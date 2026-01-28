Sorry for asking a pretty basic question, I know very little about networking aside from the router to switch to Ethernet ports.
I'm planning a new house build and was wondering if this gear would suit my needs? Is it plug and play? Cheap at $300? Or should I be looking at something else?
2x Ubiquiti EdgeRouter 4
1x Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch 24 lite (non POE)
1x Ubiquiti Edgeswitch 16 POE
I've counted about the need for 30 Ethernet points around the house including AP's, Poe cameras etc. I'd probably need another switch if I do automatic blinds.
Appreciate any info and help. Thanks