Geektastic

Router recommendation for using Roon with Starlink.
#306030 22-Jun-2023 09:52
I’m straying into a field about which I know very little but I know that there’s plenty here who know much more than I do!

I use Roon to run the music systems in the house. A while ago, Roon introduced functionality called Arc that allows you to use Roon on your mobile devices from anywhere by effectively dialling home and accessing your Roon server.

However.. This requires something called port forwarding. I don’t really know what that is, but I do know that you cannot do it on Starlink due to something called CGNAT.

What you can do, however, is use IPv6 to get round it by putting the Starlink into Bridge Mode and connecting it to a second router that does allow the Arc access using IPv6 address allocated by Starlink. I checked and I do have one.

So my question is…

What would be a good second router to get that’s got an easy to use interface for setting this up?

We also have three Grandstream access points through the house to provide proper Wi-Fi everywhere. I don’t want to upset them.

  #3093347 22-Jun-2023 10:00
use another connection roon, there is zero chance of s public ip on starlink

  #3093363 22-Jun-2023 10:53
Just set up and use Tailscale (https://tailscale.com/) on a device on their network then you can use this without the need to portforward.

 

@nztim I am pretty sure you can now buy a Static IP via Support but I wouldn't do this and instead for this task use Tailscale.




  #3093434 22-Jun-2023 13:44
michaelmurfy:

Just set up and use Tailscale (https://tailscale.com/) on a device on their network then you can use this without the need to portforward.


@nztim I am pretty sure you can now buy a Static IP via Support but I wouldn't do this and instead for this task use Tailscale.



  #3093435 22-Jun-2023 13:46
This is from the Support thread on the subject at Roon:

“The router that comes with Starlink isn’t compatible with Roon unless you buy the “LAN adapter” option and use that to connect to a different router. You can find the LAN adapter on the Starlink site, it’s pretty cheap.

Once you get the LAN adapter you can connect to another router using bridge mode. Then you just need to make sure Starlink has assigned you an IPv6 address (they almost certainly have) and then set up Roon ARC to use IPv6 which will solve the CGNAT issues caused by using Starlink with the stock router.”





