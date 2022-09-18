Just wondering if anyone has bought one of these or perhaps has a Watch 4. I decided to treat myself to the Watch 5 Pro LTE. Really liking it so far. Leaving my phone at home, tracking my exercise, streaming music to my ear buds, and still being able to make calls.

I do have a few questions if anyone is able to help:

1. Google Assistant. From what I can see, this is not supported on the Galaxy Watch in NZ. Why? It works on all our other devices, and works on watches in Australia? Has anyone managed to get this going?

2. Paywave. I'm with ANZ and use PayWave on my phone. Google Pay/Wallet is on the Watch, but it won't let me add my card. I'm guessing ANZ have chosen not to support this?

3. Battery Life. The Watch 5 Pro boasts the biggest battery yet and everyone seems impressed but I'm only getting 1.5 days. I guess how I'm using it (LTE while tracking exercise and listening to music) is demanding but I thought I might get longer than that.