BLazeD

#299427 6-Sep-2022 19:54
Hello, I am building an office out of the back of our house, ethernet cable has been run to the office that will connect directly to our router.

 

I would like to know which wifi extender or access point you recommend for under $200. I would like it to be as fast/beefy/"good" as possible for that price.

 

Many of the wifi extenders I see don't have ethernet inputs, and the access point stuff seems unnecessary?

 

From what I can gather, an "extender" with an ethernet input is basically an access point anyway?

 

Thank you!

coffeebaron
  #2963998 6-Sep-2022 20:16
You will want an AP. If you need a few spare Ethernet ports too, just add a network switch. Any of the Ubiquiti or Grandstream range should do the trick.




froob
  #2964005 6-Sep-2022 20:20
Or if you happen to be with Vodafone for your Internet connection, they have an offer where you can get a pair of TP-Link Deco X20s for free, if you sign on for 24 months. I haven’t used them, but hear they are not bad.




Lias
  #2964008 6-Sep-2022 20:23
Extender's are for the most part steaming piles of crap in my experience.

 

My personal recommendation is just get a decent AP. I'd say Ubiquity or Aruba, but others around here are quite fond of Grandstream which will be better bang for your buck.




