Which low voltage brackets can I use with the PDL Iconic range?

We've moved into a new house and are doing gradual renovations. My first step is getting the internet working nicely and I'm installing ethernet ports around the house. We like the PDL Iconic range and plan to eventually replace switches and sockets to these.

So, I'm going to install a bunch of PDL Iconic 2 gang ports to match, but I can't figure out what mounting brackets I should use. I want to avoid screwing straight into Gib if possible.

These are the type of low voltage brackets that seem to be commonly used for 'regular' plates, and I'd like to use, but the Iconic range seem to be larger with a 84mm centre to centre screw holes. I don't seem to be able to find any that match, or websites just don't list the centre to centre size, so it would be big a gamble.

Which leads me to the PDL bracket offerings, something like this could work, but has some challenges. It doesn't sit over the hole and flush with the Gib, so leaves exposed edges, but rather sits behind it. It doesn't clamp to the Gib, and it looks like it would have to be mounted to a stud (which most locations I can do, but is not ideal).

Would I even be able fit this through the plate hole (retro fit)?

How would I even attach it to the stud? Would I get away with screwing in at an angle?



