MichaelNZ:

toejam316: The 15k will probably include the cost of the OLT card, etc. and will drop more if someone else orders it first.

We would also be run from the same pit as the cellsite and presumably share the line card. It would only take 1 card to do the whole township. AFAIK they support 64 connections each but hopefully one of our Chorus affiliated members will see this thread and help out, please :-)

toejam316: [...] and have a chat to some locals about sharing that shared infrastructure cost.

nztim: I would get your Neighbours to pool together and get a build done, if you pay $15k now you are subsiding the next bloke/lass who comes along

The whole "neighbours" thing is a red herring. Its a country town, not the membership of GZ.

Yes, that is exactly right. First mover pays the bulk of the cost. If I do it, then subsequently everyone else along the route could connect with a non-subsidised install costing $1,500-3,000.

nztim: your VDSL is over 100mbps tho right?

We have rural VDSL with vectoring. Our connect speed is circa 102Mbps and the Chorus checker indicates our (closer to the exchange) neighbour is getting 113Mbps. But the speed isn't the only consideration. Right now its reliable but this hasn't always been the case and I can see the writing on the wall. 5 years ago I moved our copper feed from one road via our neighbour to directly at our street frontage, and when doing this they found some faults at 3 different spots in the cable and spent hours fixing these.