4498 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3121157 28-Aug-2023 13:19
To me this doesn't introduce anything more into the mobile market other than another brand is selling slightly different plans and pricing. No innovation, nothing new or exciting (say, wearable plans that are stand alone etc).

 

It's all a bit sad to be honest. 

 

It's similar to taking your shirt to one laundromat over another. All the same machines. One is offering half price for a few months. But the end result is the same.

 

Or am I just being too negative.

SirHumphreyAppleby
2376 posts

Uber Geek


  #3121158 28-Aug-2023 13:21
freitasm:

 

You mean switch from One NZ to Mighty Ape? They are on the same network.

 

 

My mistake. I thought Mighty was on the Spark network. I blame all the senseless rebranding. Either way, it's the new name for something.

heavenlywild
4498 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3121161 28-Aug-2023 13:32
I also think capping speeds should be a thing of the past. This is why there's very little to be excited about. Again let me know if I've missed the boat.

reven
3632 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3121232 28-Aug-2023 14:55
My 2d contract is finally up.   I'll hold off for kogans 50% for a year promo.  I'm clearly not the target market for these plans.

 

Music in the car, is the biggest data suck on my mobile.   so upto 3GB a month and im good.

networkn
Networkn
29682 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3121233 28-Aug-2023 15:01
Kogan is such a polished and well-established product, It would take a serious difference in price or some 'can't live without it' feature, to move my inlaws and kids off it.

kbkiwi
55 posts

Master Geek


  #3121242 28-Aug-2023 15:19
heavenlywild:

 

To me this doesn't introduce anything more into the mobile market other than another brand is selling slightly different plans and pricing. No innovation, nothing new or exciting (say, wearable plans that are stand alone etc).

 

It's all a bit sad to be honest. 

 

It's similar to taking your shirt to one laundromat over another. All the same machines. One is offering half price for a few months. But the end result is the same.

 

Or am I just being too negative.

 

 

Seems pretty good to me, these unlimited plans are cheaper than the 5GB/then throttled plan I have on one.nz. The cheapest “unlimited” plan on one.nz starts at $80 a month. 

Inphinity
2757 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3121249 28-Aug-2023 15:28
networkn:

 

Kogan is such a polished and well-established product, It would take a serious difference in price or some 'can't live without it' feature, to move my inlaws and kids off it.

 

 

I can only really see it being a draw to those who want massive data use, e.g. Kogan's big plan is 15gb/month for $35 (if you pay monthly, no discounts), MA's lowest is $40 but unlimited data @ 10Mbps.

 

And that seems to be the core of their offering - the difference in plans is speed, not usage levels, which is probably more in line with e.g. fibre plans.

RunningMan
7695 posts

Uber Geek


  #3121254 28-Aug-2023 15:46
heavenlywild:

 

To me this doesn't introduce anything more into the mobile market other than another brand is selling slightly different plans and pricing. No innovation, nothing new or exciting (say, wearable plans that are stand alone etc).

 

 

I disagree. I think they're bringing a very different pricing structure to the market. Pricing of the bulk of current plans is based on a data volume. i.e. you get a certain amount per month then get throttled or stopped when you hit the limit. This pricing approach is more what fixed line broadband has moved to over the past few years, you pay for a connection speed that suits your needs, but get unlimited use for the entire month.

 

This will give a more consistent user experiance where it works the same all the time, rather than the boom or bust approach of data cap type plans.

