Preordered one to my place in the US and will get it sent here. Can't wait. Kinda annoyed that Gabe is living here but we don't get the preorders first along with everyone else in the west though :P

I was pleasantly surprised that it is open, had been expecting it to at least be locked down with the option to unlock for some kind of dev mode. That of course will end up being a double edged sword for Valve- can forsee a flood of support calls to them from people whose favourite game doesn't run on Proton so they tried to install Windows and broke it :P

Gabe also confirmed to a twitter user through email that the base model has an empty SSD slot on it- so looks to be the version to go for.

The dock (hasn't had pricing announced yet) also has audio out, DP, HDMI, gigabit ethernet and 3x USB-A 3.0 ports as well as another USB-C port.

All in all some more competition for Nintendo is a great thing. There was a Hard Drive (parody site) article entitled: Valve announces the Nintendo Switch Pro. 😅

Edit: was a little disappointed by the screen resolution. 720p kinda pushes it on a 7" device, and 1080p would have been nice with maybe a power saving mode that reduces it to 720p. Other than that the specs look fantastic.