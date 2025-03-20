Hi all -
I know my way around networks etc and have put all this kit in myself. Even moved the ONT to a different location without Chorus. However want I'm about to ask may be stupid, so I apologise in advance but I genuinely don't know if you can do this or not.
I'm wondering whether the modem / router can sit further back in a network or whether it has to be "directly" connected to the ONT? Diagrams below of what I currently have setup vs. what I'm wondering. If it matters some further information:
- Modem is a Fritz Box 7590 and ONT is plugged into the WAN port and is serving out DHCP
- WAPs are PoE, hence the PoE switch but have passthrough ethernet. So that's why these another switch attached to one
- Switches are unmanaged
Current setup:
Future setup: