Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingSteam Deck (Portable PC Gaming Console)
Wakrak

976 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#288718 18-Jul-2021 15:02
Send private message quote this post

https://store.steampowered.com/steamdeck

 

Below information is from https://www.pcgamer.com/steam-deck-price-release-date-specs/

 

"It's not a games console, it's really a portable PC. You can plug it into a monitor or a TV, install apps and software, use it to watch streaming video, and more—even install other game stores on it, according to Valve. 

 

Just like your PC, the Steam Deck is intended to be an open platform. You can install Windows on a Steam Deck and even install other game storefronts like the Epic Store (you probably have a pile of free games in that library) or Xbox Game Pass. We just don't really know how well non-Steam games will work on the Steam Deck, but it's an exciting idea that you might be able to play games from your other libraries on the Steam Deck, too.

 

You can even wipe SteamOS off the Steam Deck completely and just use it to run Windows, according to IGN, who got some hands-on time with the device. Pierre-Loup Griffais told IGN the Steam Deck "can pretty much run anything you can run on a PC."

 

Specifications

 

CPU: AMD Zen 2
Core count: 4-core/8-thread
CPU clock speed: 2.4–3.5GHz
GPU: AMD RDNA 2
GPU Compute Units: 8
GPU clock speed: 1–1.6GHz
RAM: 16GB LPDDR5 @ 5,500MT/s
Storage: 64GB eMMC / 256GB NVMe SSD / 512GB NVMe SSD
Display: 7-inch LCD touchscreen
Resolution: 1280 x 800
Refresh rate: 60Hz
Audio: Stereo speakers, 3.5mm jack, dual mics, USB Type-C/Bluetooth
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 support
Battery: 40Whr
Size: 11.7 x 4.6 x 1.8-inch (298 x 117 x 49mm)
Weight: Approximately 1.47 lbs (669 grams)

 

Price (USD)

 

$399 for the 64GB eMMC version.
$529 for the 256GB NVMe SSD version.
 $649 for the 512GB NVMe SSD version.

 

 

 

Create new topic
baabits
31 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2746254 18-Jul-2021 15:11
Send private message quote this post

Preordered one to my place in the US and will get it sent here. Can't wait. Kinda annoyed that Gabe is living here but we don't get the preorders first along with everyone else in the west though :P

 

I was pleasantly surprised that it is open, had been expecting it to at least be locked down with the option to unlock for some kind of dev mode. That of course will end up being a double edged sword for Valve- can forsee a flood of support calls to them from people whose favourite game doesn't run on Proton so they tried to install Windows and broke it :P

 

Gabe also confirmed to a twitter user through email that the base model has an empty SSD slot on it- so looks to be the version to go for.

 

The dock (hasn't had pricing announced yet) also has audio out, DP, HDMI, gigabit ethernet and 3x USB-A 3.0 ports as well as another USB-C port.

 

All in all some more competition for Nintendo is a great thing. There was a Hard Drive (parody site) article entitled: Valve announces the Nintendo Switch Pro. 😅

 

Edit: was a little disappointed by the screen resolution. 720p kinda pushes it on a 7" device, and 1080p would have been nice with maybe a power saving mode that reduces it to 720p. Other than that the specs look fantastic.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
lNomNoml
1680 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2746257 18-Jul-2021 15:36
Send private message quote this post

Will wait for reviews before preordering.

alavaliant
120 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2746265 18-Jul-2021 16:06
Send private message quote this post

baabits:

 

Gabe also confirmed to a twitter user through email that the base model has an empty SSD slot on it- so looks to be the version to go for.

 

 

Nice I'd missed that. If I can install more internal storage later on after ordering the base model that makes me more likely to order one. I think it falls into the category of an item I like the look of but don't really need though :( I need to go on more trips etc before I really have the need for a portable gaming pc like that.



Tzoi
404 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2746322 18-Jul-2021 21:20
Send private message quote this post

Yea the problem is that SSDs of the right size are pretty expensive anyway so not sure it will work out much cheaper getting the base model and upgrading

PsychoSmiley
174 posts

Master Geek


  #2746326 18-Jul-2021 21:38
Send private message quote this post

I'd assume the same of anything Valve produce in that good luck getting one without it being a grey market import. I'd want a useful warranty on something like this honestly.

EDIT: Having said that I'd been keen for one if they were easily accessible. Huge potential and this will be an emulation beast honestly.

premiumtouring
351 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2746378 19-Jul-2021 06:32
Send private message quote this post

An epic first generation spec sheet. 

