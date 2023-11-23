I'm hoping that I can get some advice on how to engage with Chorus on this issue.

I am involved with a residents' association which maintains shared assets within our complex including pathways. One of our residents has been without access to fibre broadband since our housing development was completed more than two years ago because the developer's contractors crushed a fibre cable when laying a concrete path over it. Obviously this is something that the developer should sort out, but it's become pretty clear that they aren't going to do anything for us.

I'm now wondering how we can get this fixed, as I assume this damaged cable is a Chorus asset. It is my understanding that Chorus does not engage directly with homeowners as there is an expectation that a retail service provider should act as a go-between. Is there any way that we can get Chorus to send a contractor out to inspect the problem and propose a solution? Or does the homeowner have to sign up with a retail service provider in order to trigger the process of Chorus sending out a contractor to discover the damaged cable?

Any help would be appreciated.