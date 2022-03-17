WyleECoyoteNZ

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGamingXbox 360 saved games to Xbox Series X
#295271 17-Mar-2022 21:29
Hi All,

 

I think i know the answer to this already, but I'll still ask the question.

 

I recently upgraded to a Series X, i had prior a Xbox One and a Xbox 360. The games from the One all came across without incident.

 

The Xbox 360 games on the other hand, well, they didn't. They were all just local saves to the console, so for those games that are backward compatible from the 360 to the X, I backed up those games to a USB device, thinking I could install the game on the X, and pick up the saved game. Wrong!

 

I didn't save any of the local Xbox 360 games to the cloud via Xbox Live, and now that service has been retired.

 

Does anyone know how I can take the Xbox 360 saved game and bring it into the X ?

 

My son had completed to 100% the Lego Lord of the Rings game on the 360, and now I can't bring it to the X, and he's a little bit upset over that. Yes I know, I should have backed them up ages ok, but I rarely used either the One or 360.

 

Is what i want to do possible, or is this one of those live and learn moments?

  #2887927 17-Mar-2022 23:28
If you can’t copy the saves off the USB directly to the new console, can you borrow a 360 and upload them to the cloud that way?

  #2887930 17-Mar-2022 23:45
If you are in wellington I have 360 you can use 

  #2888979 20-Mar-2022 15:46
Just an update to this, it's now resolved.

 

The error I was seeing on the Xbox 360, after a little more digging, turned out to be resolved by changing the MicroSoft account password, and removing the special characters in the password.

 

I removed the special characters in the password, and then I was able to upload the Xbox 360 saved games to the cloud.

