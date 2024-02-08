Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Any ways to push Chorus to wire for free?
gunpowder

#311715 8-Feb-2024 22:22
Greetings everybody!

Long story short: is there any way to push Chorus to wire my house?

 

Details:

 

There are 4 houses built under the same address (formally these are not units, but separate houses). The houses are fresh, like 6 months only. I am one of the tenants who is renting. Chorus laid down the cable on the street long before the houses were built. So all neighbours to the left and right from our house are wired, but our houses are not. When I submitted the request to wire me through Chorus, these boys just literally didn't do anything during 1.5 month and after several calls told me to submit the request through provider. After I submitted request through provider (2 degrees), they've came, look at the place and then quoted me 1400 NZD for wiring me due to groundworks (as they explain), which I of course cannot afford, since I am a fresh settler in this beautiful country. 

 

What really annoys me is that all this looks like a blackmailing. For some reason what they want to do as a principle is to connect two tubes, or in other words to fill with the cable the only empty space on the street. They position it as a somewhat 'tax' for new houses. Here is what they write me and keep repeating as parrots:

 

The contribution is sort for all subdivisions and new developments to bring Fibre to your boundary within the Council Road Reserve (outside of your legal boundary – as per the yellow area in the diagram below).  Any premises that did not exist at the time of the UFB Rollout are required to pay a contribution.  Chorus’s costs for providing fibre to your boundary is often more than that quoted.  We only ever ask for a contribution towards this, rather than a full cost recovery.

My problem is that: one of our houses is wired. So they actually wired one house (the landlord's one) without groundworks, using existing tube and it's all fine. My house is literally one meter from the tube (see pic), but they pushing me to pay for the groundworks, which I don't need by any means. I am keeping asking them if this is somewhat a discrimination or what, and why one house in a row is wired by Chorus and others cannot be. They keep repeating about their 'tax' and put me into doggy-style 'no payment of 1400 nzd - no internet' (which i dislike especially). I don't understand why should I feed Chorus.

Is there a way to somehow argue with them? There is no possibility landlord will pay for these groundworks: he's simply not interested in that. Or is this a better option just to buy starlink and forget about all this? Any advise will be appreciated.

 

Here are the pics:

1) The house and the tube. From this exact tube the furthest house on our address is wired.


2) Here is what Chorus wants to connect in order to wire me: the closest tube and the furthest (near black box).


Thanks in advance

ratsun81
  #3192657 8-Feb-2024 22:37
This doesnt sound like a chorus problem but more like a landlord/developer problem. 

 

If you are renting, (you mentioned a landlord in your post) then you should be going back to them to provide expected internet/phone services to the property. 

 

If you have purchased the property then you are most likely going to have to fight the developer to get service installed. 

 

 

 
 
 
 

gunpowder

  #3192660 8-Feb-2024 22:44
Yes, but I don't get why one house is wired okay and other must pay for groundworks.

quickymart
  #3192662 8-Feb-2024 22:47
This does sound like a developer thing - possibly a situation with this subdivision where the landlord's place faces the street so he gets it for free, but the other properties don't, hence why there's going to be a charge.

 

This may potentially be an infill build situation (houses didn't exist when fibre was rolled out to the street, so infrastructure will need to be built to connect you), which will definitely incur a cost.

 

If you want to see about getting fibre, maybe have a talk to your landlord and see if they may be interested in going halves with you (as a suggestion) towards the charge.



gunpowder

  #3192665 8-Feb-2024 22:57
Nope - my house is facing the street. Their house is the last one, more than 50 meters from the street.

quickymart
  #3192668 8-Feb-2024 23:06
This still sounds like an infill situation to me. As an aside, their connection may not be on the street front and yours is. Hard to say without inspecting the property, which it sounds like the techs have already done.

 

I would suggest having a talk to your RSP to confirm if this is an infill build required, otherwise if no one wants to pay it will most likely be some sort of wireless solution for your property.

CamH
  #3192674 8-Feb-2024 23:57
Yeah I agree, this is infill. Was the landlords house already there before these new houses were built?

 

The developer should have spoken with Chorus during the build and had them build a network (and pay for it) at that time. If they didn't and the landlord now refuses, you may be out of luck I'm afraid.





gunpowder

  #3192726 9-Feb-2024 00:36
Nope - it wasn't. The landlord's house is absolutely of the same age as mine. That's what frustrates me - all the same, but one house got wired, others being pushed to pay.

