Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)iPhone connecting to mesh instead of master
Kookoo

789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#312653 4-May-2024 22:15
Send private message

I have a Fritz!Box 7590 with a 7530 meshed to it. An iPhone 12 in the same room as the 7590 connects to the 7530 which is on the other side of the house. What gives?




Hello, Ground!

Create new topic
Wombat1
586 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #3226551 4-May-2024 23:21
Send private message

Your iPhone typically remains connected to the initial access point it connects to, holding onto it until the signal weakens. For instance, if the 7530 is closer to the front door when you arrive home, it might be the first connection your iPhone establishes.

 

Whether an iPhone or any device maintains its connection to a specific access point or transitions to another AP depends on various factors. These include roaming behavior, signal strength, network congestion, and the roaming algorithms integrated into the device. In many cases, your iPhone may not feel the need to switch between access points if both provide satisfactory connectivity.

 

If you're near the primary access point (master), attempting to disconnect and reconnect your phone to Wi-Fi might prompt it to connect to the master instead.

 

 



Chills
172 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3226582 5-May-2024 08:37
Send private message

Wombat1:

 

Your iPhone typically remains connected to the initial access point it connects to, holding onto it until the signal weakens. For instance, if the 7530 is closer to the front door when you arrive home, it might be the first connection your iPhone establishes.

 

Whether an iPhone or any device maintains its connection to a specific access point or transitions to another AP depends on various factors. These include roaming behavior, signal strength, network congestion, and the roaming algorithms integrated into the device. In many cases, your iPhone may not feel the need to switch between access points if both provide satisfactory connectivity.

 

If you're near the primary access point (master), attempting to disconnect and reconnect your phone to Wi-Fi might prompt it to connect to the master instead.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Can confirm the above, I work with mostly mesh systems (Decos) and iPhones don't really roam all that much. If it's happy with the signal integrity then it will stay with it. The roaming aggressiveness on iPhones isn't all that aggressive. You probably will have to turn the Wi-Fi off and on for it to connect to the best one.

froob
692 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3226587 5-May-2024 09:10
Send private message

If you’re interested, Apple publishes a bit of detail on the roaming behaviour of its devices: https://support.apple.com/en-nz/guide/deployment/dep98f116c0f/web




Guide: Installing Network Cabling in New Zealand Homes



Wombat1
586 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #3226612 5-May-2024 11:12
Send private message

You could try reducing the transmit power on both the mesh master and the access points, but keep in mind that this adjustment might also result in a decrease in bandwidth between the master and the APs (if they not connected via ethernet). 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ReviewÂ 
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright