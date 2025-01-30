We have a fairly new house with Cat cabling to all major rooms, and Ethernet plugs

The ONT is located in a media cabinet in the garage, where the Cat cables all originate and head out around the house.

We have one Spark Router and because the cabinet is metal, we locate it in the home, using one of the wall outlets and basically “Ethernet” it back to the garage ONT.

This gets most of the house EXCEPT we find the TV is very slow to load and stream content.

Where the TV is located actually has a Cat cable behind it, but of course, with the router elsewhere, it just terminates in the media cabinet. ie I can’t just plug it into the ONT.

Are there any other suggestions how to use a mix of Ethernet devices in the home, but also use a Wifi router?

many thanks