Greetings everybody!



Long story short: is there any way to push Chorus to wire my house?

Details:

There are 4 houses built under the same address (formally these are not units, but separate houses). The houses are fresh, like 6 months only. I am one of the tenants who is renting. Chorus laid down the cable on the street long before the houses were built. So all neighbours to the left and right from our house are wired, but our houses are not. When I submitted the request to wire me through Chorus, these boys just literally didn't do anything during 1.5 month and after several calls told me to submit the request through provider. After I submitted request through provider (2 degrees), they've came, look at the place and then quoted me 1400 NZD for wiring me due to groundworks (as they explain), which I of course cannot afford, since I am a fresh settler in this beautiful country.

What really annoys me is that all this looks like a blackmailing. For some reason what they want to do as a principle is to connect two tubes, or in other words to fill with the cable the only empty space on the street. They position it as a somewhat 'tax' for new houses. Here is what they write me and keep repeating as parrots:

The contribution is sort for all subdivisions and new developments to bring Fibre to your boundary within the Council Road Reserve (outside of your legal boundary – as per the yellow area in the diagram below). Any premises that did not exist at the time of the UFB Rollout are required to pay a contribution. Chorus’s costs for providing fibre to your boundary is often more than that quoted. We only ever ask for a contribution towards this, rather than a full cost recovery.



My problem is that: one of our houses is wired. So they actually wired one house (the landlord's one) without groundworks, using existing tube and it's all fine. My house is literally one meter from the tube (see pic), but they pushing me to pay for the groundworks, which I don't need by any means. I am keeping asking them if this is somewhat a discrimination or what, and why one house in a row is wired by Chorus and others cannot be. They keep repeating about their 'tax' and put me into doggy-style 'no payment of 1400 nzd - no internet' (which i dislike especially). I don't understand why should I feed Chorus.



Is there a way to somehow argue with them? There is no possibility landlord will pay for these groundworks: he's simply not interested in that. Or is this a better option just to buy starlink and forget about all this? Any advise will be appreciated.

Here are the pics:



1) The house and the tube. From this exact tube the furthest house on our address is wired.





2) Here is what Chorus wants to connect in order to wire me: the closest tube and the furthest (near black box).





Thanks in advance