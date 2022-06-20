Shadowfoot

We're moving to a house without a cat door in it, and I would like to have one that reads the microchip to impose a curfew. There is a discussion in 2019 indicating Sureflap has the curfew capability.

The house is not double-glazed, but I expect this will be done in the next couple of years. I would prefer to minimise cost and not need to replace the cat door when that is done.

The laundry door is a possibility. It has glass now, but an option is to have just the top glazed, with the cat door in the bottom half. How easy it is to move a cat door from a glass door to a solid one?

There is a ranch slider in the family room. It has the advantage of not needing to be concerned about other internal doors being closed. I understand it would need to be made with the cat door.

The house is a brick house. How difficult is it to have a cat door tunnel in this?

In addition to this, I would like to be able to see the state of the door, and maybe the number of times it;'s been used, so wifi or similar would be good. This then has an issue with batteries.

Any suggestions or recommendations? This is not an option http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhreJRfNbqk