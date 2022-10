2nd that with laying copper too.



Before our building plans went up in smoke I had planned on tripple redundant fibre backbone and Cat 6 & 7 runs. Laying cat 7 is really REALLY hard man, that stuff is inflexible as and seeing you can get 10Gbit over about 30m with Cat 6 I wouldn't bother. But when you're building cable is cheap. I'd run 2 Cat 6 to all power points (even if you just leave them behind the wall and get them out when you need them. Attach small magnets to the ends then you can find them with a magnet later). At least one per room. 4x cat 6 to TV and fibre to all TVs, office to wherever your server cabinet is. If the house is large then think about a central router to shorten cable lengths but that is 300sqm+ I'd say. But I'm IT not a builder ;-)