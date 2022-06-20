Shadowfoot

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Smart cat door recommendations
We're moving to a house without a cat door in it, and I would like to have one that reads the microchip to impose a curfew. There is a discussion in 2019 indicating Sureflap has the curfew capability.

 

The house is not double-glazed, but I expect this will be done in the next couple of years. I would prefer to minimise cost and not need to replace the cat door when that is done. 

 

The laundry door is a possibility. It has glass now, but an option is to have just the top glazed, with the cat door in the bottom half. How easy it is to move a cat door from a glass door to a solid one?

 

There is a ranch slider in the family room. It has the advantage of not needing to be concerned about other internal doors being closed. I understand it would need to be made with the cat door.

 

The house is a brick house. How difficult is it to have a cat door tunnel in this?

 

In addition to this, I would like to be able to see the state of the door, and maybe the number of times it;'s been used, so wifi or similar would be good. This then has an issue with batteries.

 

Any suggestions or recommendations? This is not an option http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhreJRfNbqk

 

 




So...... Funny story. Spent a bit of time doing some stuff with the SurePet / SureFlap "Connect" series of internet enabled cat flaps, pet doors and feeders. You can get tunnel extenders for the doors if needed.

 

If you have a normal sized cat the Dual Scan is good and has the ability to have 4 curfews and can have "inside only" cats that don't unlock for the indoors only cat, if they are more chunky or a small dog, as we have both a grumpy old cat and 11kg dog who both fit through the Pet Door is what you will need but it doesn't do dual scan so can't scan animals attempting to exit.

 

Personally I would get it installed in the laundry door rather than installing it in the brick wall as installing and removing a pane of glass is a lot cheaper than a brick wall.

 

Then when you have decided which door you want you can wander over to my documentation page where I have completely reverse engineered the SurePetCare stack and hooked it into my local HomeAssistant stack: https://pethublocal.github.io/

 

I even built it as a Home Assistant add-on so it is very straightforward to install once you have done the DNS poisoning.

 

Also have a spare Hub I have already hacked and a spare Cat Door which we could come to some agreement over if that works.

 

I'll be talking about this at my Kawaiicon talk next week.

 

Edit, with some links.




and


