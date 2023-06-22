Geektastic

I’m straying into a field about which I know very little but I know that there’s plenty here who know much more than I do!



I use Roon to run the music systems in the house. A while ago, Roon introduced functionality called Arc that allows you to use Roon on your mobile devices from anywhere by effectively dialling home and accessing your Roon server.



However.. This requires something called port forwarding. I don’t really know what that is, but I do know that you cannot do it on Starlink due to something called CGNAT.



What you can do, however, is use IPv6 to get round it by putting the Starlink into Bridge Mode and connecting it to a second router that does allow the Arc access using IPv6 address allocated by Starlink. I checked and I do have one.



So my question is…



What would be a good second router to get that’s got an easy to use interface for setting this up?



We also have three Grandstream access points through the house to provide proper Wi-Fi everywhere. I don’t want to upset them.



Thanks!