 

Initially I noticed they went out of their way to hide/bury the screen resolution and specs from the general specs. Probably for good reason, but I was disappointed to find for that resolution (720p) they're only getting 60hz out of the screen.

 

Regardless, I'll be waiting for initial reviews before pulling the trigger, and I will definitely buy the next generation when they get that screen to 120hz without question. Emulation and old Steam / GoG classics will be amazing.




-

baabits
31 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2746382 19-Jul-2021 07:01
Send private message quote this post

Found a bunch of 2230 SSD's on AliExpress- apparently this is what the Surface Pro X and Surface Laptop 3 use as well. 1TB Samsung PM991's for $200 USD, not bad considering the space you're getting.



PsychoSmiley
174 posts

Master Geek


  #2746449 19-Jul-2021 10:09
Send private message quote this post

It's a handheld though, you don't really benefit from a higher res screen or refresh rate. The lower res means it runs better and maintains better battery life. Same deal for screen refresh rate, higher rate means more frames which means less battery life. They could put the hardware in there to support that bit they means it would drive the costs up for the base hardware.

gehenna
7370 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2746450 19-Jul-2021 10:12
Send private message quote this post

I always like the idea of portable gaming but never get into it in reality.  My Switch Lite goes largely unused.  Same with retro gaming really...seems like a great notion until you start playing some old games and realise how far we've come, and why.  

 

 

baabits
31 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2746452 19-Jul-2021 10:14
Send private message quote this post

PsychoSmiley: It's a handheld though, you don't really benefit from a higher res screen or refresh rate. The lower res means it runs better and maintains better battery life. Same deal for screen refresh rate, higher rate means more frames which means less battery life. They could put the hardware in there to support that bit they means it would drive the costs up for the base hardware.

 

I mean you do benefit in that you get a much better looking picture. It's about balance, 720p looks good on the Switch lite, looks okay-ish on the normal switch and will probably look worse on the OLED Switch and Steam Deck. 

 

Besides the cost all of those other things can be mitigated by settings and the cost offset would probably be negligible, especially at the levels they will be manufacturing at. For resolution anyway, still not convinced about a higher refresh rate than 60fps on a portable machine but it could be good.

SpartanVXL
845 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2746485 19-Jul-2021 11:07
Send private message quote this post

I’ve put it on notification since it’s not available here yet.

Gabe isn’t in NZ anymore, he was back at Valve HQ doing those interviews with IGN. A bit disappointing his presence hasn’t done anything to availability for Valve products.

I’m with everyone who’s waiting on reviews or a possible second gen. No idea if the m2 slot is easy to get to or not. A zen3 APU with more gpu CU’s for a second revision from Valve or third-party may be more enticing.

The screen resolution and type is okay for now, if you try raise it up you have to raise everything else to reach performance targets with the power you have. OLED would be nice and would likely save power, but res/Hz increase would increase that. Even though you can lower resolution on a panel, it won’t looks as good as native.

kingdragonfly
7128 posts

Uber Geek


  #2752558 30-Jul-2021 17:17
Send private message quote this post

Steam claims it'll play any PC game in 30+ FPS at 1280 x 800. Sufficient for holiday and casual play.

first video, a less technical discussion

Steam Deck: First Hands-On With Valve’s Handheld Gaming PC



Second video, for techies:

Steam Deck: 10 Things you need to know

TheNewGuy
6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2758662 11-Aug-2021 16:11
Send private message quote this post

This video gives a good indication of what it is capable of

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SElZABp5M3U

alavaliant
120 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2758676 11-Aug-2021 16:40
Send private message quote this post

I just wish I could post one back in time to my teenage self. Back then I'd have played it constantly, now I want one but I don't know how much time I'd really get to spent playing on it.

JaBZ
355 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2952785 9-Aug-2022 23:19
Send private message quote this post

Hey so my reservation has come up for purchase of a 512GB Steamdeck,  thing is I already acquired a 64Gb one 5 months ago via a cousin in Europe.  I was going to sell this and purchase my reservation when it came up, however since then I already have it setup the way I want and have installed a 512 SSD etc.. 

 

so I guess I want to provide this reservation to someone who maybe keen here to get it,  although you will have to do it all yourself, i.e. purchase, and send to a US address or forwarder, deal with customs etc.

 

If you are keen let me know we can work it out via PM.  Reservation expires on 11 Aug 12:10pm some US timezone..

 

 

 

 




My opinions and ideas expressed in posts are solely my own and do not reflect the views of my employer in any way..

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 