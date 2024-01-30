Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New wifi needed, 1950s double story house. Input needed please.
greminn

178 posts

Master Geek


#311599 30-Jan-2024 12:48
Hi There, we have a recently renovated 1950s timber frame, two story home with the top story being the main living space. I have Ethernet running to each end of the top story. We also run a Home Assistant-based smart home, with a few Shelly in wall modules dotted around + three cameras, two on the house (Ethernet), 1 on the garage (wifi) + wifi doorbell. Note everything else is Zigbee. We also have a single car, seperate garage that is close, but does not have Ethernet to it (oversight on my behalf there). I would like to get some good wifi coverage in both floors and the garage. Most of the users in the house have apple stuff. We are using a Edgerouter X as our fibre router. 

 

Thoughts on a wifi mesh network using Ethernet as the backhaul for 2 of the units? 

 

Would it be best to just dot these round all over the place? 

 

Any input would be appreciated. 

 

Simon

 

 

wellygary
7457 posts

Uber Geek


  #3188436 30-Jan-2024 14:11
Ethernet routed Mesh is probably the best option,  

 

Where is the Fibre entry and initial router located... (GF?)

 

Any options to add a nearby AP that's ethernet fed back to it?

 
 
 
 

KiwiSurfer
1142 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3188437 30-Jan-2024 14:12
Netgear Orbi could be a good option. They support Ethernet backhaul I believe (which I haven't used) but also can do WiFi backhaul. The more expensive ones can do backhaul on different channels to the channels used by devices which improves performance which works well in our experience. But be warned the cheaper ones sadly seem not to do this. If you plan to do a hybrid Ethernet backhaul to some units and wifi backhaul to other units Orbi could work.

 

If you're confident enough the Ubiquiti wifi gear could be another option. Haven't used their year for a while though so can't speak to the current models. Last I used them they were great if Ethernet backhauled. They also support Wifi backhaul but I recall it not being very reliable.

greminn

178 posts

Master Geek


  #3188440 30-Jan-2024 14:18
wellygary:

 

Ethernet routed Mesh is probably the best option,  

 

Where is the Fibre entry and initial router located... (GF?)

 

Any options to add a nearby AP that's ethernet fed back to it?

 

 

Fibre has been routed to a comms box on the lower floor under our stairs. Has fibre ONT, edgerouter, switches, NAS, HA Server, Media Server, UPS, etc (and cooling!). No wifi there as not needed. 

 

I have Ethernet to both ends of the top floor of the house with wall points next to power points. Not the garage tho, will need wifi backhaul to that. Could also get one in the centre of downstairs (which is where the stairwell is). 



greminn

178 posts

Master Geek


  #3188441 30-Jan-2024 14:21
KiwiSurfer:

 

Netgear Orbi could be a good option. They support Ethernet backhaul I believe (which I haven't used) but also can do WiFi backhaul. The more expensive ones can do backhaul on different channels to the channels used by devices which improves performance which works well in our experience. But be warned the cheaper ones sadly seem not to do this. If you plan to do a hybrid Ethernet backhaul to some units and wifi backhaul to other units Orbi could work.

 

If you're confident enough the Ubiquiti wifi gear could be another option. Haven't used their year for a while though so can't speak to the current models. Last I used them they were great if Ethernet backhauled. They also support Wifi backhaul but I recall it not being very reliable.

 

 

 

 

Thanks for that. The only issue i see with the Ubiquiti is that their points need to be ceiling mounted? That ain’t going to get even a star on the WAF. :)

mrgsm021
1227 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3188442 30-Jan-2024 14:23
+1 some sort of meshed wifi solution with Ethernet backhaul capability.

 

Had two Asus Zenwifi XT8 mesh units on AP mode with Ethernet backhaul (one unit on each floor) sitting behind a ER-X with One NZ Fibre Max, worked well but have since replaced ER-X with a Mikrotik RB750GR3.

