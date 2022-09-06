Hello, I am building an office out of the back of our house, ethernet cable has been run to the office that will connect directly to our router.

I would like to know which wifi extender or access point you recommend for under $200. I would like it to be as fast/beefy/"good" as possible for that price.

Many of the wifi extenders I see don't have ethernet inputs, and the access point stuff seems unnecessary?

From what I can gather, an "extender" with an ethernet input is basically an access point anyway?

Thank you!