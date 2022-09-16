I don't have any Wifi 5G at home at the moment, but came across a Voyager supplied Huawei DG8245V-10 which does have 5G wifi. So thought I'd use that as an addtional Wifi AP along with my current Wifi solution.... but for life of me cannot get it to work.

My local LAN currently running via Friztbox on 192.168.1.1

Set the Huawei host IP to 192.168.1.253.

Connecting via WAN or LAN port does nothing, just get a message theres a problem. Wifi works but phone reports no internet.

Anyone offer me a quick fix ? ;) I've probably just forgotten some 101 networking thing ;)