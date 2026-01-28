33coupe: 2x Ubiquiti EdgeRouter 4

1x Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch 24 lite (non POE)

1x Ubiquiti Edgeswitch 16 POE

What are you going to be doing that would need two routers? One router is all that is normally needed.

I have an ER4 and it is an excellent router in terms of its capabilities, but less easy to set up than many others. I use a lot of its features, and program it from its command line where you can use all of its abilities. The main problem with its GUI is that it does not do IPv6 from the GUI. So if you are going to want IPv6 (and everyone should), then you will need to use the command line. You can still use the GUI for IPv4, and add other config like IPv6 or things it can not do from the GUI from the command line.

I also use an ES24 Lite as my main switch and find it excellent. Its new GUI works very well, and I would not want to ever again use a switch that does not allow me to put names on the ports, as the ES switches do. To use the full capabilities of the ES switches you can still swap over to the old GUI which is not so user friendly but has every last option the switch can do, which is heaps. It is actually a full professional grade switch. The main downside it has now is that it is only 1 Gbit/s, and I have several PCs where I have upgraded the motherboards and they now have 2.5 Gbit/s Ethernet ports. But I can just ignore that as I have put 40 Gbit/s Infiniband cards in them and connected them to an Infiniband switch. The other little problem with the ES24 is that it does not have an SFP+ (10 Gbit/s) port to use for trunk connections to other switches. I think the ES48 model does have SFP+, but the ES24 only has SFP. So if you need to have your ES24 and ES16 POE trunked together, that could be a problem. If you only have 1 Gbit/s between the two switches and have multiple paths needing 1 Gbit/s between them that are on different switches, you will get competition for the available trunk bandwidth. It may be possible to use more than one 1 Gbit/s port on each switch to connect them, using the ability to aggregate links in a trunk connection. I think the ES switches can do that, but I have never done it.

If I was building a house now, I would be wanting all the Ethernet to be able to do 10 Gbit/s. Most PCs and good WiFi access points already have 2.5 Gbit/s Ethernet ports, and 10 Gbit/s cards are available as addons. I am expecting that the standard PC motherboard Ethernet ports will become 10 Gbit/s in a few years, and if your cabling can not do that, it will be very annoying for you. Especially if you are building on a concrete pad and can not run new cables.