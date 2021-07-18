https://store.steampowered.com/steamdeck
Below information is from https://www.pcgamer.com/steam-deck-price-release-date-specs/
"It's not a games console, it's really a portable PC. You can plug it into a monitor or a TV, install apps and software, use it to watch streaming video, and more—even install other game stores on it, according to Valve.
Just like your PC, the Steam Deck is intended to be an open platform. You can install Windows on a Steam Deck and even install other game storefronts like the Epic Store (you probably have a pile of free games in that library) or Xbox Game Pass. We just don't really know how well non-Steam games will work on the Steam Deck, but it's an exciting idea that you might be able to play games from your other libraries on the Steam Deck, too.
You can even wipe SteamOS off the Steam Deck completely and just use it to run Windows, according to IGN, who got some hands-on time with the device. Pierre-Loup Griffais told IGN the Steam Deck "can pretty much run anything you can run on a PC."
Specifications
CPU: AMD Zen 2
Core count: 4-core/8-thread
CPU clock speed: 2.4–3.5GHz
GPU: AMD RDNA 2
GPU Compute Units: 8
GPU clock speed: 1–1.6GHz
RAM: 16GB LPDDR5 @ 5,500MT/s
Storage: 64GB eMMC / 256GB NVMe SSD / 512GB NVMe SSD
Display: 7-inch LCD touchscreen
Resolution: 1280 x 800
Refresh rate: 60Hz
Audio: Stereo speakers, 3.5mm jack, dual mics, USB Type-C/Bluetooth
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 support
Battery: 40Whr
Size: 11.7 x 4.6 x 1.8-inch (298 x 117 x 49mm)
Weight: Approximately 1.47 lbs (669 grams)
Price (USD)
$399 for the 64GB eMMC version.
$529 for the 256GB NVMe SSD version.
$649 for the 512GB NVMe SSD version.