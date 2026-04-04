scottjpalmer

Here be a dedicated MeshCore thread before the next MeshCore posts appear in the Meshtastic thread.
MeshCore has taken hold in parts of NZ - Auckland/Waikato/Bay of Plenty has a pretty impressive mesh now.
Anyway, discuss at your leisure.
I've been looking into mesh core in Auckland lately, I've not been able to find settings relevant to auckland and my attempts to find the mesh from within the CBD have been fruitless. If I am to believe the meshcore map there is an insane number of nodes. Where does one go to find what the settings should be?
https://www.tech-knowhow.com
What LoRa band should I be looking at getting?
The little things make the biggest difference.
marshalleq:
I've been looking into mesh core in Auckland lately, I've not been able to find settings relevant to auckland and my attempts to find the mesh from within the CBD have been fruitless. If I am to believe the meshcore map there is an insane number of nodes. Where does one go to find what the settings should be?
Shindig:
What LoRa band should I be looking at getting?
Hi. I am Pukekohe based and believe there is a repeater on Pukekohe Hill and the Franklin Amateur Radio Clubrooms.
I myself will be receiving my companion any day now and will look at also installing a solar repeater
Cheers
ZL1JRW
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