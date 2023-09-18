Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What mounting bracket can I use for PDL Iconic?
MrLeggo

17 posts

Geek


#307082 18-Sep-2023 09:40
Which low voltage brackets can I use with the PDL Iconic range?

 

 

 

 

We've moved into a new house and are doing gradual renovations. My first step is getting the internet working nicely and I'm installing ethernet ports around the house. We like the PDL Iconic range and plan to eventually replace switches and sockets to these.

 

So, I'm going to install a bunch of PDL Iconic 2 gang ports to match, but I can't figure out what mounting brackets I should use. I want to avoid screwing straight into Gib if possible.

 

 

 

These are the type of low voltage brackets that seem to be commonly used for 'regular' plates, and I'd like to use, but the Iconic range seem to be larger with a 84mm centre to centre screw holes. I don't seem to be able to find any that match, or websites just don't list the centre to centre size, so it would be big a gamble. 

 

 

 

 

Which leads me to the PDL bracket offerings, something like this could work, but has some challenges. It doesn't sit over the hole and flush with the Gib, so leaves exposed edges, but rather sits behind it. It doesn't clamp to the Gib, and it looks like it would have to be mounted to a stud (which most locations I can do, but is not ideal).

 

Would I even be able fit this through the plate hole (retro fit)?

 

How would I even attach it to the stud? Would I get away with screwing in at an angle?

 

 

networkn
Networkn
29773 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128905 18-Sep-2023 09:47
We are looking to replace our switches with these, following with interest. Don't supposed you know if there is a showroom in Auckland with the full range on display?

 
 
 
 

MrLeggo

17 posts

Geek


  #3128907 18-Sep-2023 09:54
Sorry I have no idea! We've just seen them at friend's houses who have new builds. It's not something that Mitre 10 etc stock, so need to go through electric suppliers. Which is a whole other subject! 

I am looking for a trusted supplier too, if there any recommendations? 

Cory's seems a popular choice but I need to set up a trade account. 

Johnk
743 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128910 18-Sep-2023 09:57
There are a few options to use for fixing plates. 

 

I would recommend using a plastic flush box like below for any power points to give it some decent fixing and support.

 

 

 

 

Screwing in from an angle is no problem at all with these. 

 

The other options for fixing plates to the wall are as below. The plastic box has plastic brace pieces that clamp between the GIB and the box when plate is screwed tight. 

 

 

 

 

This one just rests on the gib and has small wings that also help clamp to the GIB when plate is tightened against it. 

 

 

 

 

This plate is generally for an open wall, can be fixed to timber with screws and or the small nail plates. It can also fit in behind the GIB and be used as a large clamp effectively to hold plate in place. 

 

 

 

 

 



trig42
5567 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3128911 18-Sep-2023 10:03
I've used Electrical Direct a few times - good service.

 

Electrical Supplies Online, New Zealand's No1 Supplier of Electrical Products (electricaldirectltd.co.nz)

 

 

LostBoyNZ
529 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3128913 18-Sep-2023 10:08
We have those in our place and while apologies that I can't help with the mounting question, I can say I'd recommend them. They look really nice and modern, and we haven't had any issues.

 

We've got a living / kitchen / dining area that's all one long room, and so there's light switches at either end. We've got push switches for those, and then rocker switches for the rest of the house.




MrLeggo

17 posts

Geek


  #3128944 18-Sep-2023 11:36
It's just for ethernet ports at this stage, so doesn't have to be a full box, but I don't mind either. I'll look into some of those other options and see if they will fir that 84mm centre to centre spacing. 

 

I had looked at Electrical Direct I thought I might try them. 

 

 

SumnerBoy
1928 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128948 18-Sep-2023 11:42
I just finished a new build and ended up bringing in all my Iconic wall plates, including all my GPOs, from MJS Electrical Supplies in Australia (https://www.mjselectricalsupplies.com.au/). They were LOADS cheaper than going thru my sparky and he was happy to use whatever I supplied him. Worth a look if you are buying a house lot, if just one or two the shipping won't make it worthwhile.



MadEngineer
3478 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3128955 18-Sep-2023 12:06
Are the walls gib lined or not? No gib then just direct mount flush boxes to the studs with square drive screws.





billgates
4602 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3128957 18-Sep-2023 12:14
Thanks @SummerBoy. We do get shafted big time here. Electrical Direct NZ Ltd ($NZD26.16) vs MJS Electrical (AUD$8.79) price difference for the same product. Do they remove Australian GST before they ship products overseas? 

 

 

 




SumnerBoy
1928 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128958 18-Sep-2023 12:18
Yeah they don't include GST in their prices when shipping to NZ and I was lucky, never got hit with any import GST either.

 

My sparky was so impressed with the pricing they are considering using them!

nickb800
2691 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3128960 18-Sep-2023 12:20
I've never had a problem with mounting screw spacing - seems to be pretty standard. I mounted my pdl iconic plates on a mix of PDL full boxes, Deta full boxes and Deta C-clip brackets. Bunnings has Deta 10-packs which is handy

Johnk
743 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128969 18-Sep-2023 12:54
billgates:

 

Thanks @SummerBoy. We do get shafted big time here. Electrical Direct NZ Ltd ($NZD26.16) vs MJS Electrical (AUD$8.79) price difference for the same product. Do they remove Australian GST before they ship products overseas? 

 

 

 

 

 

FYI
Any Electrician should be able to purchase a PDL395-VW, apply a healthy margin and still beat the price listed at Electrical Direct... :-) 

 

 

 

The "TRADE" Price for the outlets is $28.40 + GST in NZD at the wholesalers just FYI 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

