Hi all,

Sometimes we hear a noise on our metal roof, and suspect it is a possum. There's a large tree that touches the roof so they/it could be living up there. I'd like to find out and figure a trail camera could help. Anyone have any recommendation or advice?

In our previous house we had a huge phoenix palm with a resident possie. As it was outside the lounge window we'd often see him marching down the trunk after dusk. I tried and tried to trap the bugger, but never succeeded.