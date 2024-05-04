Your iPhone typically remains connected to the initial access point it connects to, holding onto it until the signal weakens. For instance, if the 7530 is closer to the front door when you arrive home, it might be the first connection your iPhone establishes.

Whether an iPhone or any device maintains its connection to a specific access point or transitions to another AP depends on various factors. These include roaming behavior, signal strength, network congestion, and the roaming algorithms integrated into the device. In many cases, your iPhone may not feel the need to switch between access points if both provide satisfactory connectivity.

If you're near the primary access point (master), attempting to disconnect and reconnect your phone to Wi-Fi might prompt it to connect to the master instead.