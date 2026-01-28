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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)New Home build networking ideas / recommended products /setup
33coupe

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#323866 28-Jan-2026 07:49
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Sorry for asking a pretty basic question, I know very little about networking aside from the router to switch to Ethernet ports.

 

I'm planning a new house build and was wondering if this gear would suit my needs? Is it plug and play? Cheap at $300? Or should I be looking at something else? 

 

2x Ubiquiti EdgeRouter 4
1x Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch 24 lite (non POE)
1x Ubiquiti Edgeswitch 16 POE

 

I've counted about the need for 30 Ethernet points around the house including AP's, Poe cameras etc. I'd probably need another switch if I do automatic blinds.

 

Appreciate any info and help. Thanks

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JemS
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  #3456557 28-Jan-2026 07:57
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The edge line from ubiquiti is harder to use IMO than the Unifi line, but the Unifi line wouldn't be that cheap. I believe the switches will be mostly plug and play unless vlans are in use, and the router will need to be set up for your internet connection type. There are plenty of guides available online for the edge line as well as the Unifi line.




 

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  #3456615 28-Jan-2026 08:24
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Use each end of the hallways for ceiling APs

 

and if the layout is such, then think about a living area.

 

maybe you want to get said builder to put some extra ceiling battons in around the locations of said APs and then feed the Ethernet thru the centre.

 

 APs form factors change over time, so the mounting bracket holes will change…thus you will probally end up with holes in the gib when changing APs.

 

 

fe31nz
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  #3456857 29-Jan-2026 00:32
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33coupe:

 

2x Ubiquiti EdgeRouter 4
1x Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch 24 lite (non POE)
1x Ubiquiti Edgeswitch 16 POE

 

 

What are you going to be doing that would need two routers?  One router is all that is normally needed.

 

I have an ER4 and it is an excellent router in terms of its capabilities, but less easy to set up than many others.  I use a lot of its features, and program it from its command line where you can use all of its abilities.  The main problem with its GUI is that it does not do IPv6 from the GUI.  So if you are going to want IPv6 (and everyone should), then you will need to use the command line.  You can still use the GUI for IPv4, and add other config like IPv6 or things it can not do from the GUI from the command line.

 

I also use an ES24 Lite as my main switch and find it excellent.  Its new GUI works very well, and I would not want to ever again use a switch that does not allow me to put names on the ports, as the ES switches do.  To use the full capabilities of the ES switches you can still swap over to the old GUI which is not so user friendly but has every last option the switch can do, which is heaps.  It is actually a full professional grade switch.  The main downside it has now is that it is only 1 Gbit/s, and I have several PCs where I have upgraded the motherboards and they now have 2.5 Gbit/s Ethernet ports.  But I can just ignore that as I have put 40 Gbit/s Infiniband cards in them and connected them to an Infiniband switch.  The other little problem with the ES24 is that it does not have an SFP+ (10 Gbit/s) port to use for trunk connections to other switches.  I think the ES48 model does have SFP+, but the ES24 only has SFP.  So if you need to have your ES24 and ES16 POE trunked together, that could be a problem.  If you only have 1 Gbit/s between the two switches and have multiple paths needing 1 Gbit/s between them that are on different switches, you will get competition for the available trunk bandwidth.  It may be possible to use more than one 1 Gbit/s port on each switch to connect them, using the ability to aggregate links in a trunk connection.  I think the ES switches can do that, but I have never done it.

 

If I was building a house now, I would be wanting all the Ethernet to be able to do 10 Gbit/s.  Most PCs and good WiFi access points already have 2.5 Gbit/s Ethernet ports, and 10 Gbit/s cards are available as addons.  I am expecting that the standard PC motherboard Ethernet ports will become 10 Gbit/s in a few years, and if your cabling can not do that, it will be very annoying for you.  Especially if you are building on a concrete pad and can not run new cables.



33coupe

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  #3457066 29-Jan-2026 22:07
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Thanks for the replies, great info has helped me a lot. 

