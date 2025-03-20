Hi all -

I know my way around networks etc and have put all this kit in myself. Even moved the ONT to a different location without Chorus. However want I'm about to ask may be stupid, so I apologise in advance but I genuinely don't know if you can do this or not.

I'm wondering whether the modem / router can sit further back in a network or whether it has to be "directly" connected to the ONT? Diagrams below of what I currently have setup vs. what I'm wondering. If it matters some further information:

Modem is a Fritz Box 7590 and ONT is plugged into the WAN port and is serving out DHCP

WAPs are PoE, hence the PoE switch but have passthrough ethernet. So that's why these another switch attached to one

Switches are unmanaged

Current setup:



Future setup:

