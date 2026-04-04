Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)MeshCore in New Zealand
scottjpalmer

6035 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 792

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#324401 4-Apr-2026 14:20
Send private message quote this post

Here be a dedicated MeshCore thread before the next MeshCore posts appear in the Meshtastic thread.

MeshCore has taken hold in parts of NZ - Auckland/Waikato/Bay of Plenty has a pretty impressive mesh now.

Anyway, discuss at your leisure.

Create new topic
scottjpalmer

6035 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 792

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3477889 4-Apr-2026 14:24
Send private message quote this post

Are any of the Wellington or Marlborough MeshCore folk here?



marshalleq
41 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 1


  #3481229 16-Apr-2026 08:08
Send private message quote this post

I've been looking into mesh core in Auckland lately, I've not been able to find settings relevant to auckland and my attempts to find the mesh from within the CBD have been fruitless.  If I am to believe the meshcore map there is an insane number of nodes.  Where does one go to find what the settings should be?




https://www.tech-knowhow.com

Shindig
1624 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 362

Trusted

  #3481246 16-Apr-2026 09:15
Send private message quote this post

What LoRa band should I be looking at getting?




The little things make the biggest difference.



scottjpalmer

6035 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 792

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3481247 16-Apr-2026 09:15
Send private message quote this post

marshalleq:

I've been looking into mesh core in Auckland lately, I've not been able to find settings relevant to auckland and my attempts to find the mesh from within the CBD have been fruitless.  If I am to believe the meshcore map there is an insane number of nodes.  Where does one go to find what the settings should be?



Clicking on those nodes around Auckland should show you NZ Narrow is the setting to use. That should be all you need.

Don't expect other nodes to appear in your app instantly. Leave it running for a few hours, ideally 24 plus. Send a message in the Public channel and you should see it say how many repeats are heard. If it just says Sent under your message it probably hasn't reached a repeater.

scottjpalmer

6035 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 792

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3481248 16-Apr-2026 09:16
Send private message quote this post

Shindig:

What LoRa band should I be looking at getting?



AU 915MHz

scottjpalmer

6035 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 792

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3481251 16-Apr-2026 09:30
Send private message quote this post

There has been a bit of chat on the Public channel in Wellington.

A Repeater has gone up in Wairarapa in the last few days with some subsequent chat on that also.

No link between Wellington and Wairarapa yet.

 
 
 
 

Shop now at Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
nzpilot1181
139 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 10


  #3481275 16-Apr-2026 10:54
Send private message quote this post

Hi. I am Pukekohe based and believe there is a repeater on Pukekohe Hill and the Franklin Amateur Radio Clubrooms. 

 

I myself will be receiving my companion any day now and will look at also installing a solar repeater

 

Cheers

 

ZL1JRW




NZCPL(A) Category B Flight Instructor

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 