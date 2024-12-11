MichaelNZ:

Over the last few days Chorus has been rolling out "custom" UFB for an RCG cellsite at the Norsewood township. This does not go past our place, however, I have noted a couple of things:
- They appear to be building something which they intend to do more with at some stage judging by the amount of cabling they are installing. This is a new pit. See photo.
- Their estimate for a custom UFB install to our place has dropped from ~$55k to ~$15k. The network extension to our boundary is around 230m.
- If they rollout UFB here our address would certainly be included.
So for the dilemma. Do I pay $15k (which is an amount I still need to think about) or hold out for a rollout? There was no way it was going to happen at $55k but at $15k I am thinking a bit too much about it.