 

I know this might sound stupid but I'm not a fan of ceiling mounting APs, think it makes the house look like an office lol so I have been trying to figure out how to do it in next house as one part will have scissor truss ceiling (my old house I put them in ceiling space and they worked great) 

 

As for edge router vs unifi thanks to the replies I think I'll pass on the above deal and keep an eye out for some unifi gear. 

 

 I'm definitely keen to try and future proof as much as possible (as budget allows), Google search says cat6 should be able to do 10gbit upto 55m, is that correct?

 

I read that running 6a is quite a bit more rigid, which I read as harder to install which costs more. I'll see what the builder says re price and decide if worth doing myself (did at last house so have an idea how to do it)

froob
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  #3457073 29-Jan-2026 22:46
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That's right, you should be good for 10Gbps using Cat 6 over the distances you would normally run cables in a house. Because of that, I don't think there is a very strong case for installing Cat 6A, rather than Cat 6, in a home installation. But, there could be advantages to it in the future.




Guide: Installing Network Cabling in New Zealand Homes

siyuan
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  #3457167 30-Jan-2026 10:31
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My own experience:

 

  • Prefer over-provisioning, it's easier to leave cable runs unused than adding later.
  • Think about whether you want a video door bell and whether it should be PoE powered (highly recommend)
  • Think about WiFi AP (UniFi APs, seeing you listed other Ubiquiti products too) locations, they'll need PoE.
  • Connected alarm system (Paradox alarms integrate well with Home Assistant for home automation, not sure about other brands)
  • Potential IP camera locations (I'd avoid WiFi cameras), cameras are incredibly useful, not just for security, but also home automation too (AI object recognition).
  • Decide whether you want home automation, alarm sensors may play a part (having more sensors is always useful), energy tracking from your power distribution box (need ethernet/WiFi?)
  • Do you have an EV and thus a smart charging wallbox (another potential ethernet run)?

Edit: additional points below

 

  • I never had the opportunity to dedicate a place for comms equipment due to constraints of the house, but it might be possible for you in a new build. Stay away from recessed wall cabinets if you can, I struggled to fit equipment into mine.
  • If you have a closet for comms, that would be ideal. I really don't enjoy all the fan noise from my equipment, a NAS being the main culprit.

 
 
 
 

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33coupe

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  #3457211 30-Jan-2026 11:24
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Thanks for that. Yep I'm definitely keen on POE everything, cameras, video doorbell, I have 2 unifi AP's but might get a third. I really want to get some home automation eg blinds, so I will run ethernet to every window (plus multiple ethernet to bedrooms, lounges etc). 

 

I have a network cabinet (12RU I think) im planning on putting in the garage (which is pretty central location). I will probably wall mount it but wow the cabinet is pretty heavy even empty.

 

I looked at cat6a patch panels last night and was a bit saddened by the price lol. 

 

 

 

I also have a larger network cabinet (37U?) that im planning to use in my media room for, receiver, amp, record player, PS5, HTPC, and planning on a couple of Wiims for other zone music control, and also maybe a NAS one day. Just need a few more shelves for it.

 

I'm also planning on making (or buying) 2 x usb fan hubs (4 fans) to go at the bottom at top of the cabinet to help move the hot air out of it (I'll probably take the front and side door off as well)  

33coupe

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  #3460233 10-Feb-2026 15:52
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Sorry to bump this up but just one more question please. What would people recommend I use?

 

 

 

Im coming from a Netgear JGS516PE which I just plugged in and didnt touch it until I moved out and worked all good so something similar would be fine with me.

 

I keep seeing cheap switches for sale (eg HP V1910 24 port for $30 seems cheap enough - I would need another with POE), but unsure what I should be going for and what I should be avoiding.

 

 

 

Thanks   

Mehrts
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  #3460769 11-Feb-2026 17:54
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33coupe:

 

Thanks for the replies, great info has helped me a lot. 

 

I know this might sound stupid but I'm not a fan of ceiling mounting APs, think it makes the house look like an office lol 



You can get Unifi in-wall access points which are a great way to turn a single network port into a wifi capable mini ethernet switch.

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