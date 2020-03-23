Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
tdgeek

26533 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#268520 23-Mar-2020 19:50


For support, discussing issues, getting used to it

 

Ive worked from home for 3 years, love it. But not everyone can manage it, and in times like now, many will be new to it, and struggle

 

In the EQ days here in ChCh it ranged from at home , laptop on coffee table. Then to somewhere else then somewhere else. 

 

Now, I use Citrix, two screens, keyboard and mouse. My desk, my fibre, ethernet connected. It's good. Future wise there will always be a need. Weather, snow, transport outages, viruses, EQ's, it does need to be the new norm.

 

I know some who cannot manage it at all, no one to talk to, quiet, . Me, If Im busy or need maximum brain cells, I like the quiet. We use IM, so im not alone. The MAIN thing is to know you are at work, not home. Its a convenient work, but its work. Get used to that and you are 90% sorted. Its a chair, a desk, a PC, just like work.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Handle9
7826 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2444864 23-Mar-2020 19:54


My wife and I are both working from home - this has been normal for me but is very different for her as a teacher.

 

My 2c - if you can setup a space that is your "office". This doesn't have to be a dedicated space, just somewhere you go for "work".

 

If you find the quiet driving you nuts put on music or a video / movie. I find that having a movie I've watched a lot playing helps me focus as it creates background noise and lets me take micro breaks. YMMV obviously.

tdgeek

26533 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2444873 23-Mar-2020 20:06


Yep that's it, Its work, My routine (and routine matters) is up early, coffee, log in. Work. Afternoon I put the headphones on and as ling as Im not going complex stuff its a nice background

 

My "office" is upstairs, in a lobby outside our bedroom. Proper big desk, office chair, lounge suite, coffee table, nice outlook over the alps, heatpump

 

OR in the office, light shines on my screen, who fiddled with the aircon (again), all that background chatter. At home I can control all that. As you say its "work" . To me its normal, standard, BAU. Although on winters day, southerly, 5C, raining, windy, its a nice feeling.  If you can make it normal, it works well

Dial111
939 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2444874 23-Mar-2020 20:08


I could possibly do some work from home but as it stands my employer is unsure if we will shut the doors yet as we haven’t had any clarification if we are classed as an essential business, we are a supply chain/link for the Tyre industry so the likes of transport and farmers (passenger vehicles not so much) will be impacted if they cannot get trucks or tractors back in service if something does happen.



tdgeek

26533 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2444886 23-Mar-2020 20:22


Dial111: I could possibly do some work from home but as it stands my employer is unsure if we will shut the doors yet as we haven’t had any clarification if we are classed as an essential business, we are a supply chain/link for the Tyre industry so the likes of transport and farmers (passenger vehicles not so much) will be impacted if they cannot get trucks or tractors back in service if something does happen.

 

You should get at least the reliable capability set up. You are probably not essential, but you may find you can carry on normal business but not at an office.

 

Get prepared. I do work for a large company but some just take the laptop home and login securely, others use a Citrix box at home

Talkiet
4574 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2444948 23-Mar-2020 21:04


Sorry.... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IW3lhfVpLL4

 

 

 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2444983 23-Mar-2020 21:59


tdgeek:

 

is up early

 

 

damn too early...




meesham
973 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2445068 23-Mar-2020 23:00


I worked from home for 10 years, it's definitely easier when everyone else is doing the same as they're more likely to be on MS Teams, Skype etc. Having a designated space for when I'm working and being able to leave that space when I've finished for the day was how I coped, and never doing anything domestic outside of my lunch break. I also never went "to work" in my dressing gown or anything like that, I always got dressed like I would if I was going into an office.



Intravix
102 posts

Master Geek


  #2445074 23-Mar-2020 23:32


I've worked from home occasionally over the last few years. Read a great article the other day with some tips (which some people have mentioned). For me: stick to morning routine, change into work appropriate clothes, early team catchup, set alarms for breaks and will try to setup a new desk for a separate work area (and to avoid having to change plugs between work and home PCs).

dolsen
1402 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2445147 24-Mar-2020 08:11


The issue when you no longer receive phonebooks...

 

Click to see full size

PolicyGuy
1295 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2445198 24-Mar-2020 08:55


dolsen:

 

The issue when you no longer receive phonebooks...

 

Click to see full size

 

 

One of the advantages of advancing age is that many of us end up needing bifocals, with the lower part set at 'computer' distance. Since you're looking at the screen through the bottom half of your glasses, the screen needs to be set down, not up at 'eye level'. I had several arguments about why my desk was "set up all wrong" with young 20/20-vision 'ergonomics advisors', but mostly they understood ... after I'd gone over it two or three times :D

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12010 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2445307 24-Mar-2020 10:21


Been working from home the occasional day since last year, but had proper desktop then. Now Im on 12.5" laptop and a 19" screen. Not so easy when been use to a 28" 4k screen and 24" at the office :D

 

Boss is dropping off a thin client and another screen for me tonight.... dont think it'll be the 4k tho damnit ;)

 

Now using my Logitech G933's for calls (had to steal them back from daughter), keeps out the noise and lets people hear me clearly during calls.

 

 




Benoire
2455 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2445343 24-Mar-2020 11:10


I've just evicted my 3y old from her bedroom and comendeered it as my makeshift office, bought a cheap desk from Warehouse stationary and I'm good to go... Helps that this was my office until she was born so it ethernet ports in the wall and power sockets exactly where they are needed. She is now sharing with the 7y old boy they both love it; complete win for me!

 

 

MikeB4
17174 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2445350 24-Mar-2020 11:19


Before I finally stopped working to concentrate on rehabilitation my employer set me up at home with a full office. I was working from home for over two years. I found it important to keep a work/home/life balance. I/they set my my office up in what was an unused room in our home. I would work set hours and set breaks. When I finished work in the evening I would log off, shut down and leave the office and close the door. I did not go back until the next day. I felt it important to seperate as much as I could my home and my office.

 

When my wife started working from home for her pervious employer she used the room for her office in the same way.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2445351 24-Mar-2020 11:19


xpd:

 

Been working from home the occasional day since last year, but had proper desktop then. Now Im on 12.5" laptop and a 19" screen. Not so easy when been use to a 28" 4k screen and 24" at the office :D

 

 

this made me find a way to use my gear on normal setup for work. back to my normal productivity rate now :)




hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2445363 24-Mar-2020 11:42


my setup is coming together, i haven't quite got to the stage of dedicating an area. but in the meanterm, i couldn't take working on a single laptop screen - Nor was i fan of plugging and unplugging consantly.

 

so i moved to using my VDI and RDP back into my work laptop to give me access to everything onsite.

 

 

 




