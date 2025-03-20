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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Modem / Router further in on a network
JStew

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#319082 20-Mar-2025 18:16
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Hi all -

 

I know my way around networks etc and have put all this kit in myself. Even moved the ONT to a different location without Chorus. However want I'm about to ask may be stupid, so I apologise in advance but I genuinely don't know if you can do this or not.

 

I'm wondering whether the modem / router can sit further back in a network or whether it has to be "directly" connected to the ONT? Diagrams below of what I currently have setup vs. what I'm wondering. If it matters some further information:

 

  • Modem is a Fritz Box 7590 and ONT is plugged into the WAN port and is serving out DHCP
  • WAPs are PoE, hence the PoE switch but have passthrough ethernet. So that's why these another switch attached to one
  • Switches are unmanaged

Current setup:

 

 

 

Future setup:

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coffeebaron
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  #3355711 20-Mar-2025 18:28
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No

 

 




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JStew

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  #3355712 20-Mar-2025 18:35
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coffeebaron:

 

No

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short and simple. Thanks!

nzkc
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  #3355714 20-Mar-2025 18:37
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I cant even see a reason to do this to be honest.



SomeoneSomewhere
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  #3355722 20-Mar-2025 19:22
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Could technically be done with managed switches, VLANs, and no passthrough WAPs. Strongly not recommended because of misconfiguration risks and lower performance.


JStew

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  #3355725 20-Mar-2025 19:59
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nzkc:

 

I cant even see a reason to do this to be honest.

 

 

Same reason I needed to move the ONT. There is bugger all space in the plastic data cabinet in the garage. Can barely fit the modem let alone the modem, ONT and PoE switch. ONT is now in the loft above the garage but worried about the temperates that peak in there and don’t want to put any other kit up there.

Sounddude
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  #3355726 20-Mar-2025 20:01
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There are MAC address limits on your Bistream2 account. So having the switch connected to the ONT would mean the LFC would see all your mac addresses. 

 

This could mean that the MAC for your router could drop out of the CHorus network, causing an outage.

 

 

 

You could get around this by using a managed switch, and putting the router uplink on its own VLAN, but those type of switches are more than a basic POE switch.

 

 

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JStew

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  #3355728 20-Mar-2025 20:15
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Sounddude:

 

There are MAC address limits on your Bistream2 account. So having the switch connected to the ONT would mean the LFC would see all your mac addresses. 

 

This could mean that the MAC for your router could drop out of the CHorus network, causing an outage.

 

 

 

You could get around this by using a managed switch, and putting the router uplink on its own VLAN, but those type of switches are more than a basic POE switch.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cheers. Way more trouble than it is worth, will just leave it as is.

Mehrts
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  #3355736 20-Mar-2025 20:41
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You say your cabinet is tight for space? Then Why not run an ethernet cable to a better location and then have the router etc going from that point?

froob
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  #3355766 20-Mar-2025 22:36
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If you already have an outlet with two ethernet plugs somewhere else, you could move your router there, and leave just the PoE switch in the data cabinet. There's a diagram showing what I mean in this thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=318571&page_no=1#3337547




Guide: Installing Network Cabling in New Zealand Homes

nzkc
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  #3355827 21-Mar-2025 08:45
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JStew:

 

Same reason I needed to move the ONT. There is bugger all space in the plastic data cabinet in the garage. Can barely fit the modem let alone the modem, ONT and PoE switch

 

 

Just stick it all on a shelf above the cabinet instead. Its the garage. It doesn't have to look amazing. Even so, you still can do a tidy good looking job with a tiny amount of effort.

nztim
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  #3355831 21-Mar-2025 09:03
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Sounddude:

 

There are MAC address limits on your Bistream2 account. So having the switch connected to the ONT would mean the LFC would see all your mac addresses. 

 

 

^^^^^^^^^^ This is the best answer on this thread

 

 




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Lias
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  #3357335 25-Mar-2025 18:11
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nzkc:

 

I cant even see a reason to do this to be honest.

 

 

The WAP's not so much, but single ONT -> Managed Switch -> Dual firewalls in Active/Passive HA is one possible reason.




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r0bbie
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  #3357341 25-Mar-2025 19:17
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JStew:

 

nzkc:

 

I cant even see a reason to do this to be honest.

 

 

Same reason I needed to move the ONT. There is bugger all space in the plastic data cabinet in the garage. Can barely fit the modem let alone the modem, ONT and PoE switch. ONT is now in the loft above the garage but worried about the temperates that peak in there and don’t want to put any other kit up there.

 

 

Is there a patch panel in the plastic data cabinet?

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