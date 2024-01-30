Hi There, we have a recently renovated 1950s timber frame, two story home with the top story being the main living space. I have Ethernet running to each end of the top story. We also run a Home Assistant-based smart home, with a few Shelly in wall modules dotted around + three cameras, two on the house (Ethernet), 1 on the garage (wifi) + wifi doorbell. Note everything else is Zigbee. We also have a single car, seperate garage that is close, but does not have Ethernet to it (oversight on my behalf there). I would like to get some good wifi coverage in both floors and the garage. Most of the users in the house have apple stuff. We are using a Edgerouter X as our fibre router.

Thoughts on a wifi mesh network using Ethernet as the backhaul for 2 of the units?

Would it be best to just dot these round all over the place?

Any input would be appreciated.

Simon