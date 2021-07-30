jonathan18

I’m looking to tidy up the very amateur cabling arrangements around our ONT, so would appreciate advice on if what I’m planning to do makes sense, or if there’s other stuff I need to buy or consider.



Currently, CAT6 cables from various places around the house all end up in this room, but are just terminated with R45 plugs, going straight into a switch or the back of the router; I now understand this is far from ideal.

Personally I disagree. It doesnt look as nice as a patch panel, however it is more reliable from a technical perspective as you reduce the cable joints by one punch down connector and one plug connector, thus reducing the number of things that can go wrong.



My plans are to put in a very small wall-mounted cabinet with a 12-port patch panel; it only needs to have enough space for the patch panel, a router, and a small non-rack-mounted PoE switch.



Looking to get the following - any thoughts on whether stuff is adequate for the job, or if there’s anything I’m missing or should look to get:



https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHSDNX1016/Dynamix-R10WM6-6RU-Mini-Cabinet-for-10-Panels-W280 (or maybe the deeper version?)

We use those all the time - get the 9RU and deeper one, the 6RU shallow one is smaller than it looks.



https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHSDNX1014/Dynamix-PP10-C6-12-PP110-12-Port-Cat6-Patch-Panel

The way we do it:

Get one of these R10CS-137 to sit the switch upon

For the patch panel we use these PP10-UKS-12

And fill it with these A-RJ45-C6N

Then use 20cm patch leads down to the switch

Which means no punching required





Also, is the norm in such a basic set-up to put the power supplies in or out of the cabinet? (Noting there’s no fan on such a tiny cabinet, I’m assuming they’re best left out of it?)



Thanks for any advice.

Those cabinets have a fair amount of ventilation. We have one field tech that will take an angle grinder to the back of the cabinet and cut out a hole for the ont then mount the cabinet over the top of it. Me and my assistant will just carefully move the ONT into it - though we have the tools to repair the cable ourselves if we break something.

Tip - The wall bracket isnt very good for mounting it. Just send the screws straight through the back wall of the cabinet into a stud.

Tip - They come flat packed and take about 10 mins to assemble. While assembling it, dont position the front rails too far forward - make sure you leave space for your patch cables to fit between the front vertical rails / patch panel plate and the front door. Its annoying to disassemble to move the rails back.