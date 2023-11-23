Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandAdvice on Chorus Fibre Repair
alasta

6681 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#310811 23-Nov-2023 18:31
I'm hoping that I can get some advice on how to engage with Chorus on this issue.

 

I am involved with a residents' association which maintains shared assets within our complex including pathways. One of our residents has been without access to fibre broadband since our housing development was completed more than two years ago because the developer's contractors crushed a fibre cable when laying a concrete path over it. Obviously this is something that the developer should sort out, but it's become pretty clear that they aren't going to do anything for us.

 

I'm now wondering how we can get this fixed, as I assume this damaged cable is a Chorus asset. It is my understanding that Chorus does not engage directly with homeowners as there is an expectation that a retail service provider should act as a go-between. Is there any way that we can get Chorus to send a contractor out to inspect the problem and propose a solution? Or does the homeowner have to sign up with a retail service provider in order to trigger the process of Chorus sending out a contractor to discover the damaged cable?

 

Any help would be appreciated. 

nztim
3733 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3163008 23-Nov-2023 18:35
RunningMan
8901 posts

Uber Geek


  #3163009 23-Nov-2023 18:36
https://www.chorus.co.nz/help-and-support/network-damages/how-do-i-report-network-damage 

 

Or perhaps one of the helpful Chorus staff may pop in to the thread.

Stu1
1723 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3163010 23-Nov-2023 18:38
 I have dealt with chorus directly as a home owner when building and the cable snapped at the end of the street , they charged me directly I’m thankful had a contract renovation insurance. Contact them and see what’s possible 

 

 



quickymart
13764 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3163065 23-Nov-2023 22:29
If they've lost service, 9 times out of 10 it's classed as a fault. Get them to talk to their RSP and log a fault. Just make sure they say they have no service, don't mention crushed cables or anything otherwise there's a chance they'll be referred to Chorus - which isn't the correct process.

 

If they have no RSP, they may just need to speak to Chorus Damages and see what happens.

snj

snj
163 posts

Master Geek


  #3163068 23-Nov-2023 23:24
Has the damage ever been confirmed by Chorus (i.e. during service activation) or is it just presumed damaged at this stage? The post makes me think the homeowner has never tried to get the fibre connected.

 

The simplest solution seems to have been missed though, at the time, the developer should've probably contacted Chorus via the new build process and asked for the cable to be checked and chased the contractor that damaged it (if it was damaged beyond use). Probably the next best now is to sign up with an RSP and let Chorus work out if the cable is up to scratch or not.

BMarquis
444 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163090 24-Nov-2023 07:47
I'm a networks and flashing lights guy, not physical cables.
But... IMO (@chorusnz or @Wheelbarrow01 can confirm.)

 

Order a service with an RSP and go through the process to have it fixed.

 

If you don't want to order a service, then the link posted above about network damages seems appropriate.  I think we will try and reclaim the costs from the developer (assuming they are the damage do-er in this case).

alasta

6681 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3163102 24-Nov-2023 08:42
Thanks all. The fibre has never been connected as the damage was done before she moved in, but I'll need to have another chat with her to clarify whether she has made any attempt to get an RSP to connect her.  I assume she probably has, otherwise she wouldn't know that the cable is damaged, bearing in mind that the damage is concealed underneath the path. 

 

It sounds like engaging with an RSP is the best way forward if she hasn't already done this, otherwise we will try 'reporting damage' directly to Chorus. Who pays for it is yet to be determined - it would be good if Chorus could recover costs from the developer but we've had no luck in getting them to do the right thing. 



SATTV
1639 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3163106 24-Nov-2023 08:48
alasta:

 

Thanks all. The fibre has never been connected as the damage was done before she moved in, but I'll need to have another chat with her to clarify whether she has made any attempt to get an RSP to connect her.  I assume she probably has, otherwise she wouldn't know that the cable is damaged, bearing in mind that the damage is concealed underneath the path. 

 

It sounds like engaging with an RSP is the best way forward if she hasn't already done this, otherwise we will try 'reporting damage' directly to Chorus. Who pays for it is yet to be determined - it would be good if Chorus could recover costs from the developer but we've had no luck in getting them to do the right thing. 

 

 

I would get an indication of price from Chorus.

 

I would then give that to the developer and get them to agree to paying, if not I would then the body corp pays and recovers the debt from the developer by going to court.

 

The body corp management company should have a friendly lawyer to write the developer letter saying pay up or we will take you to court to recover costs and expences.

 

I dont know if the body corp can use the Disputes tribunal but that is worth a shot.

 

John

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

godber
70 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163108 24-Nov-2023 08:52
alasta:

 

Thanks all. The fibre has never been connected as the damage was done before she moved in, but I'll need to have another chat with her to clarify whether she has made any attempt to get an RSP to connect her.  I assume she probably has, otherwise she wouldn't know that the cable is damaged, bearing in mind that the damage is concealed underneath the path. 

 

It sounds like engaging with an RSP is the best way forward if she hasn't already done this, otherwise we will try 'reporting damage' directly to Chorus. Who pays for it is yet to be determined - it would be good if Chorus could recover costs from the developer but we've had no luck in getting them to do the right thing. 

 

 

 

 

@alasta Why not use the Chorus request a fibre install page, that way you can avoid dealing with an ISP initially.  See https://www.chorus.co.nz/request-install




 

Godfrey
Auckland/Coroglen, New Zealand
Quic Broadband - 4G Hyperfibre

 

Referral Link:
Quic (use R71004E9PVBJ on checkout for free setup)

alasta

6681 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3163109 24-Nov-2023 08:54
As a committee member of the residents' association, I can confirm that we will not be taking legal action against the developer in relation to this matter. There are some complexities in our relationship with the developer that I can't go into here.

 

I suspect that the homeowner will end up paying for it. 

quickymart
13764 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3163118 24-Nov-2023 09:09
godber:

 

alasta:

 

Thanks all. The fibre has never been connected as the damage was done before she moved in, but I'll need to have another chat with her to clarify whether she has made any attempt to get an RSP to connect her.  I assume she probably has, otherwise she wouldn't know that the cable is damaged, bearing in mind that the damage is concealed underneath the path. 

 

It sounds like engaging with an RSP is the best way forward if she hasn't already done this, otherwise we will try 'reporting damage' directly to Chorus. Who pays for it is yet to be determined - it would be good if Chorus could recover costs from the developer but we've had no luck in getting them to do the right thing. 

 

 

 

 

@alasta Why not use the Chorus request a fibre install page, that way you can avoid dealing with an ISP initially.  See https://www.chorus.co.nz/request-install

 

 

That wouldn't work in this situation as I understand the fibre has already been installed, just the cable is damaged.

boosacnoodle
960 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3163121 24-Nov-2023 09:11
alasta:

 

As a committee member of the residents' association, I can confirm that we will not be taking legal action against the developer in relation to this matter. There are some complexities in our relationship with the developer that I can't go into here.

 

I suspect that the homeowner will end up paying for it. 

 

 

Well then you know what the only other option is. Case closed.

alasta

6681 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3163131 24-Nov-2023 09:52
To be clear, I'm not seeking advice on liability. I just need the problem remediated, and the allocation of cost is something we can deal with after that. 

RunningMan
8901 posts

Uber Geek


  #3163164 24-Nov-2023 10:50
Then contact Chorus to advise of network damage as per the link. You'll see it covers who caused the damage and who should pay etc.

alasta

6681 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3163168 24-Nov-2023 11:09
Thanks, we'll give that a try. 

