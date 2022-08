Why does it matter what speed it connects at? The speed is more or less governed by the signal level, but also the channel width & WiFi standard in use. If the smart plug is 2.4GHz only, then it will connect to the 2.4GHz network, that should work fine. Speed for a smart device like that is really meaningless as it will be doing tiny amounts of traffic.



Edit - wait, are you saying that because your phone is only connected on 5GHz the app for the smart plug is not letting you select that network?