Meshtastic, is anyone using it in New Zealand?
scottjpalmer

#311840 19-Feb-2024 14:51
A group of Wellingtonians are looking to get a Meshtastic network going. Information on what is already running in New Zealand and what frequency range is tending to be the one to use is very fragmented across multiple platforms.

So, are any of you running a node or nodes? Where?

Meshtastic is an off grid communication system where you flash a cheap transceiver with open source firmware. This then forms a mesh with other similar units and you use an app on your phone (most commonly) to send text messages via the mesh network.

https://meshtastic.org

Shindig
  #3197567 19-Feb-2024 15:39
THIS!

 

But in Auckland. I came across a YouTube video the other day and really liked the idea of it. 

 

Keen to keep an eye on this thread! 

 

I like it as an emergency comms alternative if internet and cellular were down. 




scottjpalmer

  #3197571 19-Feb-2024 15:57
New FB group if that is your thing

https://www.facebook.com/groups/731677999061283

mrdrifter
  #3197572 19-Feb-2024 15:58
Oh this is something had a read up on a while ago, never got anything up and running, but could be interested. Northern Suburbs of Wellington



scottjpalmer

  #3197573 19-Feb-2024 16:00
Seems 915MHz is the go

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3197627 19-Feb-2024 18:36
scottjpalmer: 

Meshtastic is an off grid communication system where you flash a cheap transceiver with open source firmware. This then forms a mesh with other similar units and you use an app on your phone (most commonly) to send text messages via the mesh network

 

 

How do you connect your phone to the mesh? Wi-Fi/Bluetooth? If so are roaming users allowed to connect to your node - for example by just walking past it?




scottjpalmer

  #3197629 19-Feb-2024 18:37
freitasm:

scottjpalmer: 

Meshtastic is an off grid communication system where you flash a cheap transceiver with open source firmware. This then forms a mesh with other similar units and you use an app on your phone (most commonly) to send text messages via the mesh network



How do you connect your phone to the mesh? Wi-Fi/Bluetooth? If so are roaming users allowed to connect to your node - for example by just walking past it?



Yes Wi-Fi on some models, bluetooth on all.

I don't know the answer to your second question.

mrdrifter
  #3197639 19-Feb-2024 19:28
freitasm:

 

If so are roaming users allowed to connect to your node - for example by just walking past it?

 

 

 

 

When I was reading the documentation, that was my impression, somewhat of an open network, and the nodes can be configured to either allow closed or open routing or messages, some nodes can be set up simply as repeaters. 



cddt
  #3197643 19-Feb-2024 19:47
Have had a quick look through the docs but not clear to me how they would stop abuse? 

Erayd
  #3197677 19-Feb-2024 21:41
scottjpalmer: A group of Wellingtonians are looking to get a Meshtastic network going.

 

How can I get in touch with these folks? I'm keen to be involved.

 

 

 

So, are any of you running a node or nodes? Where?

 

I have some test nodes up currently in Wellington & Lower Hutt, on 915MHz channel 20 / LongFast (the ones named ZL4NT-*). Just running from batteries currently, but intending to put a better setup with solar in place for longer term usage. My test nodes are the heltec v3 boards, which seem unlikely to get more than a few days of battery life.

 

 

 

Performance has been surprisingly good - longest single link (no intermediate hops) was 39km between Wellington & Upper Hutt, just using 5dBi omnidirectional antennas on each end. There was still plenty of link budget left, despite the hilly area near Stokes Valley being slightly in the way.

 

 

 

Don't suppose whoever is running a couple of meshtastic nodes with cat emoji as their identifiers is in this thread? Tried messaging them directly, but got no response.

Erayd
  #3197678 19-Feb-2024 21:43
cddt:

 

Have had a quick look through the docs but not clear to me how they would stop abuse? 

 

 

 

 

For the most part, you can't. It's terribly designed from an abuse-resiliency standpoint. Basically you have to hope that people play nice and don't do silly things.

Erayd
  #3197679 19-Feb-2024 21:48
freitasm:

 

How do you connect your phone to the mesh? Wi-Fi/Bluetooth? If so are roaming users allowed to connect to your node - for example by just walking past it?

 

 

 

 

Pairing requires the use of a PIN which is displayed on the device's screen (or you can configure a static one if preferred). Random passers-by cannot pair with your node. They could talk to it via LoRa, though.

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3197681 19-Feb-2024 21:58
That would be a good one to get some WISP's involved with - many are already running Lora networks.

 

@myfullflavour you or anyone else in the WISP community running this network also?




Shindig
  #3197700 20-Feb-2024 07:29
What device are people choosing to use? 




scottjpalmer

  #3197703 20-Feb-2024 07:47
Shindig:

What device are people choosing to use? 



Seems mostly Heltecs and T-Beams.

rp1790
  #3197704 20-Feb-2024 07:54
I recently bought a couple of Weltec devices and having them running in Titahi Bay (usually).  Have also taken a node to my daughters place in Karori and seen the two nodes with cat emojis but didn't get any response when messaging.

