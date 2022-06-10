Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required (geekzone.co.nz)

The Xbox team is now moving forward with this vision, by bringing the Xbox app to Smart TVs, starting with Samsung.

Previously the two companies worked to bring Xbox Game Pass to millions of Samsung Galaxy phones around the world, and now are partnering again to bring the Xbox gaming experience to their 2022 Smart TVs.

Cloud gaming will be available on Smart TVs from June 30 in 27 countries.

Playing Xbox games on 2022 Samsung Smart TVs gives Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members easy and instant access to over 100 high-quality games, including Xbox Game Studios titles on the same day they release. You can also play Fortnite without membership through cloud gaming.