I have always wanted to have control of my water main. The idea is to have water/flood sensors around the place, under washing machines, dishwashers, HWCs etc, and have a simple automation which shuts off the water main if a flood is detected - to try and minimise water damage.

Has anyone done this? Any plumbers out there that know the regs in terms of whether this is allowed, and if so what sort of valve would be permitted?

I.e. does it have to have any sort of certification, does it have to be stainless steel?