I have a Fritz!Box 7590 with a 7530 meshed to it. An iPhone 12 in the same room as the 7590 connects to the 7530 which is on the other side of the house. What gives?
Your iPhone typically remains connected to the initial access point it connects to, holding onto it until the signal weakens. For instance, if the 7530 is closer to the front door when you arrive home, it might be the first connection your iPhone establishes.
Whether an iPhone or any device maintains its connection to a specific access point or transitions to another AP depends on various factors. These include roaming behavior, signal strength, network congestion, and the roaming algorithms integrated into the device. In many cases, your iPhone may not feel the need to switch between access points if both provide satisfactory connectivity.
If you're near the primary access point (master), attempting to disconnect and reconnect your phone to Wi-Fi might prompt it to connect to the master instead.
Wombat1:
Your iPhone typically remains connected to the initial access point it connects to, holding onto it until the signal weakens. For instance, if the 7530 is closer to the front door when you arrive home, it might be the first connection your iPhone establishes.
Whether an iPhone or any device maintains its connection to a specific access point or transitions to another AP depends on various factors. These include roaming behavior, signal strength, network congestion, and the roaming algorithms integrated into the device. In many cases, your iPhone may not feel the need to switch between access points if both provide satisfactory connectivity.
If you're near the primary access point (master), attempting to disconnect and reconnect your phone to Wi-Fi might prompt it to connect to the master instead.
Can confirm the above, I work with mostly mesh systems (Decos) and iPhones don't really roam all that much. If it's happy with the signal integrity then it will stay with it. The roaming aggressiveness on iPhones isn't all that aggressive. You probably will have to turn the Wi-Fi off and on for it to connect to the best one.
You could try reducing the transmit power on both the mesh master and the access points, but keep in mind that this adjustment might also result in a decrease in bandwidth between the master and the APs (if they not connected via ethernet).