scottjpalmer: 

A group of Wellingtonians are looking to get a Meshtastic network going. Information on what is already running in New Zealand and what frequency range is tending to be the one to use is very fragmented across multiple platforms.
So, are any of you running a node or nodes? Where?
Meshtastic is an off grid communication system where you flash a cheap transceiver with open source firmware. This then forms a mesh with other similar units and you use an app on your phone (most commonly) to send text messages via the mesh network.
https://meshtastic.org