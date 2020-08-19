I have one of the same weather stations as the Trade Tested models listed above, and Jaycar sell exactly the same unit as well. A number of other companies also sell the same OEM product with their own branding.

Mine is an Ambient Weather than I got from the US, and overall it's not a bad unit. Ambient Weather have their own app and allow uploading data to various services, I believe the other OEM brands use a generic app.

There is only one glaring issue with the device that also affects the Trade Tested and Jaycar models according to a couple of discussions I have had with people. The unit supports US DST settings in the firmware and only supports DST on or off.

That seems fine for a NZ user except the clock setting does not allow GMT+13 and the weather station connects to time.windows.com to synchronise the time so unless you manually set the time and block access to time.windows.com in your router you'll end up with the time an hour out for the duration of NZDT. Obviously lots of other devices incl Windows machines will also connect to this so you really only want to be blocking access to time.windows.com from the weather station itself.

This seems a pretty glaring omission for the device not supporting GMT+13 and Ambient Weather didn't care when I contacted them as they don't sell their product outside the US. You'd think Jaycar or Trade Tested would have picked it up or asked for changes to be made.