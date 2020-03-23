For support, discussing issues, getting used to it

Ive worked from home for 3 years, love it. But not everyone can manage it, and in times like now, many will be new to it, and struggle

In the EQ days here in ChCh it ranged from at home , laptop on coffee table. Then to somewhere else then somewhere else.

Now, I use Citrix, two screens, keyboard and mouse. My desk, my fibre, ethernet connected. It's good. Future wise there will always be a need. Weather, snow, transport outages, viruses, EQ's, it does need to be the new norm.

I know some who cannot manage it at all, no one to talk to, quiet, . Me, If Im busy or need maximum brain cells, I like the quiet. We use IM, so im not alone. The MAIN thing is to know you are at work, not home. Its a convenient work, but its work. Get used to that and you are 90% sorted. Its a chair, a desk, a PC, just like work.