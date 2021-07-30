jonathan18

I’m looking to tidy up the very amateur cabling arrangements around our ONT, so would appreciate advice on if what I’m planning to do makes sense, or if there’s other stuff I need to buy or consider.
Currently, CAT6 cables from various places around the house all end up in this room, but are just terminated with R45 plugs, going straight into a switch or the back of the router; I now understand this is far from ideal.
My plans are to put in a very small wall-mounted cabinet with a 12-port patch panel; it only needs to have enough space for the patch panel, a router, and a small non-rack-mounted PoE switch.
Looking to get the following - any thoughts on whether stuff is adequate for the job, or if there’s anything I’m missing or should look to get:
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHSDNX1016/Dynamix-R10WM6-6RU-Mini-Cabinet-for-10-Panels-W280 (or maybe the deeper version?)
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHSDNX1014/Dynamix-PP10-C6-12-PP110-12-Port-Cat6-Patch-Panel
Also, is the norm in such a basic set-up to put the power supplies in or out of the cabinet? (Noting there’s no fan on such a tiny cabinet, I’m assuming they’re best left out of it?)
Thanks for any advice